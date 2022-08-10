ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found shot inside Jeep Cherokee in North Philadelphia: police

By CBS3 Staff
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting has left a man fighting for his life. Police say the investigation began when they spotted a black Jeep Cherokee traveling at a high rate of speed in North Philadelphia late Tuesday night.

When the vehicle came to a stop at Ontario and Hope Streets, police say they found a shooting victim in the back passenger seat.

Police rushed him to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say they are working to find out where the shooting happened.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

