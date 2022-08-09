Where is the best place to watch and stream The Movie of My Life right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Johnny Massaro Vincent Cassel Bruna Linzmeyer Selton Mello Ondina Clais. The sierras of southern Brazil, 1963. The son of an French man and a Brazilian woman, Tony is a young man with a profound love of cinema and poetry. After graduating from college he returns to his small town in rural Brazil, to find out that his father had left for good, back to France. Tony then looks for the company of his fathers friends in search of information and references of a lost male role-model. He becomes a school teacher and a male figure to kids, in an attempt to provide them with something he lacks himself. A series of developments lead him to a surprising final lead on his fathers' whereabouts and reasons for leaving.

