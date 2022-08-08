House of the Dragon's Rhaenyras Talk Daenerys Parallels, Containing the Targaryen Fire in Game of Thrones Prequel — Watch Video

One of the main criticisms of late-era Game of Thrones was that, once the show had gotten out of range of the safety net of George R.R. Martin’s books, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were unable to sustain the mix of quality plotting and fantasy trope subversion that made the TV series a cultural phenomenon. Martin was diplomatic about, and supportive of, the series’ latter years. But he has now revealed that—unlike the first four seasons, when he wrote an episode for each, and helped with other scripts, casting decisions, and visited the set—as he stepped back to work on the next novels, he was gradually nudged further away from the show by Weiss and Benioff. “By Season 5 and 6, and certainly 7 and 8, I was pretty much out of the loop,” Martin told the New York Times. When asked why, Martin said “I don’t know—you have to ask Dan and David.” (The duo did not respond to the Times’ request for comment.)

