A quick note from Isabel Miller
* Though my first week of official employment was delayed after contracting COVID, I’ve finally started as a reporter for Capitol Fax. Maybe you’ve noticed some of my blog posts, or even commented on one. My favorite post on the blog so far was the coverage surrounding the Annual Redneck Fishing Tournament. Check it out if you have a chance.
Pritzker unveils six-year transportation plan
Governor JB Pritzker joined the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) today to announce a $34.6 billion program to improve roads, bridges, transit, rail, airports, and ports over the next six years. This funding represents a robust commitment to invest in people and communities backed by the historic Rebuild Illinois capital program.
Labor-backed group’s report claims Workers’ Rights Amendment would boost incomes and improve working conditions
Researchers from the Illinois Economic Policy Institute and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign say the Illinois Right to Collective Bargaining Amendment, better known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment — which will be put to voters in the November 2022 election — would boost incomes and improve working conditions for workers, as well as better the state’s economy. […]
