Moline, IL

QuadCities.com

The Velies Bring Outdoor Music To Downtown Davenport Tonight

The Velies will be playing an outdoor concert tonight in downtown Davenport at Quinlan Court. Free music from local artists will rock Davenport’s newest riverfront venue, Quinlan Court every Thursday!. Front Street Brewery and local food trucks will be onsite for food and beverage purchases. Food trucks and beverages...
DAVENPORT, IA
aledotimesrecord.com

Local talent part of Quad Cities entertainment

The water skiing team known as Backwater Gamblers Ski Club was founded in 1980 and have been wowing crowds ever since. Performances take place at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend on the Rock River in Rock Island. They recently claimed 2022 Central Region Champions in July competition that was held on their “home” waters.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Moline, IL
Entertainment
City
Moline, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Get your Thursday Night Groove on in Schwiebert Park

Rock Island Parks & Recreation has announced the dates and lineup for their annual Thursday Night Groove Concert Series. Concerts take place on the Ellis Kell Stage at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th Street in Rock Island. All concerts are free and family friendly. Thursday Night Groove starts at 6 p.m. when the Rock Island […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

QC jazz & heritage fest to include new Black authors forum, book sale

For the first time in the eight-year history of Polyrhythms’ Bill Bell Jazz & Heritage Festival, there will be a Black Authors Forum and Book Fair during the event. The forum (including a Q & A) will be on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Martin Luther King Center’s Ida Robinson Banquet Room, 630 9th St., Rock Island. Several of the authors will be selling their books outside during the festival on Saturday, Aug. 20 beginning at 12 noon.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ESPN Quad Cities

Daiquiri Factory Closes Its Rock Island Location

After 18 years of serving up daiquiris in the District of Rock Island, the Daiquiri Factory has officially closed its doors. Before you get sad about the fact that you won't be able to get their delicious daiquiris, don't forget they have their new location in Davenport that also serves food. You can see exclusive photos of the new location below.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Customers flock back as Milan's Shanghai Restaurant reopens after fire

MILAN, Ill. — A Milan restaurant's reopening was blessed with droves of customers coming back to taste some of their favorite Chinese food Tuesday. Shanghai Chinese Restaurant reopened for business nearly one year after a severe fire forced it to close last September. The business spent around $100,00 on renovations and new equipment to prepare for the big day.
MILAN, IL
QuadCities.com

St. Joe’s Coffeehouse Coming To Rock Island This Weekend

The next St. Joe’s Open Mic Coffeehouse will be Friday, August 12, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the First Evangelical Lutheran Parish House. It will be held outside on the patio and light refreshments and coffee will be available. Donations benefit the St. Joseph Evening Meal that happens at the Rock Island Township Hall. It will be an evening of music, poetry, and fellowship.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Disney World#Disney Characters#Feld Entertainment Inc#The Quad Cities
KGLO News

Davenport company selling fold up rooms for extra space

An eastern Iowa company is manufacturing and marketing what it calls “micro rooms” that can placed in your back yard or beside the house to be used as a spare bedroom, office or sunroom, and in a host of business applications. Fred Smith, co-owner of FastPacs — based...
DAVENPORT, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Take a Peek Inside a One-of-a-Kind Iowa City Home For Sale [GALLERY]

Homes in Eastern Iowa are going on the market and being sold every day, but we've never seen one quite like this before!. Located at 12 Longview Knl NE in Iowa City, this "truly authentic, award winning mid-century modern home" was designed in 1965 by Crites and McConnell. The house is 1,836 sq. ft. and contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms. You can tell just by the exterior that the house is unique, but just wait until you get a peek inside!
IOWA CITY, IA
US 104.9

The Only Emergency Vet in the QC Is Cutting Back Hours

It's the nightmare all pet parents have: where are we going to take our pet if something were to happen to him or her?. The Animal Emergency Center of the Quad Cities is in Bettendorf. According to WHBF, it's the only emergency animal clinic in the QC that provides after-hours care.
BETTENDORF, IA
