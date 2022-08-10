Read full article on original website
2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Saturday's games
NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Chiefs rookie George Karlaftis brings the heat. With Patrick Mahomes and the first-team offense off to a smooth start, our attention is on the first-round edge rusher. Karlaftis displayed a V-8 engine motor and was a constant presence in the Bears backfield. The rookie seems to never give up on a play, shows excellent pursuit and provides good power and speed off the edge. The Purdue product netted a sack, two QB hits, and a tackle for loss in the first half. Yes, it came against a questionable Bears O-line, but Karlaftis dominating second-team blockers is what you want to see in the preseason. The Chiefs are counting on the rookie to help jump-start the pass-rushing group in 2022. His first preseason action showed significant promise.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 12
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London hauled in a nice 24-yard reception on the first drive of his first NFL preseason game Friday night against the Detroit Lions, but unfortunately that spelled the end to his evening. London sustained a minor knee injury and is OK, NFL Network's Bridget Condon...
Top 10 quarterbacks in 2022: Back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers leads talented pool of passers
NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2022" -- voted on by the players themselves -- kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 14. Players ranked 100-51 will be revealed Sunday over the course of five hours, with each one-hour episode unveiling a new set of 10 honorees, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
Jets QB Zach Wilson (knee) diagnosed with bone bruise, meniscus tear; status for Week 1 in question
Zach Wilson will be on the mend to start the 2022 season, but a worst-case scenario has been avoided. The Jets quarterback was diagnosed with a bone bruise and a meniscus tear in his knee following an MRI on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Pelissero added that there is no additional ligament damage to Wilson's knee.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson sets Week 1 deadline on contract talks
Lamar Jackson wants his contract situation settled before the Baltimore Ravens open the regular season on Sept. 11 against the New York Jets. The former AP NFL Most Valuable Player was asked Saturday if negotiations had a hard deadline. "Yeah, we coming up to it. It's coming up. Season's coming...
Bucs WR Julio Jones picking up offense 'fairly quickly'
Julio Jones joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just over two weeks ago and is getting up to speed on the new offense. "Everything's coming to me," Jones said Thursday, via the Tampa Bay Times. "The game of football, you just don't want to have to go out there and think. You want it to become second nature to you. But I'm picking it up fairly quickly, and it's been good."
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin: Kenny Pickett showed 'a lot of good things to build on' in preseason debut
As the dust settles on the Steelers' first leg of their quarterback competition -- a 32-25 win over the Seattle Seahawks -- Pittsburgh can feel encouraged by the performance of all three options. When Steelers coaches take their fine-toothed combs to the film in the days to come, they'll notice...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson publicly apologizes for first time 'to all of the women that I have impacted'
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Friday expressed remorse and for the first time publicly apologized to the women he "impacted" after being accused of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Watson's "lack of expressed remorse" was cited as an "aggravating" factor in disciplinary officer Susan L. Robinson's report detailing her...
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19, will miss preseason opener vs. Raiders
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will miss Sunday's preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders after testing positive for COVID-19, Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters on Friday. In accordance with CDC guidelines, Cousins must isolate for at least five days before returning to the team. Cousins' symptoms are minimal,...
More Black NFL retirees win dementia cases in rescored tests
PHILADELPHIA -- Two years after a pair of former players sued the NFL over the treatment of Black retirees in the league's $1 billion concussion settlement, hundreds of men whose medical tests were rescored to eliminate race bias now qualify for awards. The newly approved payouts, announced in a report...
Bill Belichick on splitting play-calling duties in preseason opener: 'We're going through a process'
The ongoing quest to uncover who will be calling offensive plays for the New England Patriots got no closer to a firm answer after the Patriots' first preseason game. Bill Belichick split play-calling duties between senior football advisor/offensive line coach Matt Patricia and offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach Joe Judge in Thursday night's 23-21 loss to the New York Giants. Patricia called plays when Brian Hoyer was under center for the first two series. Then Judge took over when rookie Bailey Zappe entered the game.
Two players on 'Top 100 Players of 2022' to be revealed during halftime of Vikings-Raiders preseason game
Sunday afternoon's preseason game between the Vikings and Raiders will feature a preview to the Top 100 Players of 2022. Five total players on the Vikings and Raiders rank between Nos. 100-51 on this year's list. Two of those players will be revealed during halftime of Vikings-Raiders, which will be broadcast live on NFL Network at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Panthers HC Matt Rhule on Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold: 'They were both in command' in first game
The Carolina Panthers' first preseason game offered no definitive statements in the quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. "I have to really watch the tape to see exactly what they did, but I thought they were both in command. They made the right checks, so I was pleased," head coach Matt Rhule said following Saturday's 23-21 win over Washington.
Safety Justin Reid connects on PAT in first half of Chiefs' preseason opener
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid allowed a bit of fun to trickle into Saturday's preseason game against the Chicago Bears. Following K.C.'s second touchdown of the first half, safety Justin Reid kicked the extra point. The safety split the uprights. No one is suggesting Reid is a threat to...
