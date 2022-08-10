ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iupuijags.com

SWIMMING AND DIVING ANNOUNCES 2022-23 SCHEDULE

INDIANAPOLIS – IUPUI swimming and diving announced its 2022-23 schedule today highlighted with the House of Champions and the Horizon League Championships scheduled to take place in the IUPUI Natatorium. Head coach Damion Dennis and the Jags begin their season on Sunday, September 25 at the Butler Double Duals....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CJ Coombs

The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment building

The Newbern Hotel, Kansas City, MO.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Newbern Hotel located at 525 E. Armour Boulevard is a historical hotel/apartment building in Kansas City, Missouri. It was designed by architect, Ernest O. Brostrom of Brostrom & Drotts in the architectural style of Sullivaneque. The building is one of the very few in Kansas City using this style. The location of the building is where Cherry Street intersects with Armour Boulevard. The builder was C. O. Jones of the Armour Building Company.
KANSAS CITY, MO
usatales.com

28 Best Places to Eat in Kansas City

Kansas City is a splendid city in the state of Missouri. It is known for its world-renowned steaks and barbecue and is frequently referred to as the “Barbecue Capital.”. Are you looking for the best places to eat in Kansas City? Well, there are numerous dining options you can choose from; you can have a lovely weekend brunch or go on a date night in a stylish restaurant.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Startland News

Can’t-miss Saigons: KC’s Vietnamese coffee shop debuting long-awaited storefront, new drinks after slow drip

Two years after her Vietnamese coffee cart’s opening act — popping up in local businesses and parking lots across the city — Jackie Nguyen has found her audience, formed a community and will soon, finally, take center stage with her own standalone Cafe Cà Phê in Columbus Park. “When I moved to Kansas City, I The post Can’t-miss Saigons: KC’s Vietnamese coffee shop debuting long-awaited storefront, new drinks after slow drip appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Soccer Coaches#Academic Year#Jaguars#Grade Point Average#A Team Academic Award
plattecountylandmark.com

New sports bar to open Monday in Platte County

Just in time for football season. A new restaurant with an atmosphere of a sports bar in a mountain lodge theme is just days away from opening in Platte County. Twin Peaks is known for a couple of things, one of those being beer served at an ice cold temperature of 29 degrees.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
readthereporter.com

Wishing you well, Paul

There will be no “Hello, Hamilton County” video this week because Hoosier Weather Daddy Paul Poteet is under the weather instead of being on top of it. Having successfully stayed healthy throughout the pandemic, Poteet has tested positive for COVID-19. Don’t worry, Dr. Baxter is on the case!...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy