phl17.com

Mother, son from Strawberry Mansion are missing

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman and boy last seen on Monday. Police say 26-year-old Lavonne Faison and 6-year-old Devion Faison were last seen at their home on the 500 block of N. Natrona Street at 4:45 pm. It is unknown...
phl17.com

Woman stabbed multiple times in the throat inside a South Philadelphia apartment building

Philadelphia (WPHL) A woman was fatally stabbed early Friday morning inside an apartment building in South Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 2300 South 20th Street around 12:18 am. According to police, a 64-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the throat inside the second-floor hallway. She was pronounced dead...
phl17.com

Missing Whitman girl ran away, believed to be West Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Wednesday. Police say 15-year-old Jaiden Alston was last seen at her home on the 2400 block of S. 5th Street. She is believed to be in the area of 55th & Market Streets, police say.
CBS Philly

Video: Police searching man wanted in connection with Kensington basketball court shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Detectives hope surveillance video will lead them to the person who opened fire at a basketball court in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the McVeigh playground basketball court on East Ontario Street.A 23-year-old man was shot in the chest, leg and foot. He was last listed in critical condition.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
CBS Philly

Upper Darby police release photos of man, minivan sought in hit-and-run that left motorcyclist dead

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Police have released new photos of a suspect wanted for a deadly hit-and-run in Upper Darby. A motorcyclist was hit and killed at the intersection of West Chester Pike and Kenmore Road last month.The accident took place on the night of July 27.On Thursday, Upper Darby police released pictures of both the minivan that struck the motorcyclist, leading to his death, as well as of the man they believe was driving that minivan.The man was believed to be riding his motorcycle home from work when he had his life taken from him.Eyewitness News spoke to...
phl17.com

Mantua man has been missing for a month

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on July 5, 2022. Police say 27-year-old Sean McBride was last seen at his home on the 3700 block of Spring Garden Street. It is unknown what McBride had on before he disappeared.
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police searching for 4 men in Old City assault case

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – U.S. park rangers are investigating a crime near Independence Hall in Old City. They say four men assaulted two people in the parking garage on South 2nd Street.It happened on July 25 at about 2:30 a.m.If you recognize the men in the photos, you're asked to call police.
CBS Philly

1-year-old child hospitalized after accidental stabbing in Millbourne, Delaware County, police say

MILLBOURNE, Pa. (CBS) -- A 1-year-old was stabbed in Millbourne, Delaware County on Friday. Police responded to a 911 call about the stabbing at around 8:30 a.m. on the 6400 block of Market Street.The child was found with a wound to his stomach. He was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and is currently in surgery. The child's condition is unknown at this time.  Police believe the mother called 911 and the stabbing was an accident.The investigation is early and is still ongoing.
MyChesCo

26-Year-Old Male Fatally Shot in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — It was just after midnight on Saturday when the Philadelphia Police Department received a call about a “person with a gun” on the 1900 block of N. 19th Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive 26-year-old male victim suffering from...
CBS Philly

Watch: Dozens of teens ransack Jamaican restaurant in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As restaurants try to recover from the pandemic, a Jamaican restaurant in Philadelphia is facing another challenge after being ransacked. Video shows the teens come into the store and trash the place. Detectives say they are looking into the incident. Cellphone video captured dozens of teenagers ransacking a Jamaican restaurant in Germantown on Saturday."So they came in the place and they started to kick over the chairs and kick over the tables," an employee said.In a video of the rampage now circulating on social media, you see a teenager throw a chair into the glass of the front counter...

