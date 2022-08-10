ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Seven Black Women Are Campaigning To Become The First Black Woman In The Minnesota Senate

By Shannon Dawson
FOXY 107.1-104.3
FOXY 107.1-104.3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p4ZuU_0hBqiUCL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j3X24_0hBqiUCL00

Source: Andy445 / Getty

S even female political candidates are currently fighting tooth and nail to become the first Black woman to serve in the Minnesota Senate. In November, Zuki Ellis , Marla Helseth , Huldah Hiltsley , Farhio Khalif , Erin Maye Quade , Zaynab Mohamed , and Clare Oumou Verbete will face off for a chance to make history.

The candidates are largely Democrats except for Helseth, who is the only Republican campaigning in the competitive race.

“I hope it does lead the way and open the door for others to run,” she told Kare 11 about the historical moment. “It would be wonderful if I were to be the first Black female senator, however, I don’t want people to vote for me only because I’m Black,” she clarified. “I want them to be an informed voter.”

Helseth, a substitute teacher in the Minnesota school system, has put a strong emphasis on expanding educational resources for students across the Twin Cities. She has also promised to restore public safety.

Hiltsley, who is running against former City Council Liaison Susan Pha in District 38, is confident that a Black woman will win the coveted seat. For the Kenyan-American-bred politician, running in the campaign is historic for many reasons.

“For the longest time, I didn’t see myself in politics … and I think a part of it was because I didn’t see myself in there. I didn’t see someone I could relate to, I could connect with,” said Hiltsley, who has formed a sisterhood with her fellow running mates. “Regardless of what happens…we are all proud of the work that we’ve put in.”

The Bethel University graduate has spent her career in politics fighting for equity and opportunities for residents living throughout the Brooklyn and Osseo area. Hiltsley has vowed to prioritize affordable housing and increase homeownership within her district which has some of the lowest homeownership rates among communities of color, according to her campaign website.

Another notable candidate fighting to make history in the Minnesota Senate is Zuki Ellis, who serves on the Minnesota School Board. During her tenure, she worked tirelessly to hire, train and retain teachers with career-advancing resources and competitive hourly wages. In 2018, Ellis helped to pass the school funding referendum that ensured every district employee earned at least $15 an hour. She’s also helping to mandate SPPS’s Gender Inclusion Policy across student and staff protocol for schools.

Although all of the incredible women represent different districts, anyone could win a seat in the Minnesota Senate come election season. It could be very well possible that more than one of the legendary candidates will win.

SEE ALSO:

What Happened To Brianna Grier? Family Releases Pathology Report

10 Positive Affirmations Every Black Woman Should Recite Before Leaving The House


The post Seven Black Women Are Campaigning To Become The First Black Woman In The Minnesota Senate appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Osseo, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Society
FOXY 107.1-104.3

NCAT Receives $23 Million to Help Diversify Clean Energy Field

North Carolina A&T State University is already known as the nation's top producer of Black engineers. So the transition to direct some of the talented people in their community into the clean energy sector could be almost seamless.  The post NCAT Receives $23 Million to Help Diversify Clean Energy Field appeared first on NewsOne.
COLLEGES
FOXY 107.1-104.3

FOXY 107.1-104.3

155
Followers
450
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

The real sound of the Triangle

 https://foxync.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy