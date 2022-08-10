Read full article on original website
Offspring of Centenarians Have Genetic Advantages
Centenarians’ offspring have genetic expression patterns similar to centenarians and are less frail. Children of centenarians have a unique genetic profile that may account for why they are less frail than children of non-centenarians of the same age. This is the main conclusion of research conducted by the Health Research Institute (INCLIVA), the University of Valencia (UV), and the Spanish CIBER Consortium on Frailty and Healthy Ageing (CIBERFES), which was published in The Journals of Gerontology.
What Are The Four Goals of Psychology?
Similar to other scientific disciplines, psychology aims to achieve a set of goals in research and practice. Psychology is a scientific discipline dedicated to understanding human behavior. Throughout history, the study of human behavior was initially considered solely a philosophical pursuit. However, in 1879 German professor Willhelm Wundt implemented science...
Cognitive biases and brain biology help explain why facts don’t change minds
“Facts First” is the tagline of a CNN branding campaign which contends that “once facts are established, opinions can be formed.” The problem is that while it sounds logical, this appealing assertion is a fallacy not supported by research. Cognitive psychology and neuroscience studies have found that the exact opposite is often true when it comes to politics: People form opinions based on emotions, such as fear, contempt and anger, rather than relying on facts. New facts often do not change people’s minds. I study human development, public health and behavior change. In my work, I see firsthand how hard it is...
The Achilles Heel that Narcissists and Abusers Hide
You won’t guess abusers’ dirty little secret – the one thing narcissists and abusers don’t want you to know. In fact, they find it so shameful that most of them won’t admit it even to themselves. They hide it behind their abuse and bluster, their braggadocio, and their arrogance. Researchers consider them to have defensive self-esteem.
How To Tell if Someone Is Lying to You, According to Body Language Experts
If you suspect your partner is cheating or your boss is being less than 100 percent honest, but you just don't know for sure, it can cause tremendous stress and unhappiness. Studies have shown that humans are bad at spotting lies, despite valuing authenticity in everything from the brands we buy to the celebrities we follow on social media.
Mammoth-Butchering Site Proves Humans Were in North America Much Earlier: Scientists
The New Mexico site from 37,000 years ago contains bones that had been carved as well as evidence the beasts' fat was rendered over fires.
Carl Sagan's 1995 Prediction Of America's Future Is Worryingly Accurate
Over 25 years ago, Dr Carl Sagan made an eerily prophetic prediction about the future, appearing to foretell the rise of big tech, misinformation, and astrology Twitter. Sagan is best known as a preacher of science, communicating complex ideas with passion and poetry like no other, but the late astrophysicist was also a dab hand at sharp insights into humanity.
Surprise, Surprise: Subsurface Water On Mars Defies Expectations
Physics connects seismic data to properties of rocks and sediments. A new analysis of seismic data from NASA’s Mars InSight mission has uncovered a couple of big surprises. The first surprise: the top 300 meters (1000 feet) of the subsurface beneath the landing site near the Martian equator contains little or no ice.
Men have high probability of outliving women, especially the married and degree educated
Men have a high probability of outliving women—especially those who are married and have a degree—reveals a statistical analysis spanning 200 years across all continents of the globe and published in the open access journal BMJ Open. Between 25% and 50% of men have outlived women, challenging the...
Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Confirmed: California Team Achieved Ignition
If we could harness fusion to generate electricity, it would be one of the most efficient and least polluting sources of energy possible.
You think James Webb is powerful? $1 billion Giant Magellan Telescope will have 4x higher resolution
James Webb Space Telescope amazed everyone when it sent back its first photos. It continues to impress us as it discovers new details about distant stars and galaxies. But can you imagine a telescope four times as powerful?. Giant Magellan Telescope threatens to shade Webb. With four times Webb’s resolution...
Loneliness or Attachment Anxiety: Reasons for Collectors to Collect?
Anthropomorphism is the attribution of human characteristics or behavior to an animal, object, or even a subject seen to be exerting power. One study found that a contributing factor to anthropomorphism is a lack of social connectedness. In another study, subjects induced to feel lonely demonstrated higher rates of anthropomorphism.
Researchers Find ‘Bone-Crushing’ Dog at Tennessee Fossil Site
Researchers from East Tennessee State University found evidence of a “bone-crushing” prehistoric dog at a the Gray Fossil Site, according to a press release from the college. The discovery of this “bone-crushing” dog marks the first of its kind to be found in the Appalachian area. “Bone-Crushing” Dogs “Bone-crushing” dogs belong to the genus Borophagus, […] The post Researchers Find ‘Bone-Crushing’ Dog at Tennessee Fossil Site appeared first on DogTime.
New Data Suggests Our Fundamental Model of the Universe Is Wrong, And Scientists Are Racing to Solve It
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. We live in a strange universe filled with unexplained phenomena that have perplexed humans since time immemorial. Scientists have pieced together a rough guide to the cosmos—known as the Lambda cold dark matter model (ΛCDM), or more simply, the standard model of cosmology—but many mysteries don’t seem to fit into this otherwise well-corroborated framework, especially as our view of space has gotten ever more precise in recent years.
The Universe Could 'Bounce' For Eternity. But It Still Had to Start Somewhere
From the smallest bacterium to the greatest galaxy, death looms on the horizon; even if, in cosmic terms, the time scales are too large for us to truly comprehend. Eventually, even the Universe itself should come to an end – when the last light winks out, and the cold, dense lumps of dead stars are all that remain. That is, at least, how it is under current cosmological models. What if our Universe doesn't die a cold death, but collapses, reinflates, and collapses again, over and over, like a giant cosmic lung? It's not exactly a widely accepted theory, but for some...
Scientists’ theory about the universe before the big bang may have a fatal flaw
A scientific theory that attempts to explain what existence was like prior to the big bang may have a fatal flaw.Some theorists have suggested that the universe expands and contracts in endless cycles. This would mean that the universe has no beginning nor end, but instead grows towards the future and shrinks towards the past.While this theory is appealing because it means there is no need for time to have a ‘beginning’, new research suggests that this ‘bouncing’ universe model may not be accurate.“People proposed bouncing universes to make the universe infinite into the past, but what we show is...
Subsurface water on Mars defy expectations: Physics connects seismic data to properties of rocks and sediments
A new analysis of seismic data from NASA's Mars InSight mission has revealed a couple of surprises. The first surprise: the top 300 meters of the subsurface beneath the landing site near the Martian equator contains little or no ice. "We find that Mars' crust is weak and porous. The...
Psychologists Find That a 3-Minute Online Art Viewing Can Significantly Improve Your Well-Being
Effects are comparable to those of going to actual art galleries or even being in nature. Visits to art galleries and museums can have a significant impact on a person’s emotions, stress levels, and well-being. But does this also apply to seeing art in a digital environment? This question was examined in recent research conducted by psychologists Matthew Pelowski and MacKenzie Trupp. They came to the following conclusion: A quick three-minute visit to an online cultural or art exhibition also has significant positive effects on subjective well-being.
Nuclear power’s biggest problem could have a small solution
In 2015 the fusion reactor at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory got a spherical upgrade for an energy-efficiency boost. Some physicists think this sort of design might be the future of the field. US Department of EnergyMost fusion experiments take place in giant doughnut-shaped reactors. Physicists want to test a smaller peanut-like one instead.
Researchers decipher ancient chemistry formulas
Researchers have identified the ingredients in chemistry formulas from an 2,300-year-old Chinese text, revealing ancient metallurgy was more complex than expected. The Kaogong ji was written in China around the middle of the first millennium BC and is the oldest known technical encyclopedia. It details items ranging from swords to musical instruments and how to make them, including six chemistry formulas for mixing the bronze.
