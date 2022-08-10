ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stars pay tribute to Anne Heche after her death at age 53

Celebrities, friends and fans are paying tribute to Anne Heche, who died on Friday at age 53. The actress, who was known for films like Six Days Seven Nights and the TV series Men in Trees, was declared "brain-dead" following a car accident in Los Angeles last week. After conflicting...
Anne Heche's ex-husband says 'she's free from pain' as Hollywood pays tribute

Hollywood had Emmy-winning "Another World" star Anne Heche in mind Friday as her death was confirmed by her son Homer Laffoon. The TV and film actor died at 53 after sustaining severe injuries in a car crash in Mar Vista last week. Heche's death came after her representative said Thursday that she was not expected to survive.
Comedian Teddy Ray dies at 32

10:30 a.m. Aug. 14, 2022: An earlier version of this article incorrectly identified the person in the driver’s seat in a photo on an Instagram post by Teddy Ray. Ray was not that person. Up-and-coming comedian Teddy Ray died Friday at the age of 32 in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
'Never Have I Ever's' new heartthrob wants to subvert the 'model minority' stereotype

This story contains spoilers for “Never Have I Ever” Season 3. A major debate among fans of “Never Have I Ever,” Netflix’s teen dramedy created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, is who lead Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) should date.Should she go for the brains (Jaren Lewison’s Ben, who never left a scrap of extra credit on the table)? Or the brawn (Darren Barnet’s ab-tastic Paxton Hall-Yoshida)?
Anne Heche's Ex-Husband Coley Laffoon Speaks Out After Her Death

Coley Laffoon, Anne Heche’s ex-husband, is honoring the actress after she was declared legally dead on Friday. Laffoon shared an emotional video on his Instagram, thanking people for their support and letting Heche know that he’ll always take care of their 20-year-old son, Homer. “In the wake of...
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ Sets 2024 Release

Universal Pictures has set a March 8, 2024 release date for Kung Fu Panda 4. The latest chop socky pic from the movie franchise that features Po and the Furious Five will take the place of the untitled DreamWorks Animation film. Inspired by traditional martial arts and set in ancient China, the Kung Fu Panda film series tells the epic tale of wide-eyed Po, whose love of kung fu is matched only by an insatiable appetite.
