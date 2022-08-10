Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
phl17.com
Mantua man has been missing for a month
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on July 5, 2022. Police say 27-year-old Sean McBride was last seen at his home on the 3700 block of Spring Garden Street. It is unknown what McBride had on before he disappeared.
Watch: Dozens of teens ransack Jamaican restaurant in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As restaurants try to recover from the pandemic, a Jamaican restaurant in Philadelphia is facing another challenge after being ransacked. Video shows the teens come into the store and trash the place. Detectives say they are looking into the incident. Cellphone video captured dozens of teenagers ransacking a Jamaican restaurant in Germantown on Saturday."So they came in the place and they started to kick over the chairs and kick over the tables," an employee said.In a video of the rampage now circulating on social media, you see a teenager throw a chair into the glass of the front counter...
Police: Woman stabbed to death in South Philadelphia home
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman has been stabbed to death in her South Philadelphia home. Police rushed to a rowhouse on the 2300 block of South 20th Street just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.Investigators say they found a 64-year-old woman stabbed in the neck in a hallway on the second floor.Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.So far, police are trying to determine the motive and have not made any arrests. But investigators are calling a 16-year-old boy a person of interest.
Young Philadelphia Mother and Son Reported Missing Since Monday
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A young mother from Philadelphia and her 6-year-old son have gone missing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia Police Issue Alert for Missing 15-Year-Old
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A young girl has gone missing in Philadelphia and today, the city’s...
Police: Neighbor shoots dog that attacked mother, son in Philadelphia
"He grabbed it by the leg and I shot him again," said Marcus Davila, who helped stop a dog attack in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood.
Suspect Broke Into Philadelphia Family’s Home While They Slept in Bed, Used Their Stolen Credit Cards
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public to help identify a...
phl17.com
Endangered man last seen in Dickin Narrows, known to hide out in New Jersey
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on Tuesday. Police say 21-year-old Kashmere Hiltner was last seen at 1400 South 5th Street. Hiltner is known to frequent Brigantine New Jersey. He last seen wearing a pink/blue/yellow Michael Jordan track suit,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 wanted in parking garage assault near Independence Hall in Philadelphia
According to the US Park Rangers, four men assaulted two people in the parking garage on South 2nd Street between Walnut and Chestnut streets.
Upper Darby police release photos of man, minivan sought in hit-and-run that left motorcyclist dead
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Police have released new photos of a suspect wanted for a deadly hit-and-run in Upper Darby. A motorcyclist was hit and killed at the intersection of West Chester Pike and Kenmore Road last month.The accident took place on the night of July 27.On Thursday, Upper Darby police released pictures of both the minivan that struck the motorcyclist, leading to his death, as well as of the man they believe was driving that minivan.The man was believed to be riding his motorcycle home from work when he had his life taken from him.Eyewitness News spoke to...
fox29.com
Video: Police searching for shooter who opened fire, shot man on Kensington basketball court
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are working to identify a shooter who fired shots at a person while on a basketball court in Kensington. According to police, the shooting happened on the 400 block of E Ontario Street around 8:36 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Police surround stolen FedEx truck in Southwest Philadelphia
Witness told police a man had locked himself inside the FedEx truck.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox29.com
Man, vehicle sought in connection to deadly shooting of Philadelphia musician
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators are trying to identify a suspect and a vehicle wanted in connection to the deadly shooting of a Philadelphia musician. The Philadelphia Police Department shared photos Wednesday of a person and a car being sought in the July 27th murder of Joelil Foy. The suspect was seen...
2 dead after Megabus traveling to Philadelphia crashes on New Jersey Turnpike; 17 injured
Police say the bus, with 22 passengers on board, crashed after the driver lost control.
Man Found Shot Inside Jeep Cherokee In North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting has left a man fighting for his life. Police say the investigation began when they spotted a black Jeep Cherokee traveling at a high rate of speed in North Philadelphia late Tuesday night. When the vehicle came to a stop at Ontario and Hope Streets, police say they found a shooting victim in the back passenger seat. Police rushed him to the hospital in critical condition. Investigators say they are working to find out where the shooting happened. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
Police investigate mob violence that shook Germantown business owner's family
Zion Cuisine in Germantown is back up and running after a flash mob ransacked the restaurant on Aug. 6. The owner of the Caribbean restaurant says he feared for his family’s life, and the encounter has traumatized his two children.
phl17.com
Woman stabbed multiple times in the throat inside a South Philadelphia apartment building
Philadelphia (WPHL) A woman was fatally stabbed early Friday morning inside an apartment building in South Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 2300 South 20th Street around 12:18 am. According to police, a 64-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the throat inside the second-floor hallway. She was pronounced dead...
fox29.com
Police: $20,000 reward offered as suspect sought for Fourth of July killing in West Oak Lane
PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking for a man in connection to the death of a man on July 4, and now they are offering a reward for information. The victim, 39-year-old Tracey Owens, was reportedly found dead in the driver's seat of an Audi on the 2200 block of East Washington Lane on the Fourth of July.
Comments / 3