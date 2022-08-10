ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

LES activist icon Carlos ‘Chino’ Garcia in rehab

BY THE VILLAGE SUN | Carlos “Chino” Garcia, the legendary “godfather” of Lower East Side activism, remains in rehab in Upper Manhattan. Long plagued by heart issues, he’s reportedly currently suffering from heart failure, plus kidney failure due to diabetes, and unfortunately some dementia, too.
No mo’ vino: Trader Joe’s closes Union Square wine shop

After operating for more than 15 years, the Trader Joe’s Wine Shop at Union Square, between Third and Fourth Avenues, has suddenly shuttered. Gail Fox, who lives in the neighborhood, on Thursday said a friend alerted her that the place had shut its doors. A sign posted said the store would open at a new site.
