Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Patchwork at the Hyatt Centric Center City Philly Revamps MenusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
KYW News Radio
64-year-old woman stabbed to death in South Philadelphia home
A 64-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside her home in South Philadelphia. Police are questioning a 16-year-old relative who was in the home. Police said he had blood and cuts on his hands.
6abc Action News
16-year-old relative is person of interest in stabbing death of South Philly woman
Deadly Stabbing Investigation: Police found several family members inside the South Philadelphia home including a 16-year-old male who had blood and cuts on his hands.
phl17.com
Mother, son from Strawberry Mansion are missing
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman and boy last seen on Monday. Police say 26-year-old Lavonne Faison and 6-year-old Devion Faison were last seen at their home on the 500 block of N. Natrona Street at 4:45 pm. It is unknown...
phl17.com
Woman stabbed multiple times in the throat inside a South Philadelphia apartment building
Philadelphia (WPHL) A woman was fatally stabbed early Friday morning inside an apartment building in South Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 2300 South 20th Street around 12:18 am. According to police, a 64-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the throat inside the second-floor hallway. She was pronounced dead...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
phl17.com
Missing Whitman girl ran away, believed to be West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Wednesday. Police say 15-year-old Jaiden Alston was last seen at her home on the 2400 block of S. 5th Street. She is believed to be in the area of 55th & Market Streets, police say.
CBS Philly
Video: Police searching man wanted in connection with Kensington basketball court shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Detectives hope surveillance video will lead them to the person who opened fire at a basketball court in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the McVeigh playground basketball court on East Ontario Street.A 23-year-old man was shot in the chest, leg and foot. He was last listed in critical condition.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
6abc Action News
Police: Neighbor shoots dog that attacked mother, son in Philadelphia
"He grabbed it by the leg and I shot him again," said Marcus Davila, who helped stop a dog attack in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood.
CBS Philly
Upper Darby police release photos of man, minivan sought in hit-and-run that left motorcyclist dead
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Police have released new photos of a suspect wanted for a deadly hit-and-run in Upper Darby. A motorcyclist was hit and killed at the intersection of West Chester Pike and Kenmore Road last month.The accident took place on the night of July 27.On Thursday, Upper Darby police released pictures of both the minivan that struck the motorcyclist, leading to his death, as well as of the man they believe was driving that minivan.The man was believed to be riding his motorcycle home from work when he had his life taken from him.Eyewitness News spoke to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
phl17.com
Mantua man has been missing for a month
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on July 5, 2022. Police say 27-year-old Sean McBride was last seen at his home on the 3700 block of Spring Garden Street. It is unknown what McBride had on before he disappeared.
Shore News Network
66-Year-Old Man Missing From Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA- The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 66-year-old missing...
CBS Philly
Philadelphia police searching for 4 men in Old City assault case
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – U.S. park rangers are investigating a crime near Independence Hall in Old City. They say four men assaulted two people in the parking garage on South 2nd Street.It happened on July 25 at about 2:30 a.m.If you recognize the men in the photos, you're asked to call police.
CBS Philly
1-year-old child hospitalized after accidental stabbing in Millbourne, Delaware County, police say
MILLBOURNE, Pa. (CBS) -- A 1-year-old was stabbed in Millbourne, Delaware County on Friday. Police responded to a 911 call about the stabbing at around 8:30 a.m. on the 6400 block of Market Street.The child was found with a wound to his stomach. He was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and is currently in surgery. The child's condition is unknown at this time. Police believe the mother called 911 and the stabbing was an accident.The investigation is early and is still ongoing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MyChesCo
26-Year-Old Male Fatally Shot in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — It was just after midnight on Saturday when the Philadelphia Police Department received a call about a “person with a gun” on the 1900 block of N. 19th Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive 26-year-old male victim suffering from...
Shore News Network
Suspect Broke Into Philadelphia Family’s Home While They Slept in Bed, Used Their Stolen Credit Cards
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public to help identify a...
6abc Action News
Carjacking victim shot in Mantua even after giving up his car, Philadelphia police say
The same suspect was apparently responsible for carjacking someone else just a few blocks from the shooting scene.
CBS Philly
Watch: Dozens of teens ransack Jamaican restaurant in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As restaurants try to recover from the pandemic, a Jamaican restaurant in Philadelphia is facing another challenge after being ransacked. Video shows the teens come into the store and trash the place. Detectives say they are looking into the incident. Cellphone video captured dozens of teenagers ransacking a Jamaican restaurant in Germantown on Saturday."So they came in the place and they started to kick over the chairs and kick over the tables," an employee said.In a video of the rampage now circulating on social media, you see a teenager throw a chair into the glass of the front counter...
6abc Action News
Woman charged in death of her 80-year-old mother in South Jersey
The investigation began back on August 6 when Washington Township officers were called to a dispute inside an apartment on Woodmont Circle.
6abc Action News
Police release images of suspect wanted in murder of popular singing group member
Joelill Foy, 26, was shot and killed outside his home on the 1800 block of Sigel Street back on July 27.
6abc Action News
Deadly shooting outside North Philly Popeyes may have stemmed from love triangle
Philadelphia police say three people were sitting in a parked Honda in the lot when three armed suspects fired 47 bullets.
Comments / 1