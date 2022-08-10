ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phl17.com

Mantua man has been missing for a month

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on July 5, 2022. Police say 27-year-old Sean McBride was last seen at his home on the 3700 block of Spring Garden Street. It is unknown what McBride had on before he disappeared.
CBS Philly

Watch: Dozens of teens ransack Jamaican restaurant in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As restaurants try to recover from the pandemic, a Jamaican restaurant in Philadelphia is facing another challenge after being ransacked. Video shows the teens come into the store and trash the place. Detectives say they are looking into the incident. Cellphone video captured dozens of teenagers ransacking a Jamaican restaurant in Germantown on Saturday."So they came in the place and they started to kick over the chairs and kick over the tables," an employee said.In a video of the rampage now circulating on social media, you see a teenager throw a chair into the glass of the front counter...
CBS Philly

Police: Woman stabbed to death in South Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman has been stabbed to death in her South Philadelphia home. Police rushed to a rowhouse on the 2300 block of South 20th Street just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.Investigators say they found a 64-year-old woman stabbed in the neck in a hallway on the second floor.Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.So far, police are trying to determine the motive and have not made any arrests. But investigators are calling a 16-year-old boy a person of interest.
phl17.com

Endangered man last seen in Dickin Narrows, known to hide out in New Jersey

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on Tuesday. Police say 21-year-old Kashmere Hiltner was last seen at 1400 South 5th Street. Hiltner is known to frequent Brigantine New Jersey. He last seen wearing a pink/blue/yellow Michael Jordan track suit,...
CBS Philly

Upper Darby police release photos of man, minivan sought in hit-and-run that left motorcyclist dead

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Police have released new photos of a suspect wanted for a deadly hit-and-run in Upper Darby. A motorcyclist was hit and killed at the intersection of West Chester Pike and Kenmore Road last month.The accident took place on the night of July 27.On Thursday, Upper Darby police released pictures of both the minivan that struck the motorcyclist, leading to his death, as well as of the man they believe was driving that minivan.The man was believed to be riding his motorcycle home from work when he had his life taken from him.Eyewitness News spoke to...
CBS Philly

Man Found Shot Inside Jeep Cherokee In North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting has left a man fighting for his life. Police say the investigation began when they spotted a black Jeep Cherokee traveling at a high rate of speed in North Philadelphia late Tuesday night. When the vehicle came to a stop at Ontario and Hope Streets, police say they found a shooting victim in the back passenger seat. Police rushed him to the hospital in critical condition. Investigators say they are working to find out where the shooting happened. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
