North Philadelphia shooting leaves teenager dead, pregnant woman injured: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in North Philadelphia has left a 15-year-old boy dead and a pregnant woman hospitalized, police say. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of North Bouvier Street just after 10 p.m. on Friday.The teenage boy and woman were transported to Temple University Hospital. The teenager was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m. and the woman was placed in critical condition.There's no word on the condition of her baby. At this point, no arrests were made but the weapon was recovered. The shooting is under investigation.This shooting adds to an already violent night in Philadelphia.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
More than a dozen shot, 3 dead, in rash of violent incidents in Philadelphia
A 15-year-old was among those killed and a pregnant woman was among those injured.
Police: Woman, Man shot in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager and a pregnant woman were shot multiple times in North Philadelphia on Friday night, police say. Both were transported to Temple University Hospital where the teenager was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m. and the woman was placed in critical condition.The shooting happened on the 2600 block of North Bouvier Street around 10 p.m. At this point, no arrests were made but the weapon was recovered. The investigation is active.This shooting adds to an already violent night in Philadelphia.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia gun violence: at least 7 shot on violent Friday evening
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The violence from Friday afternoon carried into the evening. In a matter of hours, nearly 10 people were shot. Three are fighting for their lives.A man in his 70s, minding his own business, was caught in the crossfire while driving.Detectives are investigating scenes from East Germantown to North Philly to Frankford.On a beautiful, humidity-free summer Friday night, gunfire rang out in a pair of shootings, leaving seven in all shot with suspects still at-large."We had a group of males were standing on the south side of the parking lot of the 9th Street marketplace," Philadelphia Police Capt....
NBC Philadelphia
Boy, 6, Grazed by Bullet in North Philadelphia
A 6-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet as he sat in a car when someone opened fire on a Philadelphia street Friday afternoon, police said. The child was in the rear seat when a gunman fired on the 1600 block of West Glenwood Avenue in North Philadelphia around 12:11 p.m., the Philadelphia Police Department said.
Video shows teens ransacking restaurant in Germantown; Philadelphia police investigating
Cell phone footage shows a number of teenagers throwing chairs and items inside Zion Cuisine on Chelten Avenue last Saturday.
fox29.com
Police: Senior citizen injured in broad daylight triple shooting in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say three people, including a senior citizen, were injuring in a shooting that erupted Friday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 900 block of West Girard Avenue just before 5 p.m. for reports of gunshots. Police found a 75-year-old...
fox29.com
Pregnant woman, 75-year-old man among 12 shot as gunfire erupts across Philadelphia Friday night
PHILADELPHIA - Twelve people became the victims of gun violence after police say at least six shootings rang out across Philadelphia in just one night. Police say they found two people suffering from gunshots when they arrived on the scene on the 2600 block of North Bouvier Street around 10:30 p.m. Friday.
Philadelphia police working to end rash of car break-ins at Wissahickon Valley Park
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- People trying to enjoy the nice weather at a local park are getting a rude surprise – broken windows and stolen items.Police are working to put the brakes on a rash of car break-ins at Wissahickon Valley Park. The smash and grabs are happening in the blink of an eye.It's a serene 2,000 acre escape in Philadelphia."It's like my church, I call it my church all the time," Dawn Ucciferri said. "It's beautiful, it's peaceful, it's nature."But sometimes this calm oasis can turn into a crime scene.Shattered glass shows the aftermath of car break-ins spoiling days at...
NBC Philadelphia
Woman in Her 60s Stabbed to Death Inside South Philly Home
A woman in her 60s was found stabbed to death inside her South Philadelphia home and a 16-year-old is being considered a person of interest in the killing, Philadelphia police said. Officers arrived to the home along South 20th Street, near Wolf Street, just before 12:30 a.m. Friday to find...
CBS News
Man gets run over by vehicle after attempting to enter cars at West Philadelphia intersection: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man in his 30s was run over by a vehicle after he tried to gain entry to multiple cars at an intersection in West Philadelphia on Saturday, police say. The incident happened at 50th Street and Haverford Avenue around 9:40 a.m. Police say the man...
Police: Woman stabbed to death in South Philadelphia home
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman has been stabbed to death in her South Philadelphia home. Police rushed to a rowhouse on the 2300 block of South 20th Street just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.Investigators say they found a 64-year-old woman stabbed in the neck in a hallway on the second floor.Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.So far, police are trying to determine the motive and have not made any arrests. But investigators are calling a 16-year-old boy a person of interest.
phl17.com
Woman stabbed multiple times in the throat inside a South Philadelphia apartment building
Philadelphia (WPHL) A woman was fatally stabbed early Friday morning inside an apartment building in South Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 2300 South 20th Street around 12:18 am. According to police, a 64-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the throat inside the second-floor hallway. She was pronounced dead...
Philadelphia Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Suspect in Shooting
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in a shooting that took place last month. On August 9, 2022, at 8:36 PM, officers reportedly responded to the 400 block of E Ontario Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a male victim, a 23-year-old-male, lying on the basketball court, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in stable condition. Surveillance video recovered from the area depicts the suspect shooting the victim as he walked away after what appears to be a possible dispute between both parties.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown homicide suspect arrested at Philadelphia International Airport
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man wanted on homicide charges was arrested Friday at Philadelphia International Airport. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they arrested Alfredo Romero-Encarnacion, 31 of Allentown, after he arrived on a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Romero-Encarnacion is wanted by the Allentown Police for...
Thieves using unmarked tow trucks to steal vehicles in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A warning from Philadelphia police. They're seeing a spike in vehicle thefts involving unmarked tow trucks.Police say the thefts are happening across the city, but many are in the southwest and west police divisions.In each case, the thieves say the vehicle is on the 311 list and they frequently ask for money to stop the vehicle from being towed.Police say legitimate tow truck drivers never drive unmarked trucks or request money.
Missing Mass. teen possibly in Philadelphia
Anyone who thinks they may have seen Nevaeh Mack or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call troopers assigned to State Police-Lee at 413-243-0600. A Massachusetts teen who went missing two weeks ago may be or may have recently been in Philadelphia, according to state police. Nevaeh Mack,...
Man electrocuted after falling onto SEPTA train tracks in West Philadelphia
A man suffered electric shock and severe burns after falling onto SEPTA train tracks and hitting the third rail.
fox29.com
'She had goals': Loved ones gather to remember woman gunned down on Delaware street corner
WILMINGTON, De. - Family and loved ones of a Delaware woman who was inexplicably shot to death near her home last weekend gathered for a peace march. Family members say 20-year-old Darnasia Green had returned home from work around 9:30 p.m. Sunday and was walking to a family member's house to return a tablet when she was shot.
26-Year-Old Male Fatally Shot in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — It was just after midnight on Saturday when the Philadelphia Police Department received a call about a “person with a gun” on the 1900 block of N. 19th Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive 26-year-old male victim suffering from...
