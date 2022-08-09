ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Juvenile charged in murder of mother and her 2 young sons in New Hampshire

A juvenile has been arrested and charged in the murders of a mother and her two young sons in New Hampshire, the state's attorney general announced on Thursday. Kassandra Sweeney, 25, her 4-year-old son Benjamin and her 1-year-old son Mason were found dead in their home in Northfield on August 3, CBS Boston reported. Autopsies showed each died from a single gunshot wound and the medical examiner ruled all three deaths as homicides.
Tractor-trailer crashes into house in Cecil County

BALTIMORE -- A tractor-trailer crashed into a home Wednesday in Cecil County, volunteer firefighters said. Units responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the scene of the crash at W. Main Street Road in Cecilton, the Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company said. No injuries have been confirmed. Stay with WJZ on this...
16-year-old boy shot in Delaware, Wilmington police say

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 900 block of Linden Street around 2:30 a.m. Police say he was transported to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition. No arrests were made and...
