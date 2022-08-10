ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Kickin Country 100.5

Is Minnesota's Health Better Than South Dakota, Iowa?

To be upfront about this article, it's all about statistics. The numbers in this report come from RunReviews.com, a site that examines treadmills. Ask yourself, "What is the reason for your current health?" Some of you may want to stand before a full-length mirror. And, for others, just opening the refrigerator door. They both could scream back "Do something about this!"
Kickin Country 100.5

Iowa Native Maddie Poppe Releases New Music [LISTEN]

The Clarksville native and season 16 'American Idol' winner Maddie Poppe is back with a new song. It has been quite a year for the Iowa star. The singer has been on tour after a few noteworthy career moments. Poppe returned to the Idol stage earlier this year when she performed a duet for 'The Great Idol Reunion' special.
Kickin Country 100.5

Are There Laws about What You Can Name Your Baby in South Dakota?

The name you're given as a child is a pretty important thing. Fortunately, my parents didn't stick me with something awful when I was born. In school, I grew up knowing a young girl named Bertha, and needless to say, Bertha caught a fair amount of crap from the other kids growing up after being blessed with that gem of a name. The name Bertha wasn't even remotely contemporary back in the early 70s, and it still hasn't made a resurgence yet today.
Kickin Country 100.5

Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?

I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
Kickin Country 100.5

Iowa Woman Exposes Real Reasons Teachers Are Leaving Schools

*NOTE The Cover Photo is not the teacher I'm referring to in this article*. Schools have never needed teachers more and in the midst of a teacher shortage, one former Iowa school teacher explained the real reasons teachers are leaving schools. You might be surprised that salary was never mentioned even though most people agree teachers need to be paid more.
Kickin Country 100.5

2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener Is Where?

With the opening season for all of Minnesota sports, you would think one is just like the other. Unh-uh! Remember, this is Minnesota the Land of 10,000 lakes. One of those 10,000 will be the site of the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener. According to the Minnesota DNR, Governor Tim Walz proudly will cast a line into Madison Lake near Mankato, Minnesota as this long-time tradition continues.
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

