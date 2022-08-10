Read full article on original website
Related
College Students: Beware When Renting In Ames, Iowa City, And Cedar Falls
(UNDATED) — Monday, August 22nd is the first day of class for students at Iowa, Iowa State, and U-N-I — and college students who are looking for apartments for the school year should be careful not to get scammed. Consumer advocate Lara Sutherlin says crooks are making fake...
KCCI.com
Iowa restaurant owner says third-party delivery law hasn’t been working
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — One Eastern Iowa restaurant owner said a new law that went into effect July 1 isn’t working, KCRG reports. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law that makes it so third-party delivery companies need to have a contract with the restaurant in order to use its likeness and menu on its website.
Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids
This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
kwayradio.com
Dress Code Under Review
New Waterloo Schools Superintendent, Jared Smith, says the district needs to take a deeper look at its current uniform dress code policy, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Smith sent out a survey to school administrators that concluded an overhaul would be best. Smith says the district will start with the current dress code for the first semester. He then hopes to send another survey to families and staff in September before forming a committee to determine the best way to implement a new dress code. One issue expected to be discussed further is if sending a child home for a dress code violation is the best course of action.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
City of Cedar Rapids shares tool for residents to report property concerns
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The city of Cedar Rapids is sharing a platform residents can use to report issues in their neighborhood. It’s called My CR and the city says it’s the most efficient way to report a concern and prompt action when it comes to property. ”We’re...
Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile pipeline in western and northern Iowa to transport captured carbon dioxide from a dozen ethanol plants […] The post Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
The Most Historic Fast Food Place in Iowa Has Been Around 90+ Years
An article from Love Food outlines the most historic fast food restaurants in all 50 states, and the pick for Iowa is only about an hour and 15 minute drive from Cedar Rapids! Taylor's Made-Rite, located at 106 S 3rd Ave in Marshalltown, is the most historic fast food joint in our state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget
August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
KCRG.com
Iowa State student found dead
Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. More than 100 people helped shuck and clean sweet corn at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids this morning. Waterloo police arrest man threatening people with a knife. Updated: 11 hours ago. Waterloo Police had to use a taser...
Popular Chicken Restaurant Revisiting Cedar Rapids Plans
For years, the residents of Cedar Rapids have been openly wondering what would become of the location that was once home to Ryan's Buffet and Steakhouse. Excitement mounted in 2019 when we discovered that the popular Raising Cane's chicken restaurant would take over the spot. After the anticipation of them coming to Cedar Rapids, and the pandemic putting their plans on hold, they seemingly bowed out at that location, noting they would be looking to set up shop elsewhere in Cedar Rapids, due to some changes. It then opened its first Corridor location, in Coralville last April.
A Couple of Big Fall Vendor Markets are Coming Up Next Month
Over Memorial Day weekend, the Cedar County Fairgrounds in Tipton were filled with shoppers from all over Iowa for the spring Good Makers Market. The Good Makers Market is a big vintage/vendor market that only takes place twice a year, and their final event of 2022 is coming up quick! The fall market will take place over Labor Day weekend, Friday and Saturday September 2nd and 3rd.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iowa Woman Exposes Real Reasons Teachers Are Leaving Schools
*NOTE The Cover Photo is not the teacher I'm referring to in this article*. Schools have never needed teachers more and in the midst of a teacher shortage, one former Iowa school teacher explained the real reasons teachers are leaving schools. You might be surprised that salary was never mentioned even though most people agree teachers need to be paid more.
A Healthy, Unique New Restaurant is Coming to Cedar Rapids
The city of Cedar Rapids will soon be getting a brand new eatery on Blairs Ferry Road! everbowl, a California-based chain, is moving into the space at 1100 Blairs Ferry Road, which is the same complex as Buffalo Wild Wings and iGYM, right next to Target. One of the folks...
KCCI.com
Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa
GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
Eastern Iowa Man Misses Winning Powerball Jackpot Millions by ONE Number
Ohh to win the lottery. To win a big lottery. To become an overnight millionaire, or billionaire if it's the recent Mega Millions jackpot. That's the dream, right?. No doubt it would be nice to be able to call up work, quit, and kick back on a beach somewhere thanks to matching a few numbers. Well, a Waterloo man just missed living that dream. And yes, he missed it by one number.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Manager stole thousands from trampoline park
A 39-year-old Cedar Rapids, Iowa, woman is behind bars after police say she stole money from a trampoline park last year. Tiffany Ferraraccio faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say. The incident on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. At 5 p.m., Davenport Police were conducting follow-up in reference...
Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident
It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
KIMT
Woman to stand trial for semi collision in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is set over a collision with a semi that seriously injured two people. Carey Lynn Agnitsch, 46 of Nashua, has pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle. Investigators say Agnitsch was doing her job as a rural postal carrier on July 26,...
Comments / 0