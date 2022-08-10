ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia School District to hold hiring event Wednesday

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F1jU4_0hBqbKwC00

Philadelphia School District to hold hiring event Wednesday 00:51

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia School District is looking to hire people to fill key support roles. The District will hold a hiring event Wednesday to look for candidates for transportation, janitorial, and various food positions.

Eyewitness News caught up with the new superintendent, Dr. Tony Watlington, who is very familiar with these key jobs.

"Not only was I a bus driver, I was also a custodian," Watlington said. "And so, I know first-hand how important bus drivers, custodians, office assistants and other people are to the school district and we want to bring them aboard, make them feel a part of team School District of Philadelphia and we can't wait for them to express interest. We can't wait to see them at the hiring fair."

The hiring fair is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grover Washington Middle School.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

School District of Philadelphia reveals COVID-19 plans for upcoming academic year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The School District of Philadelphia on Friday unveiled some major changes in its COVID-19 health and safety protocols ahead of the new school year. The school district may also require masking after breaks and holidays as an added safety precaution. The first day of school is only 17 days away for Philadelphia students, and some changes were announced Friday. When students left in June, masking was required. But this year, they'll only be required to wear a mask for the first 10 days. Then, masking will be optional, at least for now. The Philadelphia School District announced its updated COVID-19...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Education
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Temple U.'s Faculty Union Calls Fall Semester Masking Policy ‘Irresponsible'

A union representing faculty members at Temple University has taken issue with the school’s new optional masking policy less than two weeks before the start of the fall semester, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The Temple Association of University Professionals (TAUP) issued a statement on Wednesday demanding that the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Young activists head to Harrisburg to voice concerns over gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week on Focusing on the Future, we are following a familiar group of young activists who are inspiring other teens to register to vote. But, this week they are taking their show on the road to some pretty high places.Young activists used improv to illustrate their vision at Central High School just a few weeks ago.  From rehearsing voter skits to discussing social and political policies, Pennsylvania Youth Vote and community uprising told CBS3 they are looking to make a change. "I personally feel like gun violence has gone up the charts," one student said. Now, they made their...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
trentondaily.com

Thomas Edison State Helps Trenton Students Get Ready for School

A Back-to-School Readiness Fair held on Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. supplied students with backpacks, school supplies, and food donations. Thomas Edison State University hosted the fair to help prepare the community for the new school year. “We want to make sure that everybody knows that Thomas...
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Upper Darby School District superintendent warns teacher shortage could get worse

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- As the school year is slowly approaching, Upper Darby is looking into many different options on how to handle the teacher shortage. District administrators are working with the teacher's union and parents to get creative. "Obviously there's a national crisis and we're not able to elude or escape that reality," Superintendent Daniel McGarry said.School districts are in dire need of teachers nationwide, especially here at home."We are going to hold on for as long as we can, keep our schools open for our kids and keep pushing forward," McGarry said, "but there needs to...
UPPER DARBY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chalkbeat

Philly teachers to deal with race in orientation

More than 600 new teachers and counselors in Philadelphia kicked off their week-long orientation on Monday, and this year, for the first time, the issue of race is a required discussion topic. Most of the sessions for new hires are tailored to the teacher’s specialty, such as elementary school math, high school science, special education, digital literacy, art, and music. But there are also sessions on helping students deal with trauma, becoming...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

First-Ever ‘Night Mayor' Appointed to Help Make Philly a 24-Hour City

The City of Philadelphia has appointed their first Night Time Economy Director in an attempt to make Philly a 24-hour city. "The 'Night Mayor', as one might say, is someone who advocates for all business and activity after five," the new Director of Night Time Economy and Development Raheem Manning tells NBC10 about his new position.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

4 Philadelphia city pools to close this week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you want to take a dip in some Philadelphia pools, time is running out. The first four city pools will close Friday.The pools shutting down are at American Legion Playground, Awbury Playground, Sacks Playground and Stinger Square.You can find the full pool closing schedule here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Teacher Scarcity Puts Upper Darby High Students into Community College

Upper Darby School District Superintendent Dan McGarry outside Upper Darby High School.Image via Alejandro A. Alvarez, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Upper Darby School District is combating teacher shortages in the new school year by taking the unusual step of paying for some high school students to attend classes at Delaware County Community College, writes Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
UPPER DARBY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WHYY

Philadelphia residents, youth say city leaders aren’t listening to their ideas for solving gun violence

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. This week, the Mayor’s Office of Youth Engagement has set out to gather teen input on education, public safety, entrepreneurship and health during PHL Youth Week. It’s an opportunity for gun violence prevention activists to try to elevate the voices of teens who are directly impacted by the crisis.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Free outdoor festival to be held in Nicetown with hopes of stemming gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Elected officials and anti-violence activists joined forces Thursday to announce the 20th Anniversary of the Give Back Festival in Nicetown. The goal of the festival is to stem the tide of gun violence.Thursday's press conference is symbolic as it honors the fifth anniversary of the murder of the son of Zakariyya A. Rahman, the executive director of the Give Back Festival."20 years ago, we started this festival, which is at a historic landmark park, because this park was uninhabitable. We had to galvanize resources in order to get this park habitable," Rahman said.The free outdoor festival will take place from Aug. 12 to 13 in Nicetown Park.Gun violence victims have joined local artists to host an art exhibit in City Hall.The exhibit aims to showcase the silent trauma that survivors and co-victims endure from the city's gun violence. The Apologues Exhibit is a collaboration between Philadelphia violence prevention organizations and community activists. The multimedia art gallery is now open to the public.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

African American History Museum to move to former Philadelphia family court building

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Historic changes are coming for Philadelphia's African American Museum. Plans are in the works to redevelop the Ben Franklin Parkway and they involve the museum moving to a larger location.After 46 years, the African American Museum will move from its current Arch Street location to the vacant former family court building on Vine Street.The African American Museum has been in this building for the last 46 years, but officials say it can't become a world-class museum from here. That's why they're moving to a different building, triple the size of the current one.It's a historic moment for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Janine Paris

Nativity Preparatory School of Wilmington Welcomes New Principal, Shaquona B. Meyers

Nativity Preparatory School of Wilmington, a tuition-free Catholic middle school for boys, welcomes Shaquona B. Meyers as principal, effective August 15, 2022. Meyers, a former Nativity Prep teacher, has a strong and immense background working both in the classroom and with education non-profits. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Delaware and her Master of Education in Secondary Education – ESOL from Wilmington University.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Demolition Of Fishtown’s Historic St. Laurentius Church Could Begin This Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A historic church in Fishtown could come down this week after being a part of the community for more than a century. Demolition of the old St. Laurentius Church could start on Wednesday. The city is waiting on final approval from the Department of Licenses and Inspections. The building on East Berks Street has been slowly falling apart since the Archdiocese closed it in 2014 due to safety concerns. Plans for what will replace the church are still being determined.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
72K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy