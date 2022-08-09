Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News
State of Colorado sending out TABOR refund checks. Don't accidentally throw the envelope away!
Every Colorado resident should double check their mail before they toss out any envelopes this month. There could be a tax refund check for you.
CBS News
Harmony Montgomery was murdered in 2019, investigators say
The Harmony Montgomery case is now officially a homicide investigation, New Hampshire authorities announced Thursday. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
CBS News
Florida man filming sunrise killed when sand dune collapses
HUTCHINSON ISLAND - A 35-year-old Florida man who was recording the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean died when a sand dune collapsed on top of him. It happened on Hutchinson Island, just north of West Palm Beach. A beachgoer saw a portion of the man's body protruding from the sand early Monday and called for help, according to a Facebook post by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
New Jersey hospital marketing director arrested after 39 guns, ammo found in unlocked office closet
The marketing director of a New Jersey hospital was arrested Sunday after authorities found a large cache of firearms and ammunition inside an office closet at the the medical facility, police said. Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, has been indicted for his suspected connection to the stockpile of weapons at Hudson Regional Hospital, the Secaucus Police Department said in a news release Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northern California authorities urge witnesses to come forward as they continue search for missing 16-year-old girl
Police in Northern California have released a new image of missing teen Kiely Rodni, but said their search has hit a roadblock. The 16-year-old was last seen early Saturday morning at a party near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. Placer County Sheriff's Sergeant Scott Alford said Wednesday that authorities...
CBS News
Woman accused of stealing $50,000 in jewelry, cash from Fort Lauderdale man arrested
FORT LAUDERDALE - A woman accused of stealing more than $50,000 from a Fort Lauderdale man's apartment has been arrested. North Carolina resident Cloe Reynicke, 23, was taken into custody in Nevada by the Henderson Police Department for driving with a suspended license. At the time of the arrest, police ran a check and saw she was wanted on a warrant out of Fort Lauderdale.
Nebraska woman charged with helping teen daughter have abortion after detectives see their Facebook messages
Omaha, Nebraska — A Nebraska woman has been charged with helping her teenage daughter end her pregnancy at about 24 weeks after investigators uncovered Facebook messages in which the two discussed using medication to induce an abortion and plans to burn the fetus afterward. The prosecutor handling the case...
Karen Stitt was abducted from a California bus stop and stabbed to death in 1982. DNA has led to her suspected killer in Hawaii.
A Hawaii man has been arrested after DNA technology helped investigators identify him as a suspect in the 1992 slaying of a 15-year-old girl who was abducted in Northern California from a bus stop, raped and killed, authorities said. Karen Stitt was waiting for a bus in Sunnyvale when she...
Comments / 0