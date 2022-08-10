ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ Toys R Us spotted in Boise

The revival of Toys R Us has already arrived in Idaho. The Idaho Business Review reported in July that Macy’s would become the host for dedicated Toys R Us stores inside all 570 Macy’s locations. There are only two Macy’s left in Idaho, in Boise at the Boise Towne Square Mall and in Coeur d’Alene at ...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Is Launching a Small Business in Idaho a Good Idea in 2022?

There have been many, many times this year where I’ve heard about small businesses closing their stores permanently, even right here in the Treasure Valley. (Shop local people!) And I’ve seen plenty of lists/articles over the recent months displaying that some states have totally boomed during (and after) the lockdowns, and some states are really, really struggling.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Area Parks That Boast The Best Fun!

According to Unlimited Play, a nonprofit devoted to building fully accessible playgrounds, play is a "critical part of [the] physical, emotional, mental, and social development [of] every child." The organization contends this is especially true for differently-abled children. And we wholeheartedly agree. All kids deserve the thrilling experience of conquering the 'big slide' or touching the sky with their sneakers on a swing with mega sway!
BOISE, ID
Boise, ID
Real Estate
104.3 WOW Country

Three Boise Area Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate

Boise is starting to gain national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long standing Idaho eateries to close. New and prosperous dinning experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Top 5 Places to Go Bowling in the Boise Area

Alright, let’s roll Idaho! According to National Today, it’s officially National Bowling Day!. What better way to celebrate than by taking a break from our mundane routines and making some time for bowling with our friends and family?. Keep scrolling for a list of the Top 5 Places...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Beautiful Gallery of Scenic Idaho

Voted the 16th most attractive state in the nation by a 2022 Thrillist survey, Idaho's geological breadth and beauty offer some of the most spectacular views in the nation. Some of the Gem State's most breathtaking wonders include:. Craters of the Moon National Monument. Hells Canyon. Redfish Lake. Sawtooth National...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Are You Brave Enough For This Exciting, Frightening, and Secretive Boise Volunteer Position?

If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call?! And if there's something weird, and it don't look good, who you gonna call?!. The not-for-profit paranormal investigators are calling on YOU! Big River Paranormal Idaho says they're "often imitated, never duplicated!" After 19 years of serving Idaho, their craft and services have gained respect and notoriety throughout the Pacific Northwest.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Makes Top 15 Most Pet-Friendly Cities in America!

From the furry to the feathered, and each one in between, pets are family in Idaho. Over the last few decades, Boise and the greater Treasure Valley area have become increasingly supportive of local dogs and cats within its establishments. Treasure Valley grocery stores, music venues, libraries, coffee shops, restaurants, and even higher learning institutions, are positively pro-pet! So it comes as no surprise that Boise, Idaho earned its way into the top 15 most pet-friendly cities in the America for WalletHub! Given Boise's diminutive stature as compared to the larger, more robust cities that made the list, this is especially exciting. As the Treasure Valley continues to grow at record rates, we imagine Boise, Idaho will inch closer and closer to the top 3 pet-friendliest cities. For now, we're celebrating the win and our precious pets.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Top and Bottom Ranked Elementary, Middle and High Schools in Idaho

Idaho and Treasure Valley area schools are getting ready for students to head back soon. How do school rankings look for the Boise metro area?. A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Free Haircuts Available For Any Student at Nampa Weekend Event

Oh, the first day of school. What kind of nostalgia does that bring back for you? You're seeing friends that you may not have seen all summer, seeing kids that perhaps you don't like too much, and you're about to learn all sorts of new things from new teachers. It can be stressful, starting out a new school year. For kids, all sorts of things are running through their minds and in this day in age when it's all about what you have and how you look on social media, many kids are left feeling behind.
NAMPA, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ The Ada County housing market in one graph

Read More Ada County News Sometimes a picture really is worth a thousand words, give or take a few hundred. The graph here is from Boise Regional Realtors and is based on data from the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. The two decades of data shows the housing boom of 2007-2008, which was modest in Treasure Valley. ...
ADA COUNTY, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Soul Food Festival Takes Over This Weekend

We don't have to tell you this--but we're going to remind you anyway: Boise is GROWING. Really, the entire State of Idaho is growing and there's not much to be done about it. Some people love it, others hate it--and some are just going with the flow?. Curses can come...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

