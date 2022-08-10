Read full article on original website
3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenAdamstown, PA
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
abc27.com
National employment firm opens in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A national employment company is opening a new office in Cumberland County. Pro Logistix unveiled its office space on Wednesday. This includes the first virtual reality forklift simulator in the state. The company hopes the simulator will attract potential employees and help offset a labor shortage affecting the supply chain.
Lancaster Farming
Pandemic Funds $1.6M Improvement Plan for Lebanon Valley Expo Center
LEBANON, Pa. — If you headed to the Lebanon Valley Expo Center for the 2022 Lebanon Area Fair last month on any evening during its eight-day run, chances are you eventually wound up at the track. Each year, fairgoers flock to its grandstands to watch crowd-pleasing attractions like 4x4...
abc27.com
Walmart opens consolidation center in Lebanon; creates 1,000 new jobs
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Walmart has opened a high-tech consolidation center in Lebanon. The new 400,000 square-foot facility is located at 1625 Heilmandale Road and will bring nearly 1,000 additional jobs to the area, 500 of which were hired in advance. Once implemented, the facility’s automated technology can enable three times more volume to flow throughout the center and help Walmart deliver the right product to the right store, so customers can find the products they need.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. officials tour pharmaceutical company that is planning $100M expansion in Montgomery County
SOUDERTON, Pa. - Officials with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration toured a pharmaceutical development and manufacturing company in Montgomery County Thursday. They are celebrating the Almac Group's expansion plans in Souderton. The $100 million investment is expected to create 350 new jobs. "We are a partner of choice for many...
abc27.com
Generational Midstate farm families honored by Dept. of Agriculture
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture honored 17 farming families in Pennsylvania, including three from the Midstate. The families earned “century farm status” for farming in the same family for 100 years. The three Midstate farms that were honored include Nissley’s Farm from Juniata...
Central Pa. city owes the IRS $160K in penalties; ‘it’s an understatement our finances are a mess’
WILLIAMSPORT-The city of Williamsport owes the Internal Revenue Service $160,000 in civil penalties for not submitting certain required tax forms in 2017. That was revealed Tuesday at City Council’s finance committee meeting by Tracey Rash of Government Financial Solutions of Harrisburg. She was brought in to straighten out the...
WFMZ-TV Online
ASD revises plans to sell Cleveland, McKinley elementary schools
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors on Thursday night changed its strategy to liquidate two assets. During its meeting at the administration building, the board decided that the district will now sell the former Cleveland Elementary School and McKinley Elementary School to charitable organizations holding exempt status under the Internal Revenue Service's 501(c)(3) status.
WFMZ-TV Online
Hotel among plans considered for former bank building
READING, Pa. — The Reading Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday heard a proposal for an adaptive reuse of 601 Penn St., the former 10-story office building for Santander/Sovereign Bank, which is currently the record owner of the property. Mark Koch, a Reading attorney representing the potential developer, Dream Ventures...
lebtown.com
Lebanon County Area Agency on Aging offers tips for seniors to stay safe in heat
Although this summer has been somewhat mild compared to recent years – like the stretch of 100º+ days in 2019 – the heat and humidity can still be dangerous, especially to older adults. The Lebanon County Area Agency on Aging (AAA) is seeking to remind older adults...
lebtown.com
Spirit Halloween seasonal store to be located in Promenade at East Lebanon
Spirit Halloween will return this fall to 821 Bowman St. A company spokesperson said that no exact opening date has been decided yet, but several jobs are already posted to staff the location, ranging from store manager to sales associate. Jobs can be found by creating a profile at this careers portal website.
theburgnews.com
At Harrisburg School Board meeting, district staff protest wages, await delayed union agreement
A group of Harrisburg School District employees attended the district’s board meeting on Tuesday night in protest. The group of around 15 employees, represented by AFSCME Council 13, the local labor union, were at the meeting in silent protest, holding signs asking for increased wages. “The kids need us,...
local21news.com
Former First Hospital employee's strangulation charges reduced
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — Former First Hospital employee, Isaiah Troche, who police say strangled a 14-year-old boy inside of the hospital, had the strangulation charge against him reduced today from a felony to misdemeanor. We're told it's because of the way Pennsylvania law is written, which defines a care-dependent person as an adult, not a child.
Hankin Group Breaks Ground on Newest Project in Lancaster City
Bob Hankin.Image via Hankin Group. Exton developer Hankin Group and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Queen Street Flats project Tuesday, Aug. 2. The Lancaster City project is a mixed-use urban development uniquely focused on advancing the health and well-being of the community.
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly Manor
Dr. Mehmet Oz is receiving a controversial $50,000 a year tax break on his Philadelphia-area manor due to a controversial program in the State of Pennsylvania. Oz, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon and Turkish-American television personality known for his series Dr. Oz -- purchased a $3.1 million manor in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County last year.
WGAL
Portion of highway in Lebanon County renamed in honor of late commissioner
SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A portion of Rt. 322 in South Londonderry Township, Lebanon County is now called William Ames Memorial Highway in honor of late commissioner, Bill Ames. Ames lived in the area and the highway is in the township where he served as the township supervisor.
Old York hospital to be turned into apartments
A former hospital in York County will soon turn into an apartment building.
WGAL
Small plane headed for Myerstown, Lebanon County, crashes; Three killed
METZ, W.Va. — Three people from the Susquehanna Valley were killed in a small plane crash in West Virginia. Authorities said the plane crashed in Metz, West Virginia, which is in the northern part of the state. The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine plane was flying from Indiana...
bestfriends.org
Transformative changes for cats at York County SPCA
When Luna, a four-year-old black cat, recently found herself at the York County SPCA in Pennsylvania, it was not her first time there. She had been in and out of the shelter, returned multiple times because of challenges in her home. Luna made it clear that she wasn’t happy about her situation by hissing and swatting at shelter team members, who only wanted to comfort and take care of her.
abc27.com
Harrisburg man charged with unlicensed dealing in firearms: attorney
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a Harrisburg man was indicted Wednesday on allegations that he purchased guns for other people and engaged in unlicensed dealing in firearms. Johvaughan Young, 23, allegedly purchased 13 handguns between June...
