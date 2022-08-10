ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

SC Monorail Station Reconfiguration & Other Improvements; RFQ# SC-2022-08

By The Consultant Connection
Seattle, Washington
 4 days ago

4:00 PM PDT, 09/01/2022

City of Seattle – Seattle Center

Request for Statement of Qualifications

Consultant Services

RFQ# SC-2022-08

Purpose: The purpose of this solicitation is to retain the services of a qualified architectural firm and subconsultant team to provide design solutions that will address the issues identified in the feasibility study. Many functional elements exist on the Seattle Center campus and work together to provide consistent amenities for our visitors. Because the Monorail Station is a prime arrival point to the campus, the team will be responsible for improving connections and accessibility, while enhancing and seamlessly integrating the Monorail Station to fit within the Master Plan of Seattle Center Campus.

The consultant will be responsible for developing plans and specifications; participating in the permit process; providing detailed engineering design, ADA accessibility solutions, wayfinding packages, cost estimating, and construction administration support; and assisting with stakeholder communication. The primary goals of the Work are to increase capacity and throughput, improve passenger flow, improve ADA accessibility, and enhance the customer experience.

Period of Performance: Work shall be performed over the next three (3) years. The Consultant shall work with the Project Manager to ensure that work performed meets the needs and expectations of the Monorail. This will be a cost-reimbursement with fixed-fee for profit contract, and total work is estimated to be approximately $750,000-$1,000,000. Selection for this RFQ is subject to all applicable laws and ordinances. This contract is funded, in part, by the U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Transit Administration and is subject to the requirements set forth by the FTA Master Agreement. The Federal clauses applicable to this contract are in the Standard Consultant Contract Template with Federal Clauses.

DBE Requirement: A contract goal of 4.5% has been established for this procurement. The DBE goal for this procurement is race conscious.

Optional Pre-Submittal Conference: Seattle Center is hosting an optional virtual pre-submittal conference on August 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM PDT. Details provided in the RFQ.

TO RECEIVE A COMPLETE COPY OF THE FULL RFQ, ADDENDA, MANDATORY FORMS AND THE CITY’S BOILERPLATE CONTRACT TERMS, VISIT THE CITY OF SEATTLE PROCUREMENT WEBSITE: https://seattle.procureware.com/home . REGISTRATION IS FREE.

Please submit all questions directly on Procureware via the Clarifications Tab. Response to questions will be provided via Procureware.

NOTE: You must formally register at Procureware if you wish to receive addenda and any notifications.

The City of Seattle in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, sex, handicap/disabled, age in consideration for an award.

