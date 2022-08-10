Read full article on original website
The Top 7 Wineries And Vineyards To Try In Collin County
This article was originally published on November 19, 2021. They say home is where the wine is. Fortunately for North Texans, there’s a lot of it around here… and some of the best wineries are right here in Collin County!. Did you know that Texas as a whole...
These Texas cities are the best in the nation for thrifting, report says
Who doesn't love thrifting? If you're in a tight pinch, chances are, you can find whatever you need at your local thrift store.
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of Texas
Last year's Big Tex Choice Awards presentationKristina Rowe. If there's anything that signals to avid fairgoers that Big Tex will soon make his annual return to his perch at Fair Park in Dallas, it's the announcement of the annual Big Tex Choice Awards competition finalists. With just 50 days remaining until opening day, State Fair of Texas officials gathered early this morning to share which concessionaires and which fantastic foods will be in the spotlight from Sept. 30 to Oct. 23.
Spotty showers continue as we watch a low in the Gulf
While our Saturday forecast will bring spotty shower and storm chances again, Sunday and Monday's forecast will depend on the track of that tropical low. - Nick Bannin
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Texas
There is no doubt that Texas is very rich in history and has a lot to offer. No matter what your definition of a perfect vacation is, you will most definitely be able to have it in Texas because there is something for everybody here. On top of that, people are friendly and welcoming and the food is absolutely delicious. There is no reason why you should not visit Texas if you haven't already. If you have already been to Texas before or you happen to live here, but you are looking for new, exciting places to explore, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Texas that are definitely worth your time. And if you have never visited Texas before, these places are an excellent start.
Water-Parched Metroplex May Build Reservoir
As communities across North Texas run low on water, a proposal to build new reservoirs garners renewed attention. Recently, local cities such as Gunter have run desperately low on water as supply failed to keep pace with demand. As reported by The Dallas Express, malfunctions in several water pumps forced city officials to issue an order for citizens to stop all non-essential water usage, warning them of the possibility that they could “be without water by early morning.”
Tropical low in Gulf likely to impact Texas
A low pressure system in the northern Gulf of Mexico has a high likelihood of bringing heavy rain to parts of Texas this weekend.
Texas Home Sales Are Slowing, So Can We Buy in Lubbock Now?
The housing market is cooling in Texas and the United States as a whole. Here's the latest from Trading Economics, which also predicts this trend will continue for quite some time. Existing home sales in the US dropped 5.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.12 million in June...
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
Texas Parks and Wildlife warns of invasive crawfish from down under
The department said Thursday researchers at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley recently found the first known introduction of the invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish in Texas.
Beware Of These 10 Most Dangerous Animals in Texas
If you’ve never visited the great state of Texas or haven’t heard much about my beloved state, there are definitely a couple of guidelines that you have to obey to survive here. WHAT DO YOU NEED TO KNOW TO STAY SAFE IN THE GREAT STATE OF TEXAS?. For...
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
Horses, Cougars, Cattle: In Defense of Live Animal Texas Mascots
The University of Houston's live animal mascot recently died. Shasta VI, a cougar, was euthanized because he had a couple of progressive diseases and it was the humane thing to do. But should a Texas college even have a live cougar as a mascot? Should any Texas school have any live animal mascot?
How You Can Help Reverse the Decline of the Drive-In
After a brief resurgence in popularity during the height of pandemic-era social distancing, many drive-in theaters are again in dire financial straits. Documentary filmmaker April Wright is making a plea to save these endangered throwback movie venues with her latest project, Back to the Drive-In. “It didn’t matter how big...
Itchy And Painful: These Are The Most Poisonous Plants in Texas
Texas can be a beautiful state. Yes, even with all the heat that we've experienced in the area as of late. But with as with all beauty in nature, there is always something looking to possible spoil the mood. We've recently talked about animals that Texans should steer clear of....
All Eyes On South Texas And Collin County
When it comes to competitive districts in Texas this midterm season, the pickings are slim. However, Democrats and Republicans are ready for a fight in a few key places. In 2018, Texas Democrats thought they could finally win majority of the Texas House of Representatives. They did not, and in the subsequent redistricting process they lost even more future opportunities at the hands of Republicans. Now, few battlegrounds remain, but there are at least three. Here are the places where Republicans and Democrats are ready to go to war even if they are unlikely to change control of the state legislature.
Registration Now Open for the TPWD Big Time Texas Hunts Drawing
For the past 25 years, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has organized the Big Time Texas Hunts (BTTH) program. Through this effort, hunting and fishing enthusiasts are offered some of the very best hunting opportunities in the state. This year, ten premium guided hunt packages are being offered in the Big Time Texas Hunts drawing.
The 20 Best Brunch Places in Plano, TX
Texas might be larger, but Plano’s brunch offerings are bigger than Texas. However, Plano’s brunch options offer a great variety and quality, as well. Tex-Mex breakfast dishes, typical diner fare, and internationally-influenced products abound the city, providing you with the most remarkable breakfast options. When you visit, don’t...
Report claims these Tex-Mex restaurants around Dallas are a must-try
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many food staples across the Lone Star State but none more at the forefront than barbecue and of course, Tex-Mex. Finding your favorite Tex-Mex spot is a must for anyone living anywhere in the state of Texas. Tex-Mex is simple really, it’s a Texas take on Mexican cuisine. There is a ridiculous amount of Tex-Mex spots in the state and in North Texas, especially Dallas.
ABOUT
Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
