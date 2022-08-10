ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

lvpnews.com

Allentown names new health director

The City of Allentown has announced David Synnamon was named the new director for the Allentown Health Bureau starting Aug. 8. Synnamon served as the injury prevention manager for the city’s health bureau since 2014. He also served as the city’s deputy vaccine coordinator during the COVID-19 vaccination effort...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

ASD revises plans to sell Cleveland, McKinley elementary schools

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors on Thursday night changed its strategy to liquidate two assets. During its meeting at the administration building, the board decided that the district will now sell the former Cleveland Elementary School and McKinley Elementary School to charitable organizations holding exempt status under the Internal Revenue Service's 501(c)(3) status.
ALLENTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

St. Luke’s University Health Network named to the 2022 100 Top Hospitals list

St. Luke’s University Health Network has been named to the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list, formerly known as the IBM/ Watson Health 100 Top Hospital list. This list is determined using independent and objective research to analyze hospital performance. Organizations do not apply or pay for this honor or pay to promote their award. The annual list is now published by Fortune Magazine. For more information, visit 100tophospitals.com.
ALLENTOWN, PA
City
Allentown, PA
Allentown, PA
Health
City
Easton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. officials tour pharmaceutical company that is planning $100M expansion in Montgomery County

SOUDERTON, Pa. - Officials with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration toured a pharmaceutical development and manufacturing company in Montgomery County Thursday. They are celebrating the Almac Group's expansion plans in Souderton. The $100 million investment is expected to create 350 new jobs. "We are a partner of choice for many...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Pocono residents worried about proposed warehouse

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Cynthia Anglemyer from Pocono Township says her quiet, quaint, and nature-filled neighborhood could soon change if plans for a new warehouse are approved. "This is not the place for a warehouse. There is no exit or entrance onto Route 80 here. It's not on (Route) 611....
TANNERSVILLE, PA
#Health Care
LehighValleyLive.com

Oz bringing his Pa. Senate campaign to Bethlehem

Dr. Mehmet Oz plans to bring his campaign for Pennsylvania’s Senate seat to the Lehigh Valley this weekend. The Northampton County Republican Committee said the Republican candidate and former TV show host will visit Saturday morning at Billy’s Downtown Diner in Bethlehem. Oz is facing Democratic Lt. Gov....
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Hotel among plans considered for former bank building

READING, Pa. — The Reading Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday heard a proposal for an adaptive reuse of 601 Penn St., the former 10-story office building for Santander/Sovereign Bank, which is currently the record owner of the property. Mark Koch, a Reading attorney representing the potential developer, Dream Ventures...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Saucon Valley School Board appoints pediatrician to vacant board seat

HELLERTOWN, Pa. – The Saucon Valley School Board voted Tuesday night to appoint Dr. Laurel A. Erickson-Parsons to fill the unexpired board seat that was occupied by Edward Andres. The school board accepted the resignation of Andres for personal reasons last month, effective July 26. Prior to the appointment,...
HELLERTOWN, PA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Health Services
WFMZ-TV Online

Pittsburgh, Philadelphia still have a vaccine mandate for city workers

(The Center Square) – Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, the largest cities in Pennsylvania with COVID-19 vaccine mandates for city workers still in place, won’t see those disappear any time soon. Worker vaccination rates are above 90%, respective city officials said in confirming the mandates will remain. Philadelphia’s compliance rate...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 friends open Pennsylvania Rye Company in downtown Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two friends just opened up a new bar and restaurant in downtown Allentown on Thursday. If whiskey is your thing, you’re going to love it. The Pennsylvania Rye Company is located at the site of the former Grain restaurant on the 500 block of Hamilton Street.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Veteran honored at Musikfest after receiving mortgage-free home

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A story is touching a lot of hearts in the community. A veteran and his family were recognized and honored Wednesday night in front of a crowd at Musikfest. They recently received a mortgage-free home, donated by Wells Fargo. U.S. Marine Corps. Lance Cpl. James Fizer recently...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Designs revealed for new East Side Middle School in ASD

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Plans are moving forward for the new East Side Middle School, set to be built on the district's Mosser Woods property, behind Mosser Elementary School. The Allentown School District Board of Directors on Thursday night forwarded project justification and a schematic design for the new 750-student middle school.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild

BLUE BELL, Pa. — This is quite a family tree. A Pennsylvania woman celebrated the birth of her 100th great-grandchild -- three months before her 100th birthday. “I’m just thinking about how lucky I am,” Marguerite Trenwith Koller told WCAU-TV. The television station reported that Koller, who...
BLUE BELL, PA

