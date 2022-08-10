ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belchertown, MA

After Long Delay, Hooplandia Scheduled for June 2023

SPRINGFIELD — After nearly three years of pandemic-era scheduling hurdles, Springfield and West Springfield will host Hooplandia, the largest 3×3 basketball competition and celebration on the East Coast, on June 23-25, 2023. The event, which will be hosted by the Eastern States Exposition and the Naismith Memorial Basketball...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Baystate Wing Hospital, Quaboag Connector Partner to Bring Transportation Services to Healthcare￼

PALMER — Baystate Wing Hospital and Quaboag Valley Community Development Corp. (QVCDC) announced the funding of a new Quaboag Connector van dedicated to providing transportation to convenient-care and primary-care services for residents living in the towns currently served by the Quaboag Connector. The curb-to-curb service will provide non-emergency medical transportation, allowing patients to request rides to and from medical appointments at Baystate Wing Hospital facilities.
PALMER, MA

