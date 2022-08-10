LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Walmart has opened a high-tech consolidation center in Lebanon. The new 400,000 square-foot facility is located at 1625 Heilmandale Road and will bring nearly 1,000 additional jobs to the area, 500 of which were hired in advance. Once implemented, the facility’s automated technology can enable three times more volume to flow throughout the center and help Walmart deliver the right product to the right store, so customers can find the products they need.

LEBANON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO