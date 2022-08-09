Read full article on original website
Aaron Crawford helped Kentuckians clean up from historic flooding. The teen's mysterious death was just added to the flood death count.
The mysterious death of a high school athlete who spent days helping his fellow eastern Kentuckians clean up from historic flooding has added a new layer of grief to the tragedy. On Wednesday, Aaron "Mick" Crawford was counted as the 38th person to die as a result of flash flooding...
Juvenile charged in murder of mother and her 2 young sons in New Hampshire
A juvenile has been arrested and charged in the murders of a mother and her two young sons in New Hampshire, the state's attorney general announced on Thursday. Kassandra Sweeney, 25, her 4-year-old son Benjamin and her 1-year-old son Mason were found dead in their home in Northfield on August 3, CBS Boston reported. Autopsies showed each died from a single gunshot wound and the medical examiner ruled all three deaths as homicides.
Youth baseball team from Wilmington, Delaware is one win away from Little League World Series
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Some young baseball players from Wilmington are trying to punch their ticket to the Little League World Series. The Naamans Little League team will play a team from Blair County, Pennsylvania Friday afternoon in the Mid-Atlantic Regional championship. The winner will move on to the Little...
Tractor-trailer crashes into house in Cecil County
BALTIMORE -- A tractor-trailer crashed into a home Wednesday in Cecil County, volunteer firefighters said. Units responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the scene of the crash at W. Main Street Road in Cecilton, the Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company said. No injuries have been confirmed. Stay with WJZ on this...
16-year-old boy shot in Delaware, Wilmington police say
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 900 block of Linden Street around 2:30 a.m. Police say he was transported to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition. No arrests were made and...
75-year-old man driving in area injured in North Philadelphia triple shooting: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A triple shooting left one man critically injured and sent a 75-year-old man driving in the area to the hospital. It happened on the 900 block of West Girard Avenue in North Philadelphia around 5 p.m. Friday. Police say a 75-year-old who was driving in the area...
Karen Stitt was abducted from a California bus stop and stabbed to death in 1982. DNA has led to her suspected killer in Hawaii.
A Hawaii man has been arrested after DNA technology helped investigators identify him as a suspect in the 1992 slaying of a 15-year-old girl who was abducted in Northern California from a bus stop, raped and killed, authorities said. Karen Stitt was waiting for a bus in Sunnyvale when she...
Northern California authorities urge witnesses to come forward as they continue search for missing 16-year-old girl
Police in Northern California have released a new image of missing teen Kiely Rodni, but said their search has hit a roadblock. The 16-year-old was last seen early Saturday morning at a party near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. Placer County Sheriff's Sergeant Scott Alford said Wednesday that authorities...
