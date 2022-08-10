PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Natanael Alberto Montas, age 33, of Philadelphia, PA, was charged Wednesday by Superseding Indictment with attempted murder and assault of a federal officer, and multiple firearms and narcotics offenses, all stemming from his leadership of a fentanyl trafficking organization operating primarily in the Kensington section of Phildelphia. Kirsis Francisca Caceres, 36, also of Philadelphia, PA, was also charged with narcotics offenses for her role in the organization.

