Philadelphia Weather: Relief from heat set to arrive with storms

By CBS3 Staff
 2 days ago

Philadelphia Weather: Fantastic weekend ahead 02:30

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It will be hot and humid on Wednesday, but not as brutal as Tuesday. It will also be partly sunny on Wednesday with scattered storms this evening.

The high will be 90 degrees.

Southern Delaware is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather.

The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding in areas. It is important to make sure you have a way to stay alert and weather aware.

A few lingering showers are possible on Thursday morning, but the humidity will drop later in the day, and the heatwave breaks.

High pressure will build later in the week and lead to a refreshing airmass on Friday and the weekend.

Philadelphia weather: Sweet relief finally on the way

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After the longest heat wave of the season so far, some sweet relief is finally on the way. Thursday is the transition day.We reached 91 degrees on Wednesday, making it the ninth straight day in the 90s.While it wasn't as hot and humid as Monday and Tuesday, we still reached heat index values in the upper 90s.A few scattered showers on Thursday will herald the arrival of a stronger cold front, this one with some noticeably cooler and drier air behind it. Temperatures should top out in the high 80s, meaning the end of our heat wave. While the day starts out humid, dewpoints will be dropping through the afternoon and evening.On Friday, almost an autumnal feel to the air with a cool northerly breeze and highs in the low 80s. Temperatures will drop into the 60s Saturday morning, and the weekend stays comfortable and sunny with highs in the 80s and low humidity. Another pattern shift next week could bring some much-needed rain to the region. 
NEXT Weather Alert: Dangerous Heat, Excessive Humidity To Peak Before Philadelphia Region Feels Relief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dangerous heat and excessive humidity are expected to peak Tuesday. It’ll be another brutal afternoon for the region as heat indices soar into dangerous territory as high as 105 degrees. Luckily, change is near and we will begin to see those impacts as early as the afternoon. NEXT Weather Alert 🥵 A heat advisory is in effect across the Philadelphia region until 8 p.m. and feels-like temperatures are expected to top out over 100 degrees. @LlarisaAbreu breaks down when we can expect relief from the heat ➡ https://t.co/nSOoqdQo0L pic.twitter.com/pazM0AAKR6 — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) August 9, 2022 A few drenching thunderstorms are...
Heat Health Emergency In Philadelphia Has Residents Running For Cover From Sun: ‘This Heat Is Like, Dangerous’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several days of very hot weather has led the Philadelphia Department of Public Health to declare a heat health emergency. People who Eyewitness News spoke with say they consider this to be one of the hottest summers yet. From empty spraygrounds to slow days behind the counter, the city’s heat health emergency has people running for cover from the sun. “When it gets really hot like this, especially during the day, people are not out as much only because it’s so hot,” one man said. “I’ve never had this many consecutive days of 90-degree heat in my life,” one woman...
4 Philadelphia city pools to close this week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you want to take a dip in some Philadelphia pools, time is running out. The first four city pools will close Friday.The pools shutting down are at American Legion Playground, Awbury Playground, Sacks Playground and Stinger Square.You can find the full pool closing schedule here.
PhillyBite

21 Best in Class Philadelphia Cheesesteaks

- Philadelphians love cheesesteaks because they trigger happy memories. I'm Jim Pappas, and I have eaten 1,000 different cheesesteaks in the last four years. When I ask people about their favorite Cheesesteak, I hear about my dad's favorite place, eating in the back of mom's station wagon and waiting in line for a cheesesteak after a night out with friends.
#Severe Weather
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-09 14:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 105 to 110. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania and northern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Philadelphia International among worst in country for flight cancelations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We've been telling you for weeks about the travel chaos caused by cancellations at airports across the country.Philadelphia is tied for the sixth-worst number of flights canceled over the last few months. Almost 4% of flights here have been canceled since Memorial Day Weekend.That's according to a new report from air passenger rights company AirHelp.New York's LaGuardia Airport was the worst in the country with 7.7% cancelations. So when is the worst time to fly?The most cancelations happen on Fridays, Thursdays and Wednesdays. Tuesday has the least cancelations.
CBS Philly

Le Diner en Blanc returning to Philadelphia next week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A French-style, pop-up dining event is coming back to Philadelphia next week. Le Diner en Blanc will celebrate its 10th-anniversary event in Philadelphia next Thursday. This year, the Gypsy Jazz Quartet, Hot Club Philly, will perform, along with Martha Graham Cracker Cabaret and the Ernest Stuart Band. The location for this year's dinner remains a surprise. The event is already sold out. 
NBC Philadelphia

First-Ever ‘Night Mayor' Appointed to Help Make Philly a 24-Hour City

The City of Philadelphia has appointed their first Night Time Economy Director in an attempt to make Philly a 24-hour city. "The 'Night Mayor', as one might say, is someone who advocates for all business and activity after five," the new Director of Night Time Economy and Development Raheem Manning tells NBC10 about his new position.
PhillyBite

Best Sandwiches Shops in Philadelphia

Is known as the home of the Cheesesteak and Hoagie. But, the Philly sandwich world is full of local eateries creating some of the "Best Philly Sandwiches," which sometimes are unlooked by even locals. Where to Find The Best Sandwiches Shops in Philadelphia. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch...
PhillyBite

Exploring Turn Hole Tunnel at Lehigh Gorge State Park

- For a unique experience, explore the Turn Hole Tunnel at Lehigh Gorge, a 4,548-acre park in Pennsylvania. The park is an excellent place to spend a day with your family or a group of friends. This historic structure is the best place to see the tunnel, which is accessible by an underground walkway. Here, you'll find several ways to explore the tunnel, including using a flashlight.
CBS Philly

49-year-old Delco League pitcher continues to beat batters and father time

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Delco League has been around since 1908. It's one of the oldest non-professional baseball leagues in America, and appropriately, one of their best players is an oldie but goodie.Meet Johnny Gonzalez. At 49 years old, he's aging in reverse and still playing a kid's game. Gonzalez has been pitching in the Delco League for 12 years, which makes him a wily vet."The next youngest player is 30 years old," he said. Gonzalez isn't just surviving on the field, he's thriving. He tossed three complete games in eight days. So what's the key to his longevity?"I would play Sunday...
