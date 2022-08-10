This new, most chaotically scheduled Premier League season is upon us — huzzah! And although we do have the luxury of a full week break in between our first few matches, a large and versatile squad will become incrementally important as games frantically increase in frequency. Chelsea have done and continue doing a decent job of rounding out a squad riddled with holes, and so both the League’s decision to shift to 5 subs (at any 3 instances, which the broadcasters found difficult to sort out on opening day) and Tuchel’s utilisation of this change, accompanied by a deep bench, will be vital in our success this season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO