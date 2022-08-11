ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

How to preorder Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 — best deals so far

By Louis Ramirez
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 4 days ago
Galaxy Z Fold 4: Specs

Price: from $1,799
OS: Android 12L
Display (Main): 7.6-inch AMOLED (2176 x 1812)
Display (Cover): 6.2-inch AMOLED (2316 x 904)
CPU: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
RAM: 12GB
Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB
Rear cameras: 50MP main (f/1.8), 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (f/2.4)
Cover camera: 10MP (f/2.2)
Under display camera: 4MP (f/1.8)
Battery: 4,400mAh
Size (closed): 6.1 x 2.6 x 0.55-0.62 inches
Size (open): 6.1 x 5.1 x 0.21 inches
Weight: 9.2 ounces
Colors: Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy (Samsnung.com only)

Preorders for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 are now live. Announced during the Samsung Unpacked event, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is looking to dethrone its predecessor as the best foldable phone on the market.

Priced at $1,799, the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 isn't the most affordable Android phone we've seen. However, there are a handful of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 preorder deals that can help you save on your purchase. Samsung, for instance, is offering Tom's Guide readers an exclusive preorder deal via this Samsung link . You'll get up to $1,000 off an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 preorder with trade-in. Additionally, you'll get a free storage upgrade, free case with S Pen, and $200 Samsung credit. Bundle the Buds 2 Pro and Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro with your Z Fold 4 preorder and you'll get an extra $300 Samsung credit. (Offer ends August 26).

As for hardware, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a 7.6-inch (2176 x 1812) AMOLED 120Hz adaptive main screen, 6.2-inch (2316 x 904) AMOLED 120Hz adaptive cover screen, and a new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU . The phone has also been upgraded with a new 50MP wide lens. It's also the first phone to ship with Android 12L , which is Google's special version of Android for large-screen phones.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available in Graygreen, Phantom Black, and Beige. You can also get the phone in Burgundy via Samsung's website. It's rated IPX8 water resistant, which means it can withstand being in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. Here are all the retailers that have Galaxy Z Fold 4 preorders live today. The phone will be widely available starting August 26. (Also, make sure to read our guide to the best Samsung promo codes for more ways to save on Samsung gear).

How to preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b36st_0hBqOptS00

Galaxy Z Fold 4: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Exclusive deal! If you're looking for the most freebies, you'll want to preorder at Samsung. Tom's Guide readers will get a free storage upgrade, $200 Samsung credit, and free phone cover. Additionally, you'll get an extra $300 Samsung credit when you bundle the Buds 2 Pro and Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro with your Z Fold 4. These exclusive deals are available through August 26 only. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ksnh0_0hBqOptS00

Galaxy Z Fold 4: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ AT&T
New and existing AT&T customers can get the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 for $1,000 off with trade-in of any Galaxy phone. The trade-in phone can be from any year and in any condition. Additionally, if you preorder you'll also get a free storage upgrade (512GB for the price of the 256GB). View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jjowI_0hBqOptS00

Galaxy Z Fold 4: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon
Galaxy Z Fold 4 preorders have started at Verizon. The carrier is offering up to $800 off with trade-in of your old/damaged phone and with select 5G unlimited plans. Verizon is also offering up to $800 off a second Fold 4 when you buy one with select 5G unlimited plans. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UIBvf_0hBqOptS00

Galaxy Z Fold 4: for $1,799 @ Amazon
Amazon is now offering unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 preorders. However, there's currently no freebie or incentive — meaning you'll pay full price. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lWlIX_0hBqOptS00

Galaxy Z Fold 4: up to $1,000 off w/ new line @ T-Mobile
The Magenta network has multiple Galaxy Z Fold 4 preorder deals available. You can get up to $1,000 off with trade-in + new unlimited Magenta Max or get up to $500 off with an eligible trade-in. Plus, all preorders include a free storage upgrade and complimentary case. View Deal

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Phones#Preorder#Smart Phone#Android
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy