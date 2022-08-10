ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

komando.com

3 phone scams spreading now you should know about

Most cybercriminals are stealthy when scamming people out of money. They might send mass emails with malicious links or attachments and wait for victims to enter their banking details or personal information. More aggressive thieves reach for the phone. They devise elaborate schemes to trick you into handing over personal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

7 ways to identify fake text messages that are likely scams

Texting scams are common and you should be on the lookout for fake texts and other kinds of spam messages. Fake texts often have lots of spelling errors, promise free gifts and have a sense of urgency. Here are seven ways to sniff out and identify a fake text message...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Real Id#Drivers License#Social Security Number#Fraud#Ny State Dmv Scam Alert
Benzinga

The Growing Email Scam That's Almost Impossible To Reverse

Phishing emails could be described as the pestilent occurrence of the modern workforce. As we ditched the typewriter for the computer, and faxes for emails, one unexpected (yet always prevalent) consequence, was spam. According to Verizon’s 2019 Data Breach Report, 32% of data breaches in the U.S. involved phishing. These...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Former Andrew Cuomo staffer named as man struck and killed after being kicked out of Lyft

A former staffer for ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been identified as the man who was killed after a Lyft driver allegedly left him and five friends on the side of a busy Delaware highway after an argument between the group broke out, state police said.Sidney Wolf, 43, had reportedly booked the ride-share service to pick up him and five others from Dewey Beach and take them to Bethany Beach just after 1.45am on 24 July.The 11-mile drive, which is estimated to take a little more than 15 minutes, came to an abrupt halt when Delaware State Police...
DELAWARE STATE
NBC News

Odd text from a wrong number? It's probably a scam

The text message came late Tuesday. Like others I’d been getting recently, it wasn’t an obvious scam from the outset — no promise of a warranty or that I’d won a prize, no link to a suspicious website — but instead it seemed to be a frantic message intended for someone else.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Health

Do You Need a Polio Booster? What Vaccinated People Should Know

People who are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated against polio and living in New York should get the vaccine as soon as possible, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) urged earlier this month. The recommendation comes after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County was diagnosed with paralytic polio. Wastewater...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts

MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission:  to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
MANHASSET, NY
