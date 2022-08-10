ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Janine Paris

Nativity Preparatory School of Wilmington Welcomes New Principal, Shaquona B. Meyers

Nativity Preparatory School of Wilmington, a tuition-free Catholic middle school for boys, welcomes Shaquona B. Meyers as principal, effective August 15, 2022. Meyers, a former Nativity Prep teacher, has a strong and immense background working both in the classroom and with education non-profits. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Delaware and her Master of Education in Secondary Education – ESOL from Wilmington University.
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

5 First State teens named ‘National Student Leaders’

Five Delaware junior and senior high school students have been selected as Bank of America Student Leaders. The Student Leader Program began in 2004 with the intent to help prepare students to enter the workforce through skills-building and leadership development. "The students are standout young adults who were selected for their involvement in standing up against inequality and injustice, as
DELAWARE STATE
the University of Delaware

UD alumni lead Delaware public service departments

As a state-assisted land-grant, sea-grant and space-grant institution, the University of Delaware is committed to the intellectual, cultural and ethical development of its undergraduate and graduate students as citizens, scholars and professionals. UD graduates often become leaders within the state, known for their creativity, integrity and their dedication to service.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Christina delays Collaborative vote; DSU wants in

Christina School District board on Tuesday night once more voted to delay a decision on whether or not to join the Wilmington Learning Collaborative.  There was little discussion, but a Delaware State University official did ask the board to include DSU as part of the collaborative. Rouser, who is DSU's chair of education, gave a presentation to the board that
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Something's brewing at the University of Delaware

The University of Delaware is raising a glass for its newest certificate program - studying beer. Brad Adelson, the brewmaster at Lost Planet Brewing in Pennsylvania, will be leading a new 10-week certificate program Foundations of Brewing Science and Brewery Operations. "We are going to cover from grain to glass,...
NEWARK, DE
the University of Delaware

Blue Hen Helpers needed for move-in

There’s no second chance to make a first impression, and on Saturday, Aug. 27, volunteer teams of University of Delaware faculty, staff, students and community members will help first-year students move into residence halls as a part of the Blue Hen Helpers (BHH) program. The program is seeking volunteers.
NEWARK, DE
Delaware LIVE News

AG Jennings announces abortion hotline

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's June decision that gave individual states the power to regulate abortion, Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings on Monday announced a hotline Delawareans and out-of-staters can call to answer questions about abortion access in the First State. Those with questions about abortion access can call (302) 992-8096 or toll-free at (877) 312-2366. A
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware ranks 30th in the nation for child well-being

Delaware ranks 30th in the nation for child well-being according to a new survey conducted by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The 2022 KIDS COUNT Data Book tracks and measures the wellbeing of the nation's children by pulling data from both national and local sources. In Delaware, KIDS COUNT partners with local data resources such as the Delaware Department of Education and the University of Delaware.
DELAWARE STATE
delawaretoday.com

New Neighborhoods in Delaware Where You Can Have It All

These seven neighborhoods throughout Delaware are known for their unparalleled amenities, luxury homes and community spirit. As the real estate market continues to percolate for home sellers, new construction both upstate and down focuses on creating spaces where residents can have it all. From live music shows and Halloween parades to beautiful homes galore, here are just a few of Delaware’s hottest neighborhoods.
DELAWARE STATE
Milford LIVE News

Milford School District announces Temporary Vacancy

A vacancy exists for the Area B Seat on the Milford Board of Education for a temporary term until the conclusion of the 2022-2023 fiscal year, set to expire on June 30, 2023. Interested persons shall submit a formal request for consideration of appointment with a letter of interest, accompanied by a resume of the applicant's education and professional background,
MILFORD, DE
The Review

Where we are and where we need to go: Expert opinions on the prevention of gender-based violence

“When you watch the graduating class walk across that stage, if there are 1700 graduates, that’s around 800 women, right? If one-out-of-four of those women have been sexually assaulted while they’re in college, that’s 200 women, and multiply that. That’s every graduating class, every year” said Angela Hattery, professor of women and gender studies and co-director of the Center for the Study and Prevention of Gender-Based Violence at the university.
NEWARK, DE
WBOC

Delaware Attorney General Announces Launch of Abortion Legal Helpline

WILMINGTON, Del. - On Wednesday, Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced the launch of the new Legal Abortion Helpline. The Helpline will provide free legal advice and guidance to anyone in Delaware, including people seeking an abortion and healthcare providers and organizations providing support for abortion patients. This comes after...
DELAWARE STATE
justhelicopters.com

SUMMIT AVIATION AWARDED SIKORSKY S-92 AUTHORIZATION

MIDDLETOWN, Delaware, August 9, 2022, – Summit Aviation, a Greenwich AeroGroup Co., announced the Sikorsky S-92 helicopter has been added to its Sikorsky Authorized Customer Support Center Certificate. Summit began serving S-92 operators in 2016. The company became a Sikorsky Authorized Customer Support Center for Sikorsky S-76 legacy aircraft...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WMDT.com

First case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis detected in Del. this year

DELAWARE – Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has been detected in Delaware for the first time in 2022, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced on Friday. EEE is a mosquito-transmitted disease and was detected in a sentinel chicken. We’re told mosquito-transmitted virus detections in DNREC’s sentinel...
DELAWARE STATE
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Delaware

Even though it's not as popular as other states, Delaware is a true gem and it has a lot to offer, and those who live in Delaware or have traveled here before know that for a fact. With no exaggeration whatsoever, it's safe to say that there is something for everybody in Delaware, so no matter how you prefer to spend your free time and what you like to do when you are on vacation, you will definitely find something exciting in Delaware. If you have already visited this beautiful state but you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of 5 amazing places for a fun weekend getaway. And if you have never been to Delaware before but you want to, these places are a good start. Here is the complete list:
DELAWARE STATE

