Police: Neighbor shoots dog that attacked mother, son in Philadelphia
"He grabbed it by the leg and I shot him again," said Marcus Davila, who helped stop a dog attack in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood.
Video: Police searching man wanted in connection with Kensington basketball court shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Detectives hope surveillance video will lead them to the person who opened fire at a basketball court in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the McVeigh playground basketball court on East Ontario Street.A 23-year-old man was shot in the chest, leg and foot. He was last listed in critical condition.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
16-year-old relative is person of interest in stabbing death of South Philly woman
Deadly Stabbing Investigation: Police found several family members inside the South Philadelphia home including a 16-year-old male who had blood and cuts on his hands.
64-year-old woman stabbed to death in South Philadelphia home
A 64-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside her home in South Philadelphia. Police are questioning a 16-year-old relative who was in the home. Police said he had blood and cuts on his hands.
Boy, 6, Grazed by Bullet in North Philadelphia
A 6-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet as he sat in a car when someone opened fire on a Philadelphia street Friday afternoon, police said. The child was in the rear seat when a gunman fired on the 1600 block of West Glenwood Avenue in North Philadelphia around 12:11 p.m., the Philadelphia Police Department said.
Philadelphia man charged in 2 separate indecent assault cases
Tyree Blake is accused of fondling a woman without consent inside a Wawa at 33rd and Market streets back on July 30.
1-year-old child hospitalized after accidental stabbing in Millbourne, Delaware County, police say
MILLBOURNE, Pa. (CBS) -- A 1-year-old was stabbed in Millbourne, Delaware County on Friday. Police responded to a 911 call about the stabbing at around 8:30 a.m. on the 6400 block of Market Street.The child was found with a wound to his stomach. He was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and is currently in surgery. The child's condition is unknown at this time. Police believe the mother called 911 and the stabbing was an accident.The investigation is early and is still ongoing.
Police release images of suspect wanted in murder of popular singing group member
Joelill Foy, 26, was shot and killed outside his home on the 1800 block of Sigel Street back on July 27.
Woman stabbed multiple times in the throat inside a South Philadelphia apartment building
Philadelphia (WPHL) A woman was fatally stabbed early Friday morning inside an apartment building in South Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 2300 South 20th Street around 12:18 am. According to police, a 64-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the throat inside the second-floor hallway. She was pronounced dead...
Man shot dead at Pennsylvania Sheetz parking lot by Lyft driver
Pennsylvania- A man was killed on Thursday night in a Sheetz parking lot. Police are investigating the death of a Lyft passenger in Wilkins Township after the passenger and driver got into an argument, according to KDKA. The outlet reports that the driver allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the passenger in the chest, […]
Suspect Broke Into Philadelphia Family’s Home While They Slept in Bed, Used Their Stolen Credit Cards
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public to help identify a...
Deadly shooting outside North Philly Popeyes may have stemmed from love triangle
Philadelphia police say three people were sitting in a parked Honda in the lot when three armed suspects fired 47 bullets.
Missing Whitman girl ran away, believed to be West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Wednesday. Police say 15-year-old Jaiden Alston was last seen at her home on the 2400 block of S. 5th Street. She is believed to be in the area of 55th & Market Streets, police say.
Philadelphia police officer charged with threatening, assaulting mother of his four children
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia police officer is charged with threatening and assaulting a former partner and the mother of their four children. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office charged Officer Ramon Chaulisant, 33, with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, theft, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, reckless endangerment of another person and harassment. Officer Chaulisant had been placed on administrative duty and had his service weapon confiscated by PPD prior to his arrest while an investigation was underway. "I want to thank PPD Internal Affairs and my office's Special Investigations Unit for effectively intervening in a highly dangerous situation for a...
Police surround stolen FedEx truck in Southwest Philadelphia
Witness told police a man had locked himself inside the FedEx truck.
Murder charges reinstated in crash that killed two Pennsylvania state troopers and another man
Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca were trying to get a man to safety after he was reported walking in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the sports stadiums in south Philadelphia. The Associated Press. A judge has reinstated third-degree murder charges against a woman in a crash on a...
Philly Man Arrested For Stabbing Death Of ‘Amazing’ Mother Of Six Who'd Previously Gotten Protection Order
A Philadelphia man is accused of stabbing a mother of six who'd previously obtained an order of protection against him, according to authorities. Raymond Thompson, 34, was taken into custody Saturday morning, less than an hour after the body of Ashley Lockhart, 34, was found stabbed to death inside a minivan, according to a statement from the Philadelphia Police Department e-mailed to Oxygen.com.
Police release photos of suspect in South Philly shooting from July
Police are requesting help to identify a suspect in a South Philly homicide from July 27. A 27-year-old man was shot and killed just before 7:00 p.m. that evening. It happened near 18th and Sigel Streets around the Point Breeze neighborhood.
Man, 23, shot multiple times at Philadelphia playground
Police say a 23-year-old man was shot in the chest, leg and foot at the McVeigh Playground basketball court.
20 shots fired on West Philadelphia block, 2 injured
At least 20 shots were fired during a double shooting in West Philadelphia.
