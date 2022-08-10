ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Minnesota’s Health Better Than South Dakota, Iowa?

To be upfront about this article, it's all about statistics. The numbers in this report come from RunReviews.com, a site that examines treadmills. Ask yourself, "What is the reason for your current health?" Some of you may want to stand before a full-length mirror. And, for others, just opening the refrigerator door. They both could scream back "Do something about this!"
Yearly Gun Deaths Are Up in South Dakota

The recent mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, highlight the threat gun violence poses to public safety in the United States. And according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the problem is getting worse. A total...
5 Things You Can Thank South Dakota For

South Dakota may not get much respect. We get a blizzard and it's a footnote on the national scene, but if Florida gets a bit chilly it's breaking news. But, maybe it's fine to be forgotten about. We kind of like being left alone on our quiet piece of the plains.
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 10 new deaths, hospitalizations over 100

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by 10 in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,973 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,963 the previous week. The new deaths were seven men and three women in the following age groups: 50-59 (1), 70-79 (4), 80+ (5). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Beadle, Brookings, Brown (2), Clay, Codington, Custer, Minnehaha, Pennington and Perkins.
Nursing Home to close in Armour

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Avantara announced the upcoming closure of its nursing home in Armour. The closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to their press release.
Water/Wastewater assistance is available in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Assistance for South Dakota families whose water/wastewater service has been disconnected or who are at risk of losing access to water service may be available through the Department of Social Services. Water/wastewater assistance is available for low-income individuals and families. Eligibility is based on...
Semi-truck crashes into house off I-90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported a semi-truck crashed into a house off I-90 Wednesday morning. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol Facebook post, the semi-truck veered off I-90 and collided with a house in rural South Dakota. First responders treated the semi-truck’s driver and passenger for their injuries. None of the occupants of the house were injured and exited the house safely.
Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

