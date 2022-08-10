ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

abc27.com

National employment firm opens in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A national employment company is opening a new office in Cumberland County. Pro Logistix unveiled its office space on Wednesday. This includes the first virtual reality forklift simulator in the state. The company hopes the simulator will attract potential employees and help offset a labor shortage affecting the supply chain.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Pandemic Funds $1.6M Improvement Plan for Lebanon Valley Expo Center

LEBANON, Pa. — If you headed to the Lebanon Valley Expo Center for the 2022 Lebanon Area Fair last month on any evening during its eight-day run, chances are you eventually wound up at the track. Each year, fairgoers flock to its grandstands to watch crowd-pleasing attractions like 4x4...
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Walmart opens consolidation center in Lebanon; creates 1,000 new jobs

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Walmart has opened a high-tech consolidation center in Lebanon. The new 400,000 square-foot facility is located at 1625 Heilmandale Road and will bring nearly 1,000 additional jobs to the area, 500 of which were hired in advance. Once implemented, the facility’s automated technology can enable three times more volume to flow throughout the center and help Walmart deliver the right product to the right store, so customers can find the products they need.
LEBANON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. officials tour pharmaceutical company that is planning $100M expansion in Montgomery County

SOUDERTON, Pa. - Officials with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration toured a pharmaceutical development and manufacturing company in Montgomery County Thursday. They are celebrating the Almac Group's expansion plans in Souderton. The $100 million investment is expected to create 350 new jobs. "We are a partner of choice for many...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
abc27.com

Generational Midstate farm families honored by Dept. of Agriculture

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture honored 17 farming families in Pennsylvania, including three from the Midstate. The families earned “century farm status” for farming in the same family for 100 years. The three Midstate farms that were honored include Nissley’s Farm from Juniata...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

ASD revises plans to sell Cleveland, McKinley elementary schools

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors on Thursday night changed its strategy to liquidate two assets. During its meeting at the administration building, the board decided that the district will now sell the former Cleveland Elementary School and McKinley Elementary School to charitable organizations holding exempt status under the Internal Revenue Service's 501(c)(3) status.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Hotel among plans considered for former bank building

READING, Pa. — The Reading Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday heard a proposal for an adaptive reuse of 601 Penn St., the former 10-story office building for Santander/Sovereign Bank, which is currently the record owner of the property. Mark Koch, a Reading attorney representing the potential developer, Dream Ventures...
READING, PA
lebtown.com

Spirit Halloween seasonal store to be located in Promenade at East Lebanon

Spirit Halloween will return this fall to 821 Bowman St. A company spokesperson said that no exact opening date has been decided yet, but several jobs are already posted to staff the location, ranging from store manager to sales associate. Jobs can be found by creating a profile at this careers portal website.
LEBANON, PA
local21news.com

Former First Hospital employee's strangulation charges reduced

WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — Former First Hospital employee, Isaiah Troche, who police say strangled a 14-year-old boy inside of the hospital, had the strangulation charge against him reduced today from a felony to misdemeanor. We're told it's because of the way Pennsylvania law is written, which defines a care-dependent person as an adult, not a child.
HARRISBURG, PA
VISTA.Today

Hankin Group Breaks Ground on Newest Project in Lancaster City

Bob Hankin.Image via Hankin Group. Exton developer Hankin Group and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Queen Street Flats project Tuesday, Aug. 2. The Lancaster City project is a mixed-use urban development uniquely focused on advancing the health and well-being of the community.
LANCASTER, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
bestfriends.org

Transformative changes for cats at York County SPCA

When Luna, a four-year-old black cat, recently found herself at the York County SPCA in Pennsylvania, it was not her first time there. She had been in and out of the shelter, returned multiple times because of challenges in her home. Luna made it clear that she wasn’t happy about her situation by hissing and swatting at shelter team members, who only wanted to comfort and take care of her.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man charged with unlicensed dealing in firearms: attorney

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a Harrisburg man was indicted Wednesday on allegations that he purchased guns for other people and engaged in unlicensed dealing in firearms. Johvaughan Young, 23, allegedly purchased 13 handguns between June...
HARRISBURG, PA

