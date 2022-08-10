ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Comments / 0

Related
kwayradio.com

Dress Code Under Review

New Waterloo Schools Superintendent, Jared Smith, says the district needs to take a deeper look at its current uniform dress code policy, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Smith sent out a survey to school administrators that concluded an overhaul would be best. Smith says the district will start with the current dress code for the first semester. He then hopes to send another survey to families and staff in September before forming a committee to determine the best way to implement a new dress code. One issue expected to be discussed further is if sending a child home for a dress code violation is the best course of action.
WATERLOO, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waterloo, IA
Health
City
Waterloo, IA
City
Cedar Falls, IA
Local
Iowa Health
Nebraska Examiner

Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa

Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile pipeline in western and northern Iowa to transport captured carbon dioxide from a dozen ethanol plants […] The post Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Stacker
98.1 KHAK

Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget

August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa State student found dead

Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. More than 100 people helped shuck and clean sweet corn at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids this morning. Waterloo police arrest man threatening people with a knife. Updated: 11 hours ago. Waterloo Police had to use a taser...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Popular Chicken Restaurant Revisiting Cedar Rapids Plans

For years, the residents of Cedar Rapids have been openly wondering what would become of the location that was once home to Ryan's Buffet and Steakhouse. Excitement mounted in 2019 when we discovered that the popular Raising Cane's chicken restaurant would take over the spot. After the anticipation of them coming to Cedar Rapids, and the pandemic putting their plans on hold, they seemingly bowed out at that location, noting they would be looking to set up shop elsewhere in Cedar Rapids, due to some changes. It then opened its first Corridor location, in Coralville last April.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

A Couple of Big Fall Vendor Markets are Coming Up Next Month

Over Memorial Day weekend, the Cedar County Fairgrounds in Tipton were filled with shoppers from all over Iowa for the spring Good Makers Market. The Good Makers Market is a big vintage/vendor market that only takes place twice a year, and their final event of 2022 is coming up quick! The fall market will take place over Labor Day weekend, Friday and Saturday September 2nd and 3rd.
TIPTON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Health Services
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Woman Exposes Real Reasons Teachers Are Leaving Schools

*NOTE The Cover Photo is not the teacher I'm referring to in this article*. Schools have never needed teachers more and in the midst of a teacher shortage, one former Iowa school teacher explained the real reasons teachers are leaving schools. You might be surprised that salary was never mentioned even though most people agree teachers need to be paid more.
KCCI.com

Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa

GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
GRINNELL, IA
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Man Misses Winning Powerball Jackpot Millions by ONE Number

Ohh to win the lottery. To win a big lottery. To become an overnight millionaire, or billionaire if it's the recent Mega Millions jackpot. That's the dream, right?. No doubt it would be nice to be able to call up work, quit, and kick back on a beach somewhere thanks to matching a few numbers. Well, a Waterloo man just missed living that dream. And yes, he missed it by one number.
WATERLOO, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Manager stole thousands from trampoline park

A 39-year-old Cedar Rapids, Iowa, woman is behind bars after police say she stole money from a trampoline park last year. Tiffany Ferraraccio faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say. The incident on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. At 5 p.m., Davenport Police were conducting follow-up in reference...
DAVENPORT, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident

It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
KIMT

Woman to stand trial for semi collision in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is set over a collision with a semi that seriously injured two people. Carey Lynn Agnitsch, 46 of Nashua, has pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle. Investigators say Agnitsch was doing her job as a rural postal carrier on July 26,...
FLOYD COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy