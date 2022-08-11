How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Preorders for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 are now live. Fully showcased during the Samsung Unpacked event, the new wearable looks set to be the best Samsung watch yet — which is no small feat, as we were big fans of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 .

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 specs:

Starting price: $279

Colors: Graphite, Silver, Sapphire, Pink Gold

Size : 44.4 x 43.3 x 9.8 mm (44mm) / 39.3 x 40.4 x 9.8 mm (40mm)

Weight: 1.18 oz (44mm) / 1.01 oz (40mm)

Display: 1.4 in, 450 x 450 (44mm) / 1.2 in, 396 x 396 (40mm)

Processor : Exynos W920

Memory: 1.5GB RAM + 16GB

Battery life (rated): 50 hours

Durability: 5ATM + IP68

Connectivity: Bluetooth, LTE, NFC, GPS

Compatibility : Android 8.0 or higher

Priced at $279 (or $329 for the LTE model), the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is proof that Samsung has truly found its stride in the smartwatch space. It’s not a massive setup from its predecessor, but its incremental upgrades are still very much appreciated, and help to make it the most desirable Galaxy watch yet. New features range from a boosted battery life to a more durable sapphire crystal glass display. Plus, the bottom curvature has been reshaped to more comfortably fit on your wrist, and this redesign also has the benefit of boosting its sensor readings as well.

Users who want the most from their wearable will want to consider the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro . This is the first time that a Galaxy Watch has launched with a Pro model, and Samsung has fully committed to the concept. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro costs a hefty $449 ($499 for LTE) but packs double the battery life, a more durable design and dedicated GPS tools. Going Pro isn’t necessary for casual users, but smartwatch savants will want to seriously consider the upgrade.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is available in Graphite, Silver, Sapphire and Pink Gold, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro comes in either Black Titanium or Gray Titanium. Both models of the wearable are water resistant up to 5ATM with an IP68 rating.

Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro can be preordered at select retailers including AT&T and Amazon. Below you'll find everything you need to secure your new Samsung smartwatch. (Also, make sure to check out our guide to this week's best Samsung promo codes ).

How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $240 @ Samsung

Exclusive offer! The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is available to preorder directly from Samsung. If you have an older smartwatch you can trade it in for up to $180 off a brand new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. Plus, Tom's Guide readers will get a $50 Samsung credit with your preorder. Deal is valid through August 26. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $279 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking preorders on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 for its standard retail price of $279. The wearable is scheduled to launch on August 26. The 44mm model is also available to order and costs $309.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (LTE): $329 @ AT&T

BOGO deal: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is available to order from AT&T starting from $329 for the 40mm LTE model. AT&T is currently offering a buy one, get one free promotion offering you two Samsung Galaxy Watch 5s for the price of one. The same deal is running on the 44mm model as well. View Deal

Where preorder Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $370 @ Samsung

Exclusive deal! As you might expect, Samsung is also taking preorders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. You can also trade in an unused Apple Watch or Fitbit smartwatch to get a new Galaxy Watch for even less. Plus, Tom's Guide readers will get a $50 Samsung credit with your preorder. Deal is valid through August 26. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (LTE): $499 @ AT&T

BOGO deal: AT&T is running a buy one, get one free promotion on orders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, ideal if you want to scoop up two wearables for you and a friend/family member. View Deal

