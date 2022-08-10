Read full article on original website
In August 2022, Angela Yee announced she’s leaving The Breakfast Club after 11 years on the popular morning radio show. Angela launched the program in 2011 with her co-hosts, Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy. Article continues below advertisement. Together, the trio landed a nationally syndicated deal with iHeartRadio,...
On Wednesday, August 10, Premiere Networks announced that Angela Yee will be hosting her own, new midday show called Way Up with Angela Yee. Oh, that’s what she was talking about. The media personality set social media abuzz on Tuesday night when she wrote on her Twitter that “The breakfast club as you know it […]
The actor is on life support while her family determines if she can be an organ donor.
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Premiere Networks announced today that award-winning media personality Angela Yee will host a new weekday broadcast radio show, “Way Up with Angela Yee.” The program, which will air middays, will launch Fall 2022 across more than 30 iHeartMedia stations, including New York’s Power 105.1, and will be available for syndication through Premiere Networks to stations across the country. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005207/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
The release of Lloyd Banks’ new album, The Course of the Inevitable 2, has put the Queens-bred emcee back in the public eye. The rapper has appeared on numerous platforms promoting his fifth studio album. In an interview with GQ, the G-Unit rapper shed light on the current status of his relationship with 50 Cent, as the two have apparently drifted apart in recent years. After Fif made critical comments about Banks’ work ethic, or the alleged lack thereof, in his 2020 book Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter, The Punchline King didn’t take too kindly to them. Many questioned whether the pair have reconciled.
After leaving a matter-of-fact message on social media, Angela Yee is officially leaving The Breakfast Club radio show. The popular radio personality announced plans to pursue her own interests sans DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God, her two controversial co-hosts of The Breakfast Club. Yee’s new midday show will be...
Wiz Khalifa caught heat recently for publicly snapping at two DJs during a performance in Los Angeles. Sitting down DJ Drama and DJ Envy for a special edition of The Breakfast Club, the Pittsburgh rapper offered his apologies for losing his cool at Poppy nightclub. “First of all, I want...
The now-legendary 2019 video resurfaced amid speculation that "The Breakfast Club" may be coming to an end.
The veteran co-host of hit radio show 'The Breakfast Club' shared news that she's leaving to host her own program. Change isn’t always easy, but it can be greatly rewarding when it’s the right next step. Angela Yee is a testament to this based on her recent announcement...
We've seen some artists move mountains to dispel rumors about them, but YK Osiris has chosen to see the humor in it all. The singer has had his fair share of viral moments—some he initiates on purpose—causing to sometimes become the subject of ridicule. Whether he's being teased by his peers or trolled by the public, YK Osiris seems to accept whatever comes his way and jokes about any controversy.
Angela Yee, one of the longtime hosts of the popular “Breakfast Club” radio show, confirmed on Wednesday morning that she will be leaving the program. However, she’s staying in the iHeartRadio family to launch her own show. Yee stirred up “Breakfast Club” fans on Tuesday night after...
The second season of Lenard "Charlamagne Tha God" McKelvey's late-night show, Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God, is in full swing — and the media personality is determined to push the limits even further. Article continues below advertisement. Distractify attended the taping of the Season 2 premiere...
Keke Palmer has been the talk of the town since the release of Jordan Peele’s film NOPE. In a new cover story with Glamour Magazine, the actress credited Queen Latifah and Ice Cube who helped catapult her career into a heightened success. The actress starred alongside Latifah in the...
One of the most successful Black radio shows of all time has come to an official end as we know it, one of the hosts of the show told a shocked Twitter, sending fans into a frenzy on Tuesday evening, Aug. 9, 2022. The longtime co-host Angela Yee delivered the...
Nicola Peltz Beckham has a new look. On Thursday, the actress debuted her new brunette hair on the red carpet of Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles. She wore a look by Fendi, which was a check-printed cotton asymmetrical strapless bustier with a waist belt paired with matching low-rise trousers.
It finally happened. After years of wishful thinking and pipe dreaming, DJ Premier has granted us the dream collaboration we’ve been fantasizing about by teaming up Remy Ma and Rapsody on the same record produced by the legendary producer himself. Dropping the visuals to the dope cut on his 49th birthday (Happy physical, King!), Premo […] The post Remy Ma & Rapsody Connect On DJ Premier Produced “REMY RAP” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
There has been a surge in chatter about Irv Gotti and Ashanti after a recent Drink Champs episode caused a stir. Irv and Ja Rule joined the popular platform to discuss all things related to Murder Inc, including, apparently, Gotti's relationship with his former artist Ashanti decades ago. The pair briefly dated and were said to be hot and heavy, but the romance ended and Ashanti moved on to rapper Nelly.
Catching you up on today’s top entertainment headlines with George R.R. Martin saying that he was left out of the loop towards the end of the "Game of Thrones" HBO series, Nicki Minaj releasing her new single “Super Freaky Girl” with samples of Rick James, Jon Batiste leaving “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”, and more.
Kanye West has returned to Instagram four days after bashing Kim Kardashian’s ex Pete Davidson. The rapper, 45, posted a black square Friday with text reading, “Look to the children. Look to the homeless. As the biggest inspiration for all design.” The social media upload is currently the Yeezy creator’s only post on the platform, as he deleted his Davidson diss Monday. West made headlines earlier this week when he shared a fake New York Times front page, reading, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28.” The record producer has publicly referred to the “Saturday Night Live” alum in this way on multiple occasions since...
Fabolous was recently challenged by Funk Flex on Hot 97 to come out with new music spitting bars. The New York rapper accepted the challenge with open arms and not only released a new freestyle, but also a video to accompany. Fab first gave Flex the audio to premiere on...
