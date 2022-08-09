A juvenile has been arrested and charged in the murders of a mother and her two young sons in New Hampshire, the state's attorney general announced on Thursday. Kassandra Sweeney, 25, her 4-year-old son Benjamin and her 1-year-old son Mason were found dead in their home in Northfield on August 3, CBS Boston reported. Autopsies showed each died from a single gunshot wound and the medical examiner ruled all three deaths as homicides.

