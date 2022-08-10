Read full article on original website
Is Brianna Westrup any good? Rangers fans give their take on Sunderland Women's latest signing
Roker Report: Thank you for taking the time out to speak to us about new signing, Brianna Westrup. First of all, what kind of player is Westrup and what would you say is her playing style?. Chris Marshall: It was a surprise to learn the news that Brianna Westrup wasn’t...
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle: Quick thoughts about... God being a Geordie
Newcastle United could not have started the season with a better matchup—against freshly promoted Nottingham Forest—and ultimately a better result: a clean and easy victory by a two-goal difference over the still-lost men they call the Tricky Trees. Here are some quick thoughts that came to my mind while watching the game.
Match Preview: Sunderland v QPR - Can the Lads keep our good league form going?
Tickets: Tickets are available here. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via www.safc.com to residents outside the UK and Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man only. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on...
Five Things From A Rout At Rotherham
Once again, Reading had the defensive setup of Andy Yiadom, Tom Holmes and Tom McIntyre. Sceptics and most of us fans, in truth, could state that this is three out of the back four that shipped a ton of goals last season. What is worse now is that they’re playing in a system that’s new to them and they don’t look comfortable within it.
Rotherham United vs Reading: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading face a long away trip as they take on Rotherham United this afternoon, looking to build on what was an important victory over Cardiff City last weekend. Although the Stevenage loss has put a slight dampener on things, Tuesday night was a good opportunity to see some of the academy players in action, with Mamadi Camara standing out as someone who could be a useful asset to the first-team squad at this time. Mamadou Loum also looked the part - and he’s in line to play once more with the Senegalese midfielder finally managing to get a work visa.
We need more big picture criticism
I haven’t felt good about watching this team in a competitive game since early last season. The growing pains so far have been worse than we imagined, and there’s little hope of things improving with the current squad. And yet our best hope of bringing in any new talent so far is just Adrien Rabiot?
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
Spurs made a good start to the game, helped by several cheap giveaways by Chelsea. But we survived that early pressure and took control of proceedings. Tuchel talked pre-game about wanting to do just that while preventing Spurs from countering, and we were indeed doing that very well. And things...
A Game Plan For Kelvin Ehibhatiomham
Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan, the most linguistically challenging name in the Reading squad, burst onto the scene in the last week with a cameo against Cardiff City and his first professional goal against Stevenage. His finish was crisp: an instinctual and cultured stroke into the far corner from a gorgeous Mamadi Camara through ball. The run in my opinion is even more encouraging. Overall: it’s a lovely goal.
BREAKING: Leicester City Sign Goalkeeper Alex Smithies
Leicester City have completed the signing of former Cardiff City goalkeeper Alex Smithies. The 32 year-old arrives on a free transfer after his contract with the Bluebirds expired on 30 June. The new signing wearing the shirt and holding the shirt: Why do we make them do this?. Smithies started...
U-18s Shine in 6-2 Opening Day Thrashing Of Middlesbrough
The U-18s enjoyed a much more satisfying opener to their season in the Premier League North. There was never any doubt about the outcome of a game where Lewis Koumas scored a hat trick in the first half and then grabbed a fourth at 61 minutes. The game ended 6-2...
Rotherham United 4-0 Reading: Player Ratings
Look. I don’t feel good about giving out a 2/10. You have to feel sorry for Lumley, but it looks like we finally saw the player Boro fans warned us about. This was one of the worst goalkeeping performances most Reading fans will have ever seen. Lumley started a...
Pep Talk: “...the first few games they are so dangerous,”
Match day 2 is here! We have Pep Guardiola giving his usual pre match presser. He touches on a myriad of topics, from injuries, the match, fits and much more. “When they are promoted, the first few games they are so dangerous,” he said. “They don’t feel the pressure,...
Everton 0-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Tactical Analysis
This new, most chaotically scheduled Premier League season is upon us — huzzah! And although we do have the luxury of a full week break in between our first few matches, a large and versatile squad will become incrementally important as games frantically increase in frequency. Chelsea have done and continue doing a decent job of rounding out a squad riddled with holes, and so both the League’s decision to shift to 5 subs (at any 3 instances, which the broadcasters found difficult to sort out on opening day) and Tuchel’s utilisation of this change, accompanied by a deep bench, will be vital in our success this season.
Roker Roundtable: Which Sunderland players could be departing the Stadium of Light?
Loaning players out may represent a flirtation with danger for Sunderland, considering how thin our squad is. That being said, a few names immediately jump off the page. Jack Diamond will have many column inches written about him in the coming weeks, and despite being one of the few positives from our cup exit to Sheffield Wednesday, it’s clear that greater exposure at a higher level is required before Alex Neil can hang his hat on him.
Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Water under the Bridge
One matchweek into the season and Tottenham Hotspur sits atop the Premier League thanks to a +3 goal differential. Though Southampton did jump out to the early lead, there was no uncertainty as to who the better side was during the opening weekend contest, and a 4-1 score line is completely fair.
SAFC v QPR, 2017: Where are the Sunderland players now? (Sorry for the nightmares!)
GOALKEEPER – Jason Steele. Somehow, after being one of the worst goalkeepers in Sunderland’s recent history, Steele bagged a move to Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion. Since that move four years ago, Steele has played 12 (TWELVE) times. His agent really must have the gift of the gab!
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s 2-1 Defeat at Aston Villa
Despite a late charge which saw Lucas Digne turn the ball into his own net to bring Everton back into the game, Lampard’s men could not overcome Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa, making it two defeats out of two at the beginning of the 2022/23 Premier League season. It’s been 13 years since the Blues last managed zero points from their first six available, but David Moyes did manage to steer them to an 8th place finish that season. Let’s hope Frank can spark a similar turnaround.
Why Isn’t Çağlar Söyüncü Playing For Leicester City?
Here’s the world’s easiest quiz: Which Leicester defender played the most minutes in the 2021/22 campaign in spite of being benched for the month of May? Hint: He didn’t feature in the back three of our opening match. If you guessed “Çağlar Söyüncü,” give yourself a prize....
Wesley Fofana ‘back and forth’ continues between Chelsea and Leicester City — reports
Wesley Fofana walked over to the away section, all by his lonesome, after Leicester City’s 4-2 defeat at the Emirates on Saturday, and applauded the traveling support. He was eventually joined by the rest of his teammates, but it sure looked like a goodbye, though perhaps Fofana’s somber mood had more to do with his (and his team’s) rather disappointing performance over the preceding 90 minutes.
Preview: Port Vale vs Bolton Wanderers
We head to Vale Park in rude health, after 8 goals and just one conceded in a week of conviviality at the UniBol. The only question mark hovers over young midfielder George Thomason, who was rather harshly sent off in the dying embers of the game on Tuesday evening, a red card Ian Evatt has confirmed that we will appeal, given that George only went in one footed and seemed to win the ball. We’ve won the last three appeals for red cards, so I hope to see a similar outcome.
