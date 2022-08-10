MILLBOURNE, Pa. (CBS) -- A 1-year-old was stabbed in Millbourne, Delaware County on Friday. Police responded to a 911 call about the stabbing at around 8:30 a.m. on the 6400 block of Market Street.The child was found with a wound to his stomach. He was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and is currently in surgery. The child's condition is unknown at this time. Police believe the mother called 911 and the stabbing was an accident.The investigation is early and is still ongoing.

