ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Demolition of Fishtown's historic St. Laurentius Church could begin this week

By Marcella Baietto
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w1N1f_0hBqZWi400

Demolition of St. Laurentius Church could begin next week 02:06

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A historic church in Fishtown could come down this week after being a part of the community for more than a century. Demolition of the old St. Laurentius Church could start as early as Monday.

The city is waiting on final approval from the Department of Licenses and Inspections.

The building on East Berks Street has been slowly falling apart since the Archdiocese closed it in 2014 due to safety concerns.

Eyewitness News spoke with neighbors about their concerns and fears as the long project moves forward.

"It's Philadelphia. It's a city of old churches and they're gonna build another five or six-story apartment building. You can build those anywhere. You can't build this again." Resident Benjamin Brotman said.

The 19th-century church's spires stand tall above berks street surrounded by row homes and a catholic school right next door.

It's leaving neighbors like Jordan Price to wonder what will happen once classes start.

"I can't imagine it's going to be a speedy process. And school is starting in the not-so-distant future. They also use this street for recess." resident Jordan Price said.

In a statement, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia says, in part, "Since the emergency closure of the building in March of 2014, the parish has been committed to providing for the safety of the students at St. Laurentius Catholic school and the community-at-large."

The church will be demolished nearly all by hand. But street closures and this fence are already impacting neighbors.

"I feel a little concerned. Parking is already such a concern here in Fishtown." Price said.

Longtime residents say they'll miss the historic building as it leaves an opening for something new for Fishtown's future.

"It means a lot, it means a lot. If they tear it down it's going to be nothing but condos." resident Walter Pomroy said.

Council President Darrell L. Clarke released a statement, saying:

"We care deeply about the people of Fishtown and their community. At my direction, an extensive community meeting took place yesterday, to hear all community stakeholders and city officials. There will be consistent meetings moving forward, to make sure that residents' concerns about the impending demolition of the church are heard and addressed in a prompt fashion. Residents care about their community and its history, about the impact of the demolition on the nearby St. Laurentius school, as well as important issues such as dust control, rodents, street closures and related matters. We intend to keep all lines of communication open and ongoing for the people of Fishtown with all relevant city departments. Public safety and the school's continued operation are of paramount importance at this time."

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

African American History Museum to move to former Philadelphia family court building

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Historic changes are coming for Philadelphia's African American Museum. Plans are in the works to redevelop the Ben Franklin Parkway and they involve the museum moving to a larger location.After 46 years, the African American Museum will move from its current Arch Street location to the vacant former family court building on Vine Street.The African American Museum has been in this building for the last 46 years, but officials say it can't become a world-class museum from here. That's why they're moving to a different building, triple the size of the current one.It's a historic moment for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Free outdoor festival to be held in Nicetown with hopes of stemming gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Elected officials and anti-violence activists joined forces Thursday to announce the 20th Anniversary of the Give Back Festival in Nicetown. The goal of the festival is to stem the tide of gun violence.Thursday's press conference is symbolic as it honors the fifth anniversary of the murder of the son of Zakariyya A. Rahman, the executive director of the Give Back Festival."20 years ago, we started this festival, which is at a historic landmark park, because this park was uninhabitable. We had to galvanize resources in order to get this park habitable," Rahman said.The free outdoor festival will take place from Aug. 12 to 13 in Nicetown Park.Gun violence victims have joined local artists to host an art exhibit in City Hall.The exhibit aims to showcase the silent trauma that survivors and co-victims endure from the city's gun violence. The Apologues Exhibit is a collaboration between Philadelphia violence prevention organizations and community activists. The multimedia art gallery is now open to the public.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

4 Philadelphia city pools to close this week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you want to take a dip in some Philadelphia pools, time is running out. The first four city pools will close Friday.The pools shutting down are at American Legion Playground, Awbury Playground, Sacks Playground and Stinger Square.You can find the full pool closing schedule here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
NBC Philadelphia

First-Ever ‘Night Mayor' Appointed to Help Make Philly a 24-Hour City

The City of Philadelphia has appointed their first Night Time Economy Director in an attempt to make Philly a 24-hour city. "The 'Night Mayor', as one might say, is someone who advocates for all business and activity after five," the new Director of Night Time Economy and Development Raheem Manning tells NBC10 about his new position.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Pre-Demolition Sale at Prendergast High Slated This Weekend

With the sale of the Archbishop Prendergast High School to Delaware County Community College, plans are to retain the front of the building but gut the interior. The vacant building is being demolished to make way for a community-centered college campus on 7.5 acres of the 30-acre property, combining the college’s Upper Darby Center and the Southeast Center in Sharon Hill.
SHARON HILL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishtown#Archdiocese
PhillyBite

21 Best in Class Philadelphia Cheesesteaks

- Philadelphians love cheesesteaks because they trigger happy memories. I'm Jim Pappas, and I have eaten 1,000 different cheesesteaks in the last four years. When I ask people about their favorite Cheesesteak, I hear about my dad's favorite place, eating in the back of mom's station wagon and waiting in line for a cheesesteak after a night out with friends.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawaretoday.com

New Neighborhoods in Delaware Where You Can Have It All

These seven neighborhoods throughout Delaware are known for their unparalleled amenities, luxury homes and community spirit. As the real estate market continues to percolate for home sellers, new construction both upstate and down focuses on creating spaces where residents can have it all. From live music shows and Halloween parades to beautiful homes galore, here are just a few of Delaware’s hottest neighborhoods.
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NBC New York

Watch: Group of Teens Ransack Philadelphia Restaurant

Video shows the chaotic moments a large group of teens force themselves into a Philadelphia restaurant, only to begin ransacking the place. The ordeal happened Saturday night at the Zion Cuisine restaurant in Germantown and involved some 15 to 20 youths, the restaurant’s owner told NBC10. The group flipped...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild

BLUE BELL, Pa. — This is quite a family tree. A Pennsylvania woman celebrated the birth of her 100th great-grandchild -- three months before her 100th birthday. “I’m just thinking about how lucky I am,” Marguerite Trenwith Koller told WCAU-TV. The television station reported that Koller, who...
BLUE BELL, PA
thesunpapers.com

Saying no to the GCL

With the prospect of the Glassboro Camden Line (GCL) becoming a reality, one group of people has banded together to oppose it: Say No to GCL. Counting a good number of Mantua residents, Say No to GCL has more than 2,700 Facebook followers. The group formed about two years ago when talks of the GCL – a proposed rail line between Glassboro and Camden – began to resurface.
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, NJ
MyChesCo

Westbound I-76 Lane Closure Begins Sunday

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Westbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) motorists will encounter a single lane closure between the U.S. 1 and Belmont Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia and Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County beginning Sunday, August 14, for roadway borings and other drilling activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The lane closure will be in place Sundays through Fridays from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning through Thursday, September 1.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
72K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy