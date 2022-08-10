Read full article on original website
Adventureland Announces New Ride & Rollercoaster For 2023 Season
Adventureland has announced two new rides that will be opening up in the park next year as part of it's new Viking area. One ride will be a family-friendly "junior coaster", according to KCCI, called the Flying Viking. It will travel 1,300 ft and will have twists and turns. It's minimum height requirement is 36 inches.
What Elton John Song Sounds Best with a Symphony? Find Out at Riverfront Pops
Do you love the music of Elton John? Do you want to experience some of his greatest hits as done by a symphony orchestra? Then you don’t want to miss Quad City Symphony Orchestra’s Riverfront Pops concert on Saturday, August 20 at 7:30 pm in LeClaire Park in Davenport, IA!
The Velies Bring Outdoor Music To Downtown Davenport Tonight
The Velies will be playing an outdoor concert tonight in downtown Davenport at Quinlan Court. Free music from local artists will rock Davenport’s newest riverfront venue, Quinlan Court every Thursday!. Front Street Brewery and local food trucks will be onsite for food and beverage purchases. Food trucks and beverages...
Local talent part of Quad Cities entertainment
The water skiing team known as Backwater Gamblers Ski Club was founded in 1980 and have been wowing crowds ever since. Performances take place at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend on the Rock River in Rock Island. They recently claimed 2022 Central Region Champions in July competition that was held on their “home” waters.
Save The Date & Have A Beer For Oktoberfest Quad Cities
If you want to start the pregame early, consider this your warning: Oktoberfest QC 2022 is coming up in Rock Island!. Tickets are on sale now for the Quad Cities' second annual Oktoberfest which will be on October 22nd from 12:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island. That's at 1300 24th Street.
Get your Thursday Night Groove on in Schwiebert Park
Rock Island Parks & Recreation has announced the dates and lineup for their annual Thursday Night Groove Concert Series. Concerts take place on the Ellis Kell Stage at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th Street in Rock Island. All concerts are free and family friendly. Thursday Night Groove starts at 6 p.m. when the Rock Island […]
Hot Air Balloons & a Car Show-The Perfect Way to Spend This Weekend
If you’re looking for an event to get your family outside and into the fresh air, then the Quad Cities Balloon Festival is a perfect choice. This year’s festival will be in Davenport, Iowa, held at Rhythm City Casino Resort this Friday and Saturday, August 12-13. Plus, there...
QC jazz & heritage fest to include new Black authors forum, book sale
For the first time in the eight-year history of Polyrhythms’ Bill Bell Jazz & Heritage Festival, there will be a Black Authors Forum and Book Fair during the event. The forum (including a Q & A) will be on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Martin Luther King Center’s Ida Robinson Banquet Room, 630 9th St., Rock Island. Several of the authors will be selling their books outside during the festival on Saturday, Aug. 20 beginning at 12 noon.
Daiquiri Factory Closes Its Rock Island Location
After 18 years of serving up daiquiris in the District of Rock Island, the Daiquiri Factory has officially closed its doors. Before you get sad about the fact that you won't be able to get their delicious daiquiris, don't forget they have their new location in Davenport that also serves food. You can see exclusive photos of the new location below.
Delta Stops A Regional Flight Route From Quad Cities International Airport
Business Insider shared the news yesterday that a direct flight out of the Quad Cities has been dropped by Delta Airlines. The airline, based in Atlanta, announced that they're going to be making changes to flight schedules in the form of the dropping of five regional routes. Flights between Detroit...
Customers flock back as Milan's Shanghai Restaurant reopens after fire
MILAN, Ill. — A Milan restaurant's reopening was blessed with droves of customers coming back to taste some of their favorite Chinese food Tuesday. Shanghai Chinese Restaurant reopened for business nearly one year after a severe fire forced it to close last September. The business spent around $100,00 on renovations and new equipment to prepare for the big day.
St. Joe’s Coffeehouse Coming To Rock Island This Weekend
The next St. Joe’s Open Mic Coffeehouse will be Friday, August 12, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the First Evangelical Lutheran Parish House. It will be held outside on the patio and light refreshments and coffee will be available. Donations benefit the St. Joseph Evening Meal that happens at the Rock Island Township Hall. It will be an evening of music, poetry, and fellowship.
Carly Pearce Had an Epic Moment On Stage Friday in Iowa [WATCH]
On August 2nd, the Mississippi Valley Fair kicked off six days of concerts on the Grandstand stage. Not surprisingly, many of those concerts are country acts, including Dustin Lynch, Brantley Gilbert, Jimmie Allen, and Carly Pearce. On Friday night, August 5th, Carly Pearce took the stage in Iowa, and it...
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
Missouri Little Leaguer Gains Fame for Having the Best Dream Job
I was always told if you're gonna dream, dream big. One Missouri little leaguer has gained fame for what he believes is his dream job that was shared during a tournament recently. I saw the dream of Missouri little leaguer Brody Jackson trending everywhere including the Missouri sub-Reddit page. My...
New QC Restaurant Is Ready To Help You Get Your Thai BBQ Fix
A brand new restaurant in the Quad Cities is here to help satisfy your Thai barbecue cravings. It's called TukTuk Thai BBQ and it opened last week in Moline. It has moved into what used to be Exotic Thai, just off John Deere Road across from Walmart. It's at 3922 38th Avenue in Moline.
Davenport company selling fold up rooms for extra space
An eastern Iowa company is manufacturing and marketing what it calls “micro rooms” that can placed in your back yard or beside the house to be used as a spare bedroom, office or sunroom, and in a host of business applications. Fred Smith, co-owner of FastPacs — based...
Take a Peek Inside a One-of-a-Kind Iowa City Home For Sale [GALLERY]
Homes in Eastern Iowa are going on the market and being sold every day, but we've never seen one quite like this before!. Located at 12 Longview Knl NE in Iowa City, this "truly authentic, award winning mid-century modern home" was designed in 1965 by Crites and McConnell. The house is 1,836 sq. ft. and contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms. You can tell just by the exterior that the house is unique, but just wait until you get a peek inside!
Little League World Series Homerun Celebration Sparks Debate
Ok, coaches here's one for you. I love watching the Little League World Series. Heck, if I'm being honest, I still sometimes stop out at the fields to watch kids I don't even know. I watch because the love of the game just bubbles through everything else. I can't imagine...
The Only Emergency Vet in the QC Is Cutting Back Hours
It's the nightmare all pet parents have: where are we going to take our pet if something were to happen to him or her?. The Animal Emergency Center of the Quad Cities is in Bettendorf. According to WHBF, it's the only emergency animal clinic in the QC that provides after-hours care.
