He has not been left alone since he was president. Are democrats that scared of him running for president again that they are trying to take him down before he can run ? I was never democrat or republican - voted for who I thought would do best job. After seeing how democrats acted while he was president, acted when he ran for president again, acted after he has no longer been president, I would be embarrassed to say I am a democrat. I hope Trump runs again cause he will have my vote !!! They may lose my vote, destroy my vote, not count my vote, as what happened in previous election, but at least I know I tried to get Trump as our president. Look at us now with Biden as president, that should have taught democrats a lesson. Out of 63 years now I know what to be a republican because of how democrats act when they lose or when they win. I know I am a Trump supporter, cause I thought he did a good job when he was president even though he spent his whole term defending hisself.
