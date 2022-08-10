Read full article on original website
Check Out These OMG Airbnb Rentals in Iowa and Minnesota
When it first launched in 2008, AirBedandBreakfast.com was a totally new concept with just a few options for rental properties. 14 years later, the name has been shortened to Airbnb and the company is a massive success, with $6 billion in revenue and 5.6 million properties in more than 100,000 cities worldwide.
Is Minnesota’s Health Better Than South Dakota, Iowa?
To be upfront about this article, it's all about statistics. The numbers in this report come from RunReviews.com, a site that examines treadmills. Ask yourself, "What is the reason for your current health?" Some of you may want to stand before a full-length mirror. And, for others, just opening the refrigerator door. They both could scream back "Do something about this!"
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
Best Bucket List For Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota
Who doesn't have a bucket list? Hmmm, am I the only one who raised a hand? It's not something I think about a lot. Oh, sure there are things I'd like to do and have always wanted to do but never really thought of making a list. Your list may...
Rare Supermoon To Make Last Appearance Over SD, Minnesota, & Iowa
Are you ready for the final “Supermoon” of 2022 over South Dakota, Minnesota, & Iowa? Looks like the weather could be good for viewing!. The full “Sturgeon Supermoon” will be the last big Supermoon of 2022. The weather forecast looks like it could be good viewing...
TV Show Says This Is “Ugliest House In Minnesota”. Yikes!
This TV show is looking for the Ugliest Houses In America. Check out why they think this Minnesota house is the ugliest in the state. What do you think?. We've all driven by houses and wondered what the story was behind that place. On HGTV there is a show called...
This Was Just Voted “Best Gas Station” In Minnesota & Iowa 2022
It's been described as not just a gas station but a "way of life." Now, this business has been named the "Best Gas Station Brand" in Minnesota & Iowa. When most folks fill up their vehicle with gas they stop at a place that will give them a lot more options than just fuel.
Iowa Native Maddie Poppe Releases New Music [LISTEN]
The Clarksville native and season 16 'American Idol' winner Maddie Poppe is back with a new song. It has been quite a year for the Iowa star. The singer has been on tour after a few noteworthy career moments. Poppe returned to the Idol stage earlier this year when she performed a duet for 'The Great Idol Reunion' special.
South Dakota Is One of the Best Places to Live on Social Security
Retirement can be exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time. Not having to punch a time clock provides you with a freedom you've been dreaming about for years, but without a job, making ends meet when you rely solely on Social Security can cause a considerable amount of anxiety. In...
Minnesota Skyrocketing Child Care Costs Compared To South Dakota
You just had your first child and now taking maternity leave. What a joy to begin a family. It's a new beginning on several fronts. Parenting is number one. And, after a few months, you will try and resume your life and your job. Several responsibilities come with having a...
This Is The Richest Person In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
There are a lot of successful people in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Success is not necessarily measured in dollars. But these guys have made a ton of money on the way to where they are today. USA Today did the research and came out with the Richest Person In...
Are There Laws about What You Can Name Your Baby in South Dakota?
The name you're given as a child is a pretty important thing. Fortunately, my parents didn't stick me with something awful when I was born. In school, I grew up knowing a young girl named Bertha, and needless to say, Bertha caught a fair amount of crap from the other kids growing up after being blessed with that gem of a name. The name Bertha wasn't even remotely contemporary back in the early 70s, and it still hasn't made a resurgence yet today.
Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?
I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
2022 Ag Appreciation Day At The Sioux Empire Fair!
The farmers in South Dakota have shown their resilience over the last couple of years. From the derechos to flooding and harsh winters, South Dakotan farmers just can't seem to catch a break. However, they hold their heads high and push through these difficult times in order to feed the American people.
Holy Cow! This Is The Biggest Baby Ever Born In Minnesota!
I can't imagine what it was like for the mother who gave birth to the biggest baby ever born in Minnesota. He was one, big baby!. The other day we got to talking about babies, big heads, and tough births. I am the father of two wonderful children. At birth,...
Murders Way Up in South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa
New numbers are providing a disturbing insight into just how violent the world we live in is now. According to data from the FBI, 2020 saw the largest single-year increase in the number of murders in the United States, a jump of nearly 30 percent from 2019. But it's the...
How to Pick Up a Cool $1,000 at the South Dakota State Fair
Usually, when you're planning your annual journey to the South Dakota State Fair you start to think about how much money you're going to drop while you're wandering around the fairgrounds in Huron. But what about the prospect of making $1,000 while you're there?. Once again in 2022, the fair...
Iowa Woman Exposes Real Reasons Teachers Are Leaving Schools
*NOTE The Cover Photo is not the teacher I'm referring to in this article*. Schools have never needed teachers more and in the midst of a teacher shortage, one former Iowa school teacher explained the real reasons teachers are leaving schools. You might be surprised that salary was never mentioned even though most people agree teachers need to be paid more.
2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener Is Where?
With the opening season for all of Minnesota sports, you would think one is just like the other. Unh-uh! Remember, this is Minnesota the Land of 10,000 lakes. One of those 10,000 will be the site of the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener. According to the Minnesota DNR, Governor Tim Walz proudly will cast a line into Madison Lake near Mankato, Minnesota as this long-time tradition continues.
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
