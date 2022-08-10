Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Boy, 6, Stopped Playing With Friends And Developed ‘Strange Bruises:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Six Year Old Boy's Leukemia Diagnosed After Family Friend Noticed He Wasn't Playing Outside. Cian McGrath of Liverpool England was six years old when a family friend noticed he was playing with other kids. Several doctors’ visits later he was diagnosed with leukemia. Now 22 and in remission, he’s...
survivornet.com
Alabama English Teacher, 22, Thought ‘Tingly Numbness’ In Her Toes Was From Her High Heels: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Recent University of South Alabama graduate Anna Richard, 22, just embarked on her English-teaching career and then noticed some strange “pins and needles” symptoms, which she chalked up to wearing high heels. When her pain then radiated to her back, she went to the hospital. It was Ewing’s...
The Best Exercises To Get Rid Of Love Handles
Everything is going according to plan. Since cutting calories and walking three miles a day, you're getting fit and losing weight. But those pesky love handles just won't budge! So, what exactly are love handles anyway? Simply put, love handles — also referred to as a muffin top, spare tire, breadbasket — are conspicuous deposits of excess fat jetting out from the sides of one's waistline. Love handles are considered subcutaneous fat, or fat located immediately below the skin. Subcutaneous fat (as opposed to the hidden more dangerous visceral fat) accounts for about 90% of total body fat, as reported by Science Direct.
The Simple Exercises You Should Be Doing Every Morning For Better Mobility Over 50, According To A Personal Trainer
Personal trainer and massage therapist Peterson Pierre of Xenhouse authored this story. When it comes to mobility, the most important thing to know is that it prevents long lasting injuries such as muscle and disk strains, shoulder impingement, decre...
IN THIS ARTICLE
boxrox.com
How to Build Awesome Abs and Core Strength with the Pallof Press – Benefits and Technique
This full guide to the Pallof Press will teach you everything you need to know about this unusual and highly effective exercise. It is not a common abs exercise, yet it yields excellent results, with a variety of ancillary benefits thrown in for good measure. What is the Pallof Press?
These Supportive Wrist Rests Will Keep Carpal Tunnel and Hand Fatigue at Bay
Click here to read the full article. Spending all day in front of a computer can negatively affect your physical health without a proper setup. Eyes can become strained by blue light; the lower back can become weakened by poor posture, and the legs can lose muscle tone from sitting all day. Then there are your hands and wrists, which can suffer from chronic pain and carpal tunnel from prolonged typing and mouse use. Thankfully, several products help address all these issues, including a wrist rest that can be used in conjunction with a keyboard and a mouse. Carpal tunnel is...
What are muscle knots? An exercise physiologist explains what those tight little lumps are and how to get rid of them
Imagine you’ve just completed a tough upper-body workout. Your muscles feel a bit tired, but all in all you’re able to go about the rest of your day just fine. The next morning, you wake up and realize the back of your shoulder blade feels stiff. When you rub your shoulder muscles, it feels like you’re prodding a little gumball under your skin. Every time you try to move it around, the area feels tight, with slight pangs of pain. Over the course of the next few days, your back slowly loosens up and eventually your shoulder returns to feeling normal. It’s...
boxrox.com
Prone Row Exercise Guide: Benefits, Technique and Muscles Worked
We all know the importance of working out our back muscles. A strong back is essential for posture, balance, and avoiding pain in the lower back and shoulders. There are many ways to build massive back strength and one of the best ways to work out your back muscles is by doing the prone row.
RELATED PEOPLE
16 Easy Exercises That Can Improve Your Posture
If working from home or staring at your phone has you slouching, these moves are here to save your back, shoulders and neck.
The 12 Best Jump Ropes for Your Cardio and Conditioning Workouts
There are several types of jump ropes — outdoor, speed, weighted and fitness ropes. Here are the best jump ropes for cardio and conditioning workouts.
Tips For Better Sleep When You Have Lower Back Pain
Lower back pain is a critical issue affecting most of the world's population. The discomfort can affect your sleep by keeping you tossing and turning at night.
TODAY.com
What are plyometrics? A training technique that’s great for weight loss
Plyometrics is considered an anaerobic exercise. Oftentimes, anaerobic exercises involve maximum effort through quick and intense bursts of energy like jumping or sprinting. Due to these quick bursts, this kind of exercise can lead to greater overall fat burn from increased caloric expenditure when compared to aerobic exercises. Anyone can start performing plyometrics by simply adding a few exercises to your regular strength workout or by devoting 1-2 workouts a week to plyometric exercises specifically for a fun and productive twist in your fitness routine.
Physical Therapist Dr. Stephanie Wakeman Explains The Importance Of Functional Movement – Exclusive
Dr. Stephanie Wakeman is an expert in functional movement. She spoke to Health Digest about the importance of injury prevention and healing.
