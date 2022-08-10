St. Luke’s University Health Network has been named to the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list, formerly known as the IBM/ Watson Health 100 Top Hospital list. This list is determined using independent and objective research to analyze hospital performance. Organizations do not apply or pay for this honor or pay to promote their award. The annual list is now published by Fortune Magazine. For more information, visit 100tophospitals.com.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO