Kevin Smith

Health Digest

The Best Exercises To Get Rid Of Love Handles

Everything is going according to plan. Since cutting calories and walking three miles a day, you're getting fit and losing weight. But those pesky love handles just won't budge! So, what exactly are love handles anyway? Simply put, love handles — also referred to as a muffin top, spare tire, breadbasket — are conspicuous deposits of excess fat jetting out from the sides of one's waistline. Love handles are considered subcutaneous fat, or fat located immediately below the skin. Subcutaneous fat (as opposed to the hidden more dangerous visceral fat) accounts for about 90% of total body fat, as reported by Science Direct.
SPY

These Supportive Wrist Rests Will Keep Carpal Tunnel and Hand Fatigue at Bay

Click here to read the full article. Spending all day in front of a computer can negatively affect your physical health without a proper setup. Eyes can become strained by blue light; the lower back can become weakened by poor posture, and the legs can lose muscle tone from sitting all day. Then there are your hands and wrists, which can suffer from chronic pain and carpal tunnel from prolonged typing and mouse use. Thankfully, several products help address all these issues, including a wrist rest that can be used in conjunction with a keyboard and a mouse. Carpal tunnel is...
The Conversation U.S.

What are muscle knots? An exercise physiologist explains what those tight little lumps are and how to get rid of them

Imagine you’ve just completed a tough upper-body workout. Your muscles feel a bit tired, but all in all you’re able to go about the rest of your day just fine. The next morning, you wake up and realize the back of your shoulder blade feels stiff. When you rub your shoulder muscles, it feels like you’re prodding a little gumball under your skin. Every time you try to move it around, the area feels tight, with slight pangs of pain. Over the course of the next few days, your back slowly loosens up and eventually your shoulder returns to feeling normal. It’s...
boxrox.com

Prone Row Exercise Guide: Benefits, Technique and Muscles Worked

We all know the importance of working out our back muscles. A strong back is essential for posture, balance, and avoiding pain in the lower back and shoulders. There are many ways to build massive back strength and one of the best ways to work out your back muscles is by doing the prone row.
Kevin Smith
TODAY.com

What are plyometrics? A training technique that’s great for weight loss

Plyometrics is considered an anaerobic exercise. Oftentimes, anaerobic exercises involve maximum effort through quick and intense bursts of energy like jumping or sprinting. Due to these quick bursts, this kind of exercise can lead to greater overall fat burn from increased caloric expenditure when compared to aerobic exercises. Anyone can start performing plyometrics by simply adding a few exercises to your regular strength workout or by devoting 1-2 workouts a week to plyometric exercises specifically for a fun and productive twist in your fitness routine.
