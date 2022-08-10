EAST BROOKFIELD — Second Chance Animal Services hosted a record-breaking 123 golfers at its 10th annual charity golf tournament last month at Cold Spring Country Club in Belchertown. Golfers were in great spirits despite the rain, and one lucky golfer made a hole in one to win $4,000 toward a pool or spa from Teddy Bear Pools & Spas of Chicopee. The fundraising event raised more than $29,000, which will benefit programs assisting the underserved at Second Chance’s veterinary hospitals.

