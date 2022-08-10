ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, UT

ksl.com

Tooele horses, cattle found in 'very poor' condition, department says

TOOELE — Three cattle and seven horses were found neglected over the weekend by the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food. The animals, discovered in Tooele County, were in unkept conditions and weren't getting proper nutrition or water, said Bailee Woolstenhulme, the department's public information officer. They were informed of the situation by the Tooele County Sheriff's Office, she added.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Construction worker critically injured after fall in Millcreek

MILLCREEK — A construction worker was critically injured Tuesday after falling at a construction site in Millcreek, police said. About 1:46 p.m., the 23-year-old man fell from a six-story scaffolding onto another roof at St. Mark's Hospital, said Unified Police Lt. Shane Manwaring. "They were able to get him...
MILLCREEK, UT
ksl.com

Breeze Airways announces 2 new flight destinations out of Provo airport

PROVO — Utah-based Breeze Airways is already looking to expand operations at Provo Airport after taking off for the first time last week. David Neeleman, the company's founder, announced Wednesday that the low-cost airline will begin nonstop to Phoenix and one-stop service to Charleston, South Carolina, beginning on Nov. 2. That is the same day as the previously announced daily nonstop service to Los Angeles will also begin.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Man with 63 prior arrests charged in shooting outside West Valley fast-food restaurant

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man shot by West Valley police Sunday after police say he shot another person has been moved from a hospital to the Salt Lake County Jail. Mitchell Vann Halsey, 39, was booked on Wednesday, and on Thursday formally charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; shooting a gun resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; and being a restricted person in possession of a gun, a third-degree felony.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
