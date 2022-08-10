Read full article on original website
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
iupuijags.com
SWIMMING AND DIVING ANNOUNCES 2022-23 SCHEDULE
INDIANAPOLIS – IUPUI swimming and diving announced its 2022-23 schedule today highlighted with the House of Champions and the Horizon League Championships scheduled to take place in the IUPUI Natatorium. Head coach Damion Dennis and the Jags begin their season on Sunday, September 25 at the Butler Double Duals....
Playoff contenders, new food, and giveaways galore for Royals fans in August
The Kansas City Royals have new food at Kauffman Stadium, a concert featuring '90s bands, and giveaways during August homestands.
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment building
The Newbern Hotel, Kansas City, MO.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Newbern Hotel located at 525 E. Armour Boulevard is a historical hotel/apartment building in Kansas City, Missouri. It was designed by architect, Ernest O. Brostrom of Brostrom & Drotts in the architectural style of Sullivaneque. The building is one of the very few in Kansas City using this style. The location of the building is where Cherry Street intersects with Armour Boulevard. The builder was C. O. Jones of the Armour Building Company.
usatales.com
28 Best Places to Eat in Kansas City
Kansas City is a splendid city in the state of Missouri. It is known for its world-renowned steaks and barbecue and is frequently referred to as the “Barbecue Capital.”. Are you looking for the best places to eat in Kansas City? Well, there are numerous dining options you can choose from; you can have a lovely weekend brunch or go on a date night in a stylish restaurant.
kansascitymag.com
The Arabia Steamboat Museum finally seems ready to shove off from the River Market
Standing in the same location since 1857, the City Market is nearly as old as Kansas City itself. In the 1850s, over three hundred steamboats traveled on the Missouri River—including the Arabia before it sank in 1856. The Arabia is probably the best-known steamboat of the era, at least...
Olathe Police Department breaks ground on new HQ
The Olathe Police Department broke ground on a new, $28 million police department. It is scheduled to open in Fall of 2023.
Can’t-miss Saigons: KC’s Vietnamese coffee shop debuting long-awaited storefront, new drinks after slow drip
Two years after her Vietnamese coffee cart’s opening act — popping up in local businesses and parking lots across the city — Jackie Nguyen has found her audience, formed a community and will soon, finally, take center stage with her own standalone Cafe Cà Phê in Columbus Park. “When I moved to Kansas City, I The post Can’t-miss Saigons: KC’s Vietnamese coffee shop debuting long-awaited storefront, new drinks after slow drip appeared first on Startland News.
KCTV 5
Mission Hills installing license plate readers at several intersections
As rent prices increase, Kansas City mayor introduces plan for more affordable housing. "I ask the question, ‘Who is this affordable to?’ I make a living wage and I still can’t afford to have more than one bedroom..." Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A theft in Bonner...
plattecountylandmark.com
New sports bar to open Monday in Platte County
Just in time for football season. A new restaurant with an atmosphere of a sports bar in a mountain lodge theme is just days away from opening in Platte County. Twin Peaks is known for a couple of things, one of those being beer served at an ice cold temperature of 29 degrees.
Upcoming Kansas City winter described as ‘hibernation zone’
The 2023 Farmers Almanac predicts cold and snowy conditions for the upcoming winter in Kansas and Missouri.
KC nonprofit says security guard to blame for recent thefts
Right when everything was coming together the organization said someone stole almost everything it worked for.
Kansas City veterans speak up against apartment management after lawsuit filed
A veteran tenant filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the management of St. Michael’s Veterans Center Apartments in Kansas City.
Grandview woman identified as victim in drowning at Shawnee pool
A Grandview, Missouri woman has been identified as the victim in a possible drowning in Shawnee, Kansas.
kbia.org
Cassandra Messer: "So I actually was the first one to get a pygmy goat. And I named her Tinkerbell."
Cassandra Messer spoke with the Missouri On Mic team at last year’s Missouri State Fair. Messer works for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources as an assistant superintendent at Watkins Mill State Park. She spoke about her mother and their family goat farm. Missouri on Mic is an oral...
readthereporter.com
Wishing you well, Paul
There will be no “Hello, Hamilton County” video this week because Hoosier Weather Daddy Paul Poteet is under the weather instead of being on top of it. Having successfully stayed healthy throughout the pandemic, Poteet has tested positive for COVID-19. Don’t worry, Dr. Baxter is on the case!...
Eric Stonestreet takes credit for return of Zambezi Zinger to Worlds of Fun
The Zambezi Zinger is set to return Worlds of Fun in 2023, and KC native Eric Stonestreet is taking credit for its triumphant return.
Jackson, Wyandotte counties return to CDC’s ‘high’ COVID level
Jackson County, Missouri, and Wyandotte County, Kansas, returned to the high level of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Community Levels Tracker Thursday.
Questions arise how Kansas will handle possible Missouri marijuana legalization
With recreational marijuana now on the ballot in Missouri come November, there is a growing question of how Kansas will respond.
Jackson County executive’s son tapped as interim head of KCATA
Frank White III, the son of Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr., was selected as the interim CEO of the KC Area Transportation Authority.
