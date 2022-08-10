Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
Feeding South Dakota the recipient of a bountiful donation for ending hunger across the state
SPEARFISH, S.D.— Feeding South Dakota received a $25,000 gift from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation for their first-ever “Believe in Local” grant campaign, which will be used to end hunger across the entire state. 40 non-profits across the bank’s 14-state reach will receive...
Is Minnesota’s Health Better Than South Dakota, Iowa?
To be upfront about this article, it's all about statistics. The numbers in this report come from RunReviews.com, a site that examines treadmills. Ask yourself, "What is the reason for your current health?" Some of you may want to stand before a full-length mirror. And, for others, just opening the refrigerator door. They both could scream back "Do something about this!"
South Dakota’s Smallest Small Town ‘White Rock’
South Dakota has its share of tiny towns. But the tiniest of the tiny go to the villages of Hillsview and White Rock. The focus of this story will be White Rock with simple criteria. #1 I've been to White Rock and even have a few photos. A few years...
voiceofalexandria.com
Yearly Gun Deaths Are Up in South Dakota
The recent mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, highlight the threat gun violence poses to public safety in the United States. And according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the problem is getting worse. A total...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
5 Things You Can Thank South Dakota For
South Dakota may not get much respect. We get a blizzard and it's a footnote on the national scene, but if Florida gets a bit chilly it's breaking news. But, maybe it's fine to be forgotten about. We kind of like being left alone on our quiet piece of the plains.
Minnesota Skyrocketing Child Care Costs Compared To South Dakota
You just had your first child and now taking maternity leave. What a joy to begin a family. It's a new beginning on several fronts. Parenting is number one. And, after a few months, you will try and resume your life and your job. Several responsibilities come with having a...
2022 Ag Appreciation Day At The Sioux Empire Fair!
The farmers in South Dakota have shown their resilience over the last couple of years. From the derechos to flooding and harsh winters, South Dakotan farmers just can't seem to catch a break. However, they hold their heads high and push through these difficult times in order to feed the American people.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Check Out These OMG Airbnb Rentals in Iowa and Minnesota
When it first launched in 2008, AirBedandBreakfast.com was a totally new concept with just a few options for rental properties. 14 years later, the name has been shortened to Airbnb and the company is a massive success, with $6 billion in revenue and 5.6 million properties in more than 100,000 cities worldwide.
Best Bucket List For Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota
Who doesn't have a bucket list? Hmmm, am I the only one who raised a hand? It's not something I think about a lot. Oh, sure there are things I'd like to do and have always wanted to do but never really thought of making a list. Your list may...
Chips From South Dakota Town Better Than Minnesota Town’s Chips
You know how it is when you meet your soulmate? Everything seems to fall in place, the world seems a little quieter, a little better, a little brighter, and a little kinder. That was exactly how it was, the first time someone suggested that I try Dakota Style Honey Mustard Potato Chips. I can't be sure, but I think I even heard a small angel choir, singing quietly.
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 10 new deaths, hospitalizations over 100
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by 10 in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,973 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,963 the previous week. The new deaths were seven men and three women in the following age groups: 50-59 (1), 70-79 (4), 80+ (5). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Beadle, Brookings, Brown (2), Clay, Codington, Custer, Minnehaha, Pennington and Perkins.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota
Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
South Dakota Is One of the Best Places to Live on Social Security
Retirement can be exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time. Not having to punch a time clock provides you with a freedom you've been dreaming about for years, but without a job, making ends meet when you rely solely on Social Security can cause a considerable amount of anxiety. In...
dakotanewsnow.com
Nursing Home to close in Armour
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Avantara announced the upcoming closure of its nursing home in Armour. The closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to their press release.
kotatv.com
COVID-19 response to be a feature issue of the South Dakota gubernatorial election
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.
kelo.com
Water/Wastewater assistance is available in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Assistance for South Dakota families whose water/wastewater service has been disconnected or who are at risk of losing access to water service may be available through the Department of Social Services. Water/wastewater assistance is available for low-income individuals and families. Eligibility is based on...
North Dakota vs South Dakota: What’s The Difference?
What do we have in common and what are the biggest differences between the two states?
dakotanewsnow.com
Semi-truck crashes into house off I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported a semi-truck crashed into a house off I-90 Wednesday morning. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol Facebook post, the semi-truck veered off I-90 and collided with a house in rural South Dakota. First responders treated the semi-truck’s driver and passenger for their injuries. None of the occupants of the house were injured and exited the house safely.
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
Kickin Country 100.5
Sioux Falls, SD
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kikn.com/
Comments / 0