Robyn Griggs Dies: ‘Another World’ Soap Star And Film Actress Was 49
Robyn Griggs, best known for her roles in the soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died at age 49. Her death was announced on her Facebook page on Saturday. The actress has previously revealed her diagnosis with cervical cancer, saying last month she had four new tumors.
Stars pay tribute to Anne Heche after her death at age 53
Celebrities, friends and fans are paying tribute to Anne Heche, who died on Friday at age 53. The actress, who was known for films like Six Days Seven Nights and the TV series Men in Trees, was declared "brain-dead" following a car accident in Los Angeles last week. After conflicting...
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
Anne Heche's ex-husband says 'she's free from pain' as Hollywood pays tribute
Hollywood had Emmy-winning "Another World" star Anne Heche in mind Friday as her death was confirmed by her son Homer Laffoon. The TV and film actor died at 53 after sustaining severe injuries in a car crash in Mar Vista last week. Heche's death came after her representative said Thursday that she was not expected to survive.
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Unmasks First Queen in Premiere — Plus, Who Are the Other 8 Celebs?
Nine mystery celebrities took to the stage on Friday to compete in the premiere of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2. And this time, they weren’t the only ones getting a makeover. Truly, the show itself has received a complete overhaul from when we last saw it...
Comedian Teddy Ray dies at 32
10:30 a.m. Aug. 14, 2022: An earlier version of this article incorrectly identified the person in the driver’s seat in a photo on an Instagram post by Teddy Ray. Ray was not that person. Up-and-coming comedian Teddy Ray died Friday at the age of 32 in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
'Never Have I Ever's' new heartthrob wants to subvert the 'model minority' stereotype
This story contains spoilers for “Never Have I Ever” Season 3. A major debate among fans of “Never Have I Ever,” Netflix’s teen dramedy created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, is who lead Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) should date.Should she go for the brains (Jaren Lewison’s Ben, who never left a scrap of extra credit on the table)? Or the brawn (Darren Barnet’s ab-tastic Paxton Hall-Yoshida)?
Anne Heche's Ex-Husband Coley Laffoon Speaks Out After Her Death
Coley Laffoon, Anne Heche’s ex-husband, is honoring the actress after she was declared legally dead on Friday. Laffoon shared an emotional video on his Instagram, thanking people for their support and letting Heche know that he’ll always take care of their 20-year-old son, Homer. “In the wake of...
Howard Stern reveals his father Ben Stern has passed away at the age of 99... and he is now working on set of paintings in his honor
Howard Stern revealed his father Ben Stern has passed away at age 99. The radio icon, 68, revealed his father 'recently' died during an interview with Dan's Papers. The media figure then noted that his father's passing had also affected his recent painting work and that he was completing projects with his dad in mind.
'I'm Team Stancy': Megan Thee Stallion confronts Natalia Dyer for dumping Steve in 'Stranger Things'
Tonight Show guest host Megan Thee Stallion completely took over Jimmy Fallon's interview with Natalia Dyer on Thursday, enthusiastically chatting to the Stranger Things actor about her character Nancy's love triangle with Steve and Jonathan. It seems that while other fans may be divided on which suitor they prefer, Stallion is firmly on Team Stancy.
Amy Grant Postpones More Concert Dates After Sustaining Concussion in Bike Accident
Singer-songwriter Amy Grant has postponed additional previously scheduled concert dates in September and October, due to the need for more time to recover from her injuries sustained in a bicycle accident on July 27. Grant’s manager, Jennifer Cooke, said via a statement: “Amy is getting stronger every day. Just as...
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ Sets 2024 Release
Universal Pictures has set a March 8, 2024 release date for Kung Fu Panda 4. The latest chop socky pic from the movie franchise that features Po and the Furious Five will take the place of the untitled DreamWorks Animation film. Inspired by traditional martial arts and set in ancient China, the Kung Fu Panda film series tells the epic tale of wide-eyed Po, whose love of kung fu is matched only by an insatiable appetite.
Anne Heche not expected to survive fiery crash into home, her family says
LOS ANGELES — Actor Anne Heche suffered an "anoxic" brain injury and is not expected to survive, her spokesperson said Thursday, nearly a week after she crashed her car into a home in Los Angeles. "It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being...
Cardi B reveals the vegetable juice she uses to give a 'shine' to her hair
Cardi B is sharing her haircare routine. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 29, on Friday to share a before and after photo of her long dark hair. She revealed that her secret to getting her shiny locks isn’t a special shampoo or hair mask. Instead, Cardi said she uses onion juice to support healthy hair.
