Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
komando.com
3 phone scams spreading now you should know about
Most cybercriminals are stealthy when scamming people out of money. They might send mass emails with malicious links or attachments and wait for victims to enter their banking details or personal information. More aggressive thieves reach for the phone. They devise elaborate schemes to trick you into handing over personal...
Banks ‘to be forced to reimburse customers’ who’ve fallen for scams as Americans lose billions
BANKS may be forced to reimburse scammed customers if new regulations are passed. According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is assembling new regulations in the coming weeks that may require banks to pay back customers as scams have dramatically increased. Many victims have reported...
Business Insider
7 ways to identify fake text messages that are likely scams
Texting scams are common and you should be on the lookout for fake texts and other kinds of spam messages. Fake texts often have lots of spelling errors, promise free gifts and have a sense of urgency. Here are seven ways to sniff out and identify a fake text message...
The Growing Email Scam That's Almost Impossible To Reverse
Phishing emails could be described as the pestilent occurrence of the modern workforce. As we ditched the typewriter for the computer, and faxes for emails, one unexpected (yet always prevalent) consequence, was spam. According to Verizon’s 2019 Data Breach Report, 32% of data breaches in the U.S. involved phishing. These...
insideedition.com
Hackers Drain Life Savings From 2 Women's Bank Accounts' in 'SIM Swapping' Scam
Online banking is a breeze these days, with many people able to check their accounts straight from their cell phones. So imagine logging in one day and discovering your entire life savings is missing. It happened to New York resident Jackie Berman, who says a hacker wiped out her Citibank...
Deleted text messages from Jan 6 found on 10 Secret Service staff phones, report says
The US Secret Service has identified missing text messages in connection with the Capitol riots on the phones of 10 agency personnel, according to a report from CNN. The federal agency is probing phones that contain metadata showing that the messages were sent and received on or around 6 January 2021, the network reported on 23 July.
Former T-Mobile store owner netted $25 million from 5-year scheme which included tricking employees into resetting passwords
Argishti Khudaverdyan reportedly used the money he made to buy properties in California, a $32,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch, and a Land Rover.
Former Andrew Cuomo staffer named as man struck and killed after being kicked out of Lyft
A former staffer for ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been identified as the man who was killed after a Lyft driver allegedly left him and five friends on the side of a busy Delaware highway after an argument between the group broke out, state police said.Sidney Wolf, 43, had reportedly booked the ride-share service to pick up him and five others from Dewey Beach and take them to Bethany Beach just after 1.45am on 24 July.The 11-mile drive, which is estimated to take a little more than 15 minutes, came to an abrupt halt when Delaware State Police...
Odd text from a wrong number? It's probably a scam
The text message came late Tuesday. Like others I’d been getting recently, it wasn’t an obvious scam from the outset — no promise of a warranty or that I’d won a prize, no link to a suspicious website — but instead it seemed to be a frantic message intended for someone else.
New York residents have until end of today to apply for monthly $500 payments
Friday is the last day for residents in Mount Vernon, New York, to apply for a guaranteed income pilot program featuring $500 worth of monthly payments.
New York: 2022 Stimulus Check Update ($1,050)
Like many other states, New York has started mailing out stimulus checks for those who are in need of financial relief due to rising inflation. "Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature are providing you this," the checks read.
Do You Need a Polio Booster? What Vaccinated People Should Know
People who are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated against polio and living in New York should get the vaccine as soon as possible, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) urged earlier this month. The recommendation comes after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County was diagnosed with paralytic polio. Wastewater...
Law enforcement association warns agents of criminal exposure after Secret Service shares personal cell phone numbers with investigators
The professional association that advocates for federal law enforcement agents warned members of the US Secret Service Tuesday that their personal phone numbers the agency recently released "will likely be used" in a criminal investigation, according to a copy of a letter sent to agents and obtained by CNN.
DOJ requesting personal cell phone numbers of thousands of Secret Service employees in Jan. 6 probe
The Department of Justice has requested the personal cell phone numbers of more than 2,000 U.S. Secret Service employees as part of their investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, Fox News has learned. The DOJ's request is not limited to those who were in the vicinity of the...
L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts
MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission: to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
Secret Service turns over agents' cell numbers to Jan. 6 committee after wiping text messages containing possible evidence from their phones
The US Secret Service provided the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol a listing of agency-issued cell numbers for its officers.
Secret Service Considers Disabling Texting On Agents' Phones Amid Missing Records Fallout
The Secret Service is getting heat over missing phone records of agents, including those assigned to Donald Trump on Jan. 6.
First on CNN: Secret Service identified potential missing text messages on phones of 10 individuals
Secret Service investigators were scrutinizing the phones of 10 Secret Service personnel that contained metadata showing text messages were sent and received around January 6, 2021, but were not retained, two sources told CNN.
DHS Watchdog Scrapped Draft Report Of Deleted Secret Service Jan. 6 Texts
Staff and lawyers at the watchdog agency approved draft language critical of the Secret Service that never made it into the final report to Congress.
