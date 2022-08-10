Read full article on original website
JerseyMike007
2d ago
The good thing about many of these criminals is that they are protecting themselves against Covid by masking up
Police: Neighbor shoots dog that attacked mother, son in Philadelphia
"He grabbed it by the leg and I shot him again," said Marcus Davila, who helped stop a dog attack in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood.
64-year-old woman stabbed to death in South Philadelphia home
A 64-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside her home in South Philadelphia. Police are questioning a 16-year-old relative who was in the home. Police said he had blood and cuts on his hands.
Philadelphia police searching for 4 men in Old City assault case
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – U.S. park rangers are investigating a crime near Independence Hall in Old City. They say four men assaulted two people in the parking garage on South 2nd Street.It happened on July 25 at about 2:30 a.m.If you recognize the men in the photos, you're asked to call police.
phl17.com
Woman stabbed multiple times in the throat inside a South Philadelphia apartment building
Philadelphia (WPHL) A woman was fatally stabbed early Friday morning inside an apartment building in South Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 2300 South 20th Street around 12:18 am. According to police, a 64-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the throat inside the second-floor hallway. She was pronounced dead...
Police investigate mob violence that shook Germantown business owner's family
Zion Cuisine in Germantown is back up and running after a flash mob ransacked the restaurant on Aug. 6. The owner of the Caribbean restaurant says he feared for his family’s life, and the encounter has traumatized his two children.
26-Year-Old Male Fatally Shot in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — It was just after midnight on Saturday when the Philadelphia Police Department received a call about a “person with a gun” on the 1900 block of N. 19th Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive 26-year-old male victim suffering from...
phl17.com
Man wanted for shooting a South Philadelphia man in the neck, torso: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s help locating a man who allegedly shot and killed a man in South Philadelphia on July 27, 2022. The incident happened on the 1800 block of Sigel Street around 6:54 pm. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot in the neck...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown homicide suspect arrested at Philadelphia International Airport
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man wanted on homicide charges was arrested Friday at Philadelphia International Airport. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they arrested Alfredo Romero-Encarnacion, 31 of Allentown, after he arrived on a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Romero-Encarnacion is wanted by the Allentown Police for...
phl17.com
Video footage captured suspect of 4th of July fatal shooting in West Oak Lane
Philadelphia (WPHL)- An $20,000 reward will be given to anyone willing to provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man who allegedly killed a man in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood. The incident happened on the 2200 block of East Washington Lane around 4:23 pm Monday.
Suspect Broke Into Philadelphia Family’s Home While They Slept in Bed, Used Their Stolen Credit Cards
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public to help identify a...
Gloucester County, NJ, Woman, 65, Charged With Killing Her Own Mother
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — An 80-year-old woman's obituary says she "passed away peacefully," but prosecutors say she was killed by her daughter. Loretta Barr, 65, is charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon for the attack last week according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Washington police arrived...
phl17.com
Missing Whitman girl ran away, believed to be West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Wednesday. Police say 15-year-old Jaiden Alston was last seen at her home on the 2400 block of S. 5th Street. She is believed to be in the area of 55th & Market Streets, police say.
phl17.com
Shell Gas Station owner stabbed 3 times by a customer in Roxborough
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Shell Gas Station store owner was stabbed multiple times inside his establishment in the city’s Roxborough section. The incident happened on the 8900 block of Ridge Avenue just before 9:30 pm Wednesday. According to police, a 29-year-old man was stabbed three times in the arm during...
Leader of Fentanyl Trafficking Organization Charged With Attempted Murder of Law Enforcement
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Natanael Alberto Montas, age 33, of Philadelphia, PA, was charged Wednesday by Superseding Indictment with attempted murder and assault of a federal officer, and multiple firearms and narcotics offenses, all stemming from his leadership of a fentanyl trafficking organization operating primarily in the Kensington section of Phildelphia. Kirsis Francisca Caceres, 36, also of Philadelphia, PA, was also charged with narcotics offenses for her role in the organization.
Young Philadelphia Mother and Son Reported Missing Since Monday
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A young mother from Philadelphia and her 6-year-old son have gone missing...
fox29.com
Police: $20,000 reward offered as suspect sought for Fourth of July killing in West Oak Lane
PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking for a man in connection to the death of a man on July 4, and now they are offering a reward for information. The victim, 39-year-old Tracey Owens, was reportedly found dead in the driver's seat of an Audi on the 2200 block of East Washington Lane on the Fourth of July.
fox29.com
Video: Police searching for shooter who opened fire, shot man on Kensington basketball court
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are working to identify a shooter who fired shots at a person while on a basketball court in Kensington. According to police, the shooting happened on the 400 block of E Ontario Street around 8:36 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Police surround stolen FedEx truck in Southwest Philadelphia
Witness told police a man had locked himself inside the FedEx truck.
Wilmington Police Arrest Suspect in Trolley Square Shoplifting Case
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man in connection with several theft incidents. Authorities state that on July 31 at approximately 11:00 a.m., police responded to the Trolley Square area for a shoplifting in progress complaint. Upon arrival, police made contact with 33-year-old Deshawn Richardson who was identified as the suspect. Richardson was taken into custody without incident. Through investigative measures, police were able to identify Richardson as a suspect in connection with two additional theft incidents that occurred on July 29th and July 30th.
Deadly shooting outside North Philly Popeyes may have stemmed from love triangle
Philadelphia police say three people were sitting in a parked Honda in the lot when three armed suspects fired 47 bullets.
