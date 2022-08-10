ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Daily Mail

Worried mother asks if her son will he be 'discriminated' against if he goes to to private school - as some agree he will be 'too privileged' for internships and advise her to move him to the local 6th form for exams

A mother has sparked a debate after asking if her son should go through private secondary education or if it will lead to him being 'discriminated' against in the jobs market. The anonymous woman, from London, took to parenting forum NappyValleyNet to garner opinions on her dilemma revealing she is worried she might 'make things tougher on him in the long run'.
Fatherly

Data Clearly Shows Preschool Benefits Kids — And Society As A Whole

Three- and 4-year-olds belong in preschool. This is the consensus of psychologists, pediatricians, and researchers who have dedicated their careers to analyzing the costs and benefits of educating children so young they can seldom pronounce the word “education.” And the United States is convinced — 42 states and the District of Columbia spend about $37 billion each year to ensure that low-income kids don’t miss out — but not convinced enough to implement a national universal pre-k program or spend more than half the percentage of GDP that Spain and Israel cough up annually for preschool.
Fatherly

The Only 15-Month Milestones That Matter

Most parents with a 15-month-old have their hands full with a busy baby transitioning into toddlerhood. Both physically and cognitively, babies at this age are interested in the world around them and have a desire to be active participants. However, the 15-month milestones kids typically reach around this age require parents to shift their style of attentiveness from constantly meeting needs to keeping their baby safe as they follow their curiosity.
The 74

Educators’ Poor Morale Matters, Even If They Don’t Quit. Here’s Why

Schools have been trying to return to normal after three years of closures, disruption and setbacks, so it’s no surprise that the pandemic has taken a toll on educators’ morale. Yet, thus far, public school educators nationally have not left their jobs at notably higher rates than before the pandemic began. Even so, poor morale […]
The 74

Feds Urge Schools to ‘Redouble’ Efforts to Keep Students with Disabilities in Class

Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism. Schools should “redouble” their efforts to keep students with disabilities from being removed from the classroom for behavior problems and modify their discipline policies to avoid discrimination, according to new U.S. Department of Education discipline guidance released Tuesday.
Washington Examiner

'Wokeness' overtakes 'three R's' in college teacher training

A national effort to elevate racial, sexual, and financial diversity in how colleges educate future teachers has taken root, leading to concerns that teachers are taking their “indoctrination” into classrooms of children as young as 5, according a search of university websites and a groundbreaking new study. A...
Upworthy

Corporate worker lists ‘manager red flags’ to look out for at your workplace

Working under a toxic boss can be quite taxing and take a toll on your mental health. While no one really signs up to work for a toxic boss, you know they'll go the extra mile to be nice while hiring you before revealing their true self. Sam, who often doles out advice on navigating a corporate career, posted a video highlighting how to identify red flags of bosses. In this particular video, she talks about bosses who only make time for employees to hand them work but never actually listen to them and get their feedback. “All of your one-on-ones with them are simply status updates rather than focusing on your development and goals,” Sam lists as the first red flag. Or: “You don’t have any one-on-ones with them because they’re too busy. Doing what? We don’t know.”
ABC News

How schools are trying to address the national teacher shortage

Back-to-school season is in full swing -- and running up against the ongoing national teacher shortage. In 2019, the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank, estimated that by 2024, the U.S. would need more than 300,000 teachers to fill the demand for educators nationwide. Several factors have worsened the...
Fatherly

How to Make Damn Sure You’re Not Guilty of Mansplaining

Dr. Liz Dubois’ stand-out example of mansplaining came during the birthing class she took to prepare for her son’s arrival. A group of soon-to-be mothers, many of whom were with their partners, were learning how to give birth. One of the dads-to-be, a lawyer, “co-opted an entire evening’s session to explain to the women what their legal rights were in the hospital,” she says.
SheKnows

Yes, I Prioritize My Middle Child Over the Others

Growing up as a middle child, I was desperate — and unsuccessful in my attempts — to stand out from my two siblings. While I craved a moment in the spotlight when I could simply be myself, I often felt alienated. When I became a mother of three, there arose a camaraderie with my second daughter — a deep connection stemming from equal parts kinship and a fierce protective instinct. This past fall, on the heels of my younest daughter’s death following an unsuccessful heart transplant — everything changed. Now, my eldest daughter has left for boarding school, and my middle...
Fatherly

When Can Babies Eat Cheerios? A Pediatrician Explains

For generations, Cheerios have been the quintessential finger food for babies. The breakfast cereal has been a staple in American households since the 1940s when Cheerios first came to market because of their nutritious whole grains, fiber, iron, vitamin B12, vitamin D, calcium, and zinc. Parents find Cheerios particularly appealing because they’re perfectly puffed to dissolve in a baby’s mouth. In other words, they aren’t a choking hazard. But when can babies eat Cheerios? Should they be a first food for your baby? Not so fast.
