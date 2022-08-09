ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Florida man filming sunrise killed when sand dune collapses

HUTCHINSON ISLAND - A 35-year-old Florida man who was recording the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean died when a sand dune collapsed on top of him. It happened on Hutchinson Island, just north of West Palm Beach. A beachgoer saw a portion of the man's body protruding from the sand early Monday and called for help, according to a Facebook post by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS News

New Jersey hospital marketing director arrested after 39 guns, ammo found in unlocked office closet

The marketing director of a New Jersey hospital was arrested Sunday after authorities found a large cache of firearms and ammunition inside an office closet at the the medical facility, police said. Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, has been indicted for his suspected connection to the stockpile of weapons at Hudson Regional Hospital, the Secaucus Police Department said in a news release Monday.
SECAUCUS, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
CBS News

Woman accused of stealing $50,000 in jewelry, cash from Fort Lauderdale man arrested

FORT LAUDERDALE - A woman accused of stealing more than $50,000 from a Fort Lauderdale man's apartment has been arrested. North Carolina resident Cloe Reynicke, 23, was taken into custody in Nevada by the Henderson Police Department for driving with a suspended license. At the time of the arrest, police ran a check and saw she was wanted on a warrant out of Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy