Mifflin County School District receives immense grant
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Mifflin County School District got a $3 million grant from the State of Pennsylvania that will go towards renovations at its outdoor sports facilities. “This is really something that I personally have been talking about for well over 20 years,” Tish Maclay said. Athletic Director with the Mifflin County School […]
Celebrating century-old Pennsylvania family-run farms
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the third and final Ag Progress day this year, people from across Pennsylvania are celebrating 100 and 200 years of running their family-owned farms. “I love getting up in the morning and going to work,” said Betty Jacobus, owner of Logan Spring Farm in Blair County. Jacobus has 95 […]
Audit: $30,000 in missing funds from Pennsylvania firemen's association
(The Center Square) – The auditor general has asked the district attorney of Centre County in Pennsylvania to investigate a local firemen’s relief association after a financial audit found almost $30,000 in missing funds. “I’ve asked the District Attorney’s office to take a closer look to determine whether...
‘Almost identical’ plan for Benner Commerce Park warehouse resubmitted to planning commission
Plans for the nearly 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center warehouse in Benner Township were withdrawn in April.
State College skatepark receives grant from Tony Hawk
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One of the biggest names in skateboarding is showing his support for a long-awaited skatepark in State College. Tony Hawk’s non-profit, The Skatepark Project, is awarding a $30,000 grant to High Point Skatepark. “The Skatepark Project is proud to support a project like the High Point Skatepark,” Benjamin Anderson Bashein, Executive […]
Dimeling senior residence has new owners
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Dimeling Senior Residence in downtown Clearfield was recently acquired by the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging (CCAAA) In June the CCAAA acquired the seven-story building located at 4 North Street, so residents wouldn’t be displaced and possibly become homeless. The Dimeling contains 33 apartments occupied by individuals aged 55 […]
Volunteer fire company lends another department a fire engine
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A volunteer fire department is lending a helping hand to another volunteer company by lending a fire engine. Last week, Mount Union Fire Company in Huntingdon County lent Listie Fire Department in Somerset County its reserve engine. Listie’s fire engine stopped running after a fire call and was left with […]
Penn Highlands officially opens Punxsutawney site
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Thursday, Aug. 11, leaders from Penn Highlands Healthcare and the Jefferson County community cut the ribbon to officially open the Punxsutawney Community Medical Building. The Punxsutawney Community Medical Building offers many outpatient services including Outpatient Diagnostic Testing, Imaging Services and Laboratory Services; Outpatient Rehabilitation Center – offering physical therapy; Penn […]
Boalsburg-based coffee company launches mobile café
BOALSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Boalsburg-based coffee company is going mobile with the launch of a mobile coffee shop. Idou Coffee Co. started out roasting coffee in Boalsburg. The company has since expanded to a new offering of a fully-stocked café. “We started out just selling the bags,” Co-Owner Mikala Swanson said. “But now, being […]
Clearfield County school district sites hiring strains heading into new school year
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students return to the classroom in about 3 weeks, and Moshannon Valley School District says it still has several open positions to fill as it deals with difficulties in finding qualified candidates. The district says it still needs an eighth-grade biology teacher, a school psychologist, personal care aids, contracted classroom […]
How to Get to the Lost Children of the Alleghenies Monument in Bedford County, PA
I’ve come across many sad spots in my travels around Pennsylvania, but, as a parent, I’m not sure there are any quite like the story of the Lost Children of the Alleghenies Monument. The Lost Children of the Alleghenies Monument (also known as the Cox Monument) is located...
Altoona is against the increase in tractor-trailer sizes
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Altoona expressed its full support for the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks, which advocates for highway and public safety. The Coalition Against Bigger Trucks is a national grassroots organization that’s one of the leading voices on the issue of increasing loading truck parameters. Numerous discussions on the state and federal levels talk about increasing […]
Altoona bar owner says new PA tipping rules won’t affect his business, employees
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania’s first change in laws for tipped workers since 1977 is taking affect on Friday, August 4 but one Altoona restaurant owner says it won’t change anything at his bar. “At our business, it doesn’t affect anything at all, and it never has,” Thad McDonough, co-owner of Al’s Tavern said. The […]
Historic farm forced to sell dairy cows
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Clearfield County farm is no longer producing milk after 180 years of farming. Knob Farm located in Grampian Pennsylvania will no longer produce milk commercially for local communities. Earlier this year with the rising rates of inflation the farm was put in a pinch, like many other Americans. However, […]
First spiked protein drink launched by Penn State grad
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The first-ever spiked protein beverage, Protochol, is now on the market and it’s coming to State College shelves. Protochol carries an 8% ABV and 11 grams of protein in a 16-ounce can. It’s non-carbonated, comes in three flavors including orange county, pineapple pump, and swoleberry, and is described as a […]
$1 million winning lottery ticket sold at Sheetz in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A winning lottery ticket worth over $1 million was sold at a Sheetz store in Bedford County. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the $1,410,000 jackpot after a drawing on Tuesday, Aug, 9. A Match 6 ticket that was sold at the store along Lincoln Highway in Bedford matched all six winning […]
Bedford judge dismisses cases, blames DA
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Bedford County criminal cases have been dismissed after the county’s president judge found prosecutors violated the defendants’ constitutional rights. Both are unrelated cases where police charged each defendant with sex crimes against children, and both were dismissed with prejudice – meaning prosecutors can’t refile the charges. Bedford County President Judge Travis […]
Cambria County Route 22 traffic pattern to change
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the traffic pattern on Route 22 is scheduled to change. On Monday, August 15 the traffic pattern at the Cresson Summit Interchange project in Cresson Township will be switched. The eastbound lanes will now be closed. Ramps toward Route 22 toward Ebensburg […]
Man left mom with dementia alone, stole $88K because ‘times were tough’: police
A 63-year-old man stole more than $88,000 from his elderly mother, who has Alzheimer’s, and left her to fend for herself in a hotel room after their home burned down, Cumberland County prosecutors said. The district attorney’s office charged David Bilbay, of Bellefonte, Centre County, with financial exploitation of...
The Docktors Are In: Trio of Friends Open New Business in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A chance encounter with an elderly man looking for some help has led to the creation of a new business for three local men. The Docktors LLC, a dock construction, repair, removal, and installation service, is open for business in Clarion, New Bethlehem, DuBois, Emlenton, Oil City, East Brady, and surrounding areas.
