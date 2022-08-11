How to preorder Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 — best deals so far

Galaxy Z Fold 4: Specs

Price: from $1,799

OS: Android 12L

Display (Main): 7.6-inch AMOLED (2176 x 1812)

Display (Cover): 6.2-inch AMOLED (2316 x 904)

CPU: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB

Rear cameras: 50MP main (f/1.8), 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (f/2.4)

Cover camera: 10MP (f/2.2)

Under display camera: 4MP (f/1.8)

Battery: 4,400mAh

Size (closed): 6.1 x 2.6 x 0.55-0.62 inches

Size (open): 6.1 x 5.1 x 0.21 inches

Weight: 9.2 ounces

Colors: Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy (Samsnung.com only)

Preorders for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 are now live. Announced during the Samsung Unpacked event, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is looking to dethrone its predecessor as the best foldable phone on the market.

Priced at $1,799, the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 isn't the most affordable Android phone we've seen. However, there are a handful of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 preorder deals that can help you save on your purchase. Samsung, for instance, is offering Tom's Guide readers an exclusive preorder deal via this Samsung link . You'll get up to $1,000 off an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 preorder with trade-in. Additionally, you'll get a free storage upgrade, free case with S Pen, and $200 Samsung credit. Bundle the Buds 2 Pro and Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro with your Z Fold 4 preorder and you'll get an extra $300 Samsung credit. (Offer ends August 26).

As for hardware, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a 7.6-inch (2176 x 1812) AMOLED 120Hz adaptive main screen, 6.2-inch (2316 x 904) AMOLED 120Hz adaptive cover screen, and a new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU . The phone has also been upgraded with a new 50MP wide lens. It's also the first phone to ship with Android 12L , which is Google's special version of Android for large-screen phones.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available in Graygreen, Phantom Black, and Beige. You can also get the phone in Burgundy via Samsung's website. It's rated IPX8 water resistant, which means it can withstand being in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. Here are all the retailers that have Galaxy Z Fold 4 preorders live today. The phone will be widely available starting August 26. (Also, make sure to read our guide to the best Samsung promo codes for more ways to save on Samsung gear).

How to preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Fold 4: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Exclusive deal! If you're looking for the most freebies, you'll want to preorder at Samsung. Tom's Guide readers will get a free storage upgrade, $200 Samsung credit, and free phone cover. Additionally, you'll get an extra $300 Samsung credit when you bundle the Buds 2 Pro and Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro with your Z Fold 4. These exclusive deals are available through August 26 only. View Deal

Galaxy Z Fold 4: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T customers can get the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 for $1,000 off with trade-in of any Galaxy phone. The trade-in phone can be from any year and in any condition. Additionally, if you preorder you'll also get a free storage upgrade (512GB for the price of the 256GB). View Deal

Galaxy Z Fold 4: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Galaxy Z Fold 4 preorders have started at Verizon. The carrier is offering up to $800 off with trade-in of your old/damaged phone and with select 5G unlimited plans. Verizon is also offering up to $800 off a second Fold 4 when you buy one with select 5G unlimited plans. View Deal

Galaxy Z Fold 4: for $1,799 @ Amazon

Amazon is now offering unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 preorders. However, there's currently no freebie or incentive — meaning you'll pay full price. View Deal

Galaxy Z Fold 4: up to $1,000 off w/ new line @ T-Mobile

The Magenta network has multiple Galaxy Z Fold 4 preorder deals available. You can get up to $1,000 off with trade-in + new unlimited Magenta Max or get up to $500 off with an eligible trade-in. Plus, all preorders include a free storage upgrade and complimentary case. View Deal

