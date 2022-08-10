Read full article on original website
Related
healthcarenews.com
JGS Lifecare to Host Annual ‘Punch on the Patio’ Professional Networking Event on Aug. 17
LONGMEADOW — As the end of summer approaches, what better way to say goodbye to the hot temperatures than with Punch on the Patio?. JGS Lifecare will host its annual summer sendoff professional networking event on Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The Log Rolling truck will...
healthcarenews.com
After Long Delay, Hooplandia Scheduled for June 2023
SPRINGFIELD — After nearly three years of pandemic-era scheduling hurdles, Springfield and West Springfield will host Hooplandia, the largest 3×3 basketball competition and celebration on the East Coast, on June 23-25, 2023. The event, which will be hosted by the Eastern States Exposition and the Naismith Memorial Basketball...
healthcarenews.com
United Way’s Women’s Leadership Council to Hold Power of the Purse Event Today
SPRINGFIELD — The Dora D. Robinson Women’s Leadership Council, an affiliate group of United Way of Pioneer Valley (UWPV) will distribute hundreds of purses filled with resources, gifts, and essentials to women in Holyoke, South Hadley, and Granby today, Aug. 11, as part of its Power of the Purse initiative.
healthcarenews.com
Baystate Wing Hospital, Quaboag Connector Partner to Bring Transportation Services to Healthcare￼
PALMER — Baystate Wing Hospital and Quaboag Valley Community Development Corp. (QVCDC) announced the funding of a new Quaboag Connector van dedicated to providing transportation to convenient-care and primary-care services for residents living in the towns currently served by the Quaboag Connector. The curb-to-curb service will provide non-emergency medical transportation, allowing patients to request rides to and from medical appointments at Baystate Wing Hospital facilities.
Comments / 0