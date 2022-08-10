Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
ksl.com
Tooele horses, cattle found in 'very poor' condition, department says
TOOELE — Three cattle and seven horses were found neglected over the weekend by the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food. The animals, discovered in Tooele County, were in unkept conditions and weren't getting proper nutrition or water, said Bailee Woolstenhulme, the department's public information officer. They were informed of the situation by the Tooele County Sheriff's Office, she added.
ksl.com
A streetcar that's desired: What's causing the S-Line's ridership surge?
SALT LAKE CITY — Public transit has struggled to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic in Utah and across the country; however, one surprising mode of transportation within Utah Transit Authority's portfolio is suddenly bucking all the trends. The S-Line, a short streetcar service that travels to and from Central...
ksl.com
Police looking for child who may be with fugitive father wanted in murder case
SOUTH SALT LAKE — Police say they are looking for an 18-month-old boy whose parents "fled the state" after the father was suspected to be involved in the fatal shooting of a man during an alleged robbery attempt in May. Stafon Dshawn Coleman Jr. is Black, about 2 feet...
ksl.com
Police seek man suspected of kidnapping child, hitting passenger in American Fork
AMERICAN FORK — Police continued early Wednesday to search for a man who they suspect of kidnapping a child and attempting to rob a Walmart in American Fork, then leading officers on a series of chases. Officers were dispatched to the Walmart at 949 Grassland Drive about 8:50 p.m....
ksl.com
Amber Alert canceled for boy in American Fork; search for suspect continues
AMERICAN FORK — Police have canceled an Amber Alert for a 5-year-old boy who they say was abducted in American Fork. The child, Lorenzo Linam, was found at a family member's house in Salt Lake County and the alert was canceled at 3:10 a.m. Wednesday, American Fork police said.
ksl.com
Construction worker critically injured after fall in Millcreek
MILLCREEK — A construction worker was critically injured Tuesday after falling at a construction site in Millcreek, police said. About 1:46 p.m., the 23-year-old man fell from a six-story scaffolding onto another roof at St. Mark's Hospital, said Unified Police Lt. Shane Manwaring. "They were able to get him...
ksl.com
State seizes more than 80 birds from West Valley avian sanctuary
WEST VALLEY CITY — More than 80 birds were recently seized — and most of them euthanized — by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources from a sanctuary for injured and homeless birds that has been operating for years in West Valley City. DWR officials say they...
ksl.com
Police arrest parents, girlfriend of fugitive charged in South Salt Lake killing
SOUTH SALT LAKE — Three people wanted in connection with a killing in a South Salt Lake grocery store parking lot have been on the run for three months. Now, police have arrested the parents of one of the suspects as well as his girlfriend, accusing them of helping the wanted fugitives avoid arrest.
ksl.com
Utah woman charged with stabbing 2 teens, injuring others over TikTok video
BOUNTIFUL — A 20-year-old woman faces several felony charges for allegedly attacking multiple people with a knife, seriously injuring two of them, after a disagreement over a TikTok video. Jail records show Mia Ruth Hansen was arrested last week and booked into the Davis County Jail. On the same...
ksl.com
Breeze Airways announces 2 new flight destinations out of Provo airport
PROVO — Utah-based Breeze Airways is already looking to expand operations at Provo Airport after taking off for the first time last week. David Neeleman, the company's founder, announced Wednesday that the low-cost airline will begin nonstop to Phoenix and one-stop service to Charleston, South Carolina, beginning on Nov. 2. That is the same day as the previously announced daily nonstop service to Los Angeles will also begin.
ksl.com
Good Samaritan tries to chase hit-and-run suspect in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY — A witness is recounting trying to follow a hit-and-run driver after the driver killed an 11-year- old boy in West Valley City and took off. West Valley police arrested a man Friday in connection with the incident. Police said the truck, which they described as...
ksl.com
Man with 63 prior arrests charged in shooting outside West Valley fast-food restaurant
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man shot by West Valley police Sunday after police say he shot another person has been moved from a hospital to the Salt Lake County Jail. Mitchell Vann Halsey, 39, was booked on Wednesday, and on Thursday formally charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; shooting a gun resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; and being a restricted person in possession of a gun, a third-degree felony.
ksl.com
The 8.2-mile pipeline: Springville players want to change BYU recruiting for better
SPRINGVILLE — Located just 8.2 miles away from BYU's campus in Provo, Springville has historically felt like another galaxy, at times, from the largest private school in the state. At least, on the football field. For various reasons, the Cougars rarely added to the roster from the three-year high...
ksl.com
Video shows Salt Lake police shooting gunman following reports of fire
SALT LAKE CITY — "Let me see your hands! Drop the gun. Drop the gun. Drop the gun!" a Salt Lake police officer yells repeatedly at a man holding a shotgun. Moments later, two officers fire 11 to 12 shots, injuring the gunman and causing him to run back into his house,
ksl.com
Police arrest man accused of hitting, killing 11-year-old boy walking with his mother
WEST VALLEY CITY — With the help of watchful residents, police have arrested a man who they say left the scene after hitting and killing an 11-year-old boy with his pickup truck on Wednesday. About 11:40 p.m., a woman and her son were walking together along 4000 West near...
ksl.com
Tess Slam: Sac State's Blair caps remarkable checklist with Utah Women's Open title
LEHI — After draining a near-miraculous 50-foot putt from the fringe on the 18th green to win the Siegfried & Jensen Utah Women's Open, Sacramento State rising senior Tess Blair ran to her father, hugged him, and celebrated like she knew she had just won the title. The only...
ksl.com
Police identify man killed in shooting at Draper apartment complex Thursday
DRAPER — Police identified the man who was killed in a shooting early Thursday in Draper, as 33-year-old Remey Rowland of Salt Lake City. The shooting happened outside the Heritage Apartments at 11715 S. State just after 1 a.m., according to Draper Police Lt. Pat Evans. Rowland was deceased...
ksl.com
Salt Lake City's airport is already growing. Here's what's next after the current projects
SALT LAKE CITY — Bill Wyatt wanted to show members of the Salt Lake City Council a copy of the last Salt Lake City International Airport master plan — adopted in 1998 — solely so they could see the drawing on its front cover. "(It) is surprisingly...
ksl.com
'I don't want to die': Salt Lake police release footage of arrest that led to woman's death
SALT LAKE CITY — Newly-released body camera footage from an officer-involved death in January shows a woman screaming she's afraid she will die minutes before she struggles with Salt Lake police officers and becomes unresponsive as they hold her down on her stomach. The incident began about 3 a.m....
ksl.com
Herriman man convicted of killing his dog now charged with breaking new dog's leg
HERRIMAN — A Herriman man convicted earlier this year of killing his dog is facing a new criminal charge accusing him of breaking the leg of another dog. Christopher Joseph Prows, 31, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with torture of a companion animal, a third-degree felony. Herriman...
