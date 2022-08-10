ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

ASD revises plans to sell Cleveland, McKinley elementary schools

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors on Thursday night changed its strategy to liquidate two assets. During its meeting at the administration building, the board decided that the district will now sell the former Cleveland Elementary School and McKinley Elementary School to charitable organizations holding exempt status under the Internal Revenue Service's 501(c)(3) status.
Newswatch 16

Tackling food insecurity in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Inflation is causing even more food insecurity across the country and right here in our area. Fork Over Love held a distribution event in downtown Wilkes-Barre. This distribution was sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. Fork Over love raises the money, and restaurants in Luzerne...
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
WBRE

Patients picketing for Community Counseling Service

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Patients were picketing the closing of two mental health facilities in our area. Patients gathered at the Community Counseling Service in Wilkes-Barre, in protest of the news that both the CCS and First Hospital in Kingston, will soon close their doors. One of the patients’ picketing also started a petition […]
Newswatch 16

Roba Family Farms expands chaperone policy

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Roba Family Farms near Dalton has been a popular attraction for family activities in the fall. This year, as the Roba family prepares for the upcoming season, they decided to extend a chaperone policy to the entire farm property. Anyone 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by an adult over 21.
Newswatch 16

Restaurant donates sales to fire victims' family

NESCOPECK, Pa. — A restaurant in Luzerne County is the latest to step up for the surviving family members after a devastating fire. Thursday Silver Bullet Saloon in Nescopeck is donating money from sales of tacos and draft beers to help the victims of last week's deadly blaze that killed 10 people including three children.
Newswatch 16

Pocono residents worried about proposed warehouse

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Cynthia Anglemyer from Pocono Township says her quiet, quaint, and nature-filled neighborhood could soon change if plans for a new warehouse are approved. "This is not the place for a warehouse. There is no exit or entrance onto Route 80 here. It's not on (Route) 611....
Newswatch 16

Cigar maker moving out of Lackawanna County

DUNMORE, Pa. — Avanti Cigar Company's history in the Scranton area dates back almost a century. Then known as Parodi, the cigar company opened a factory in the Electric City in 1930 before moving to Dunmore about a decade ago. Now, the company's manufacturing is moving again, this time...
WFMZ-TV Online

ASD hires new William Allen HS principal, chief academic officer

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown School District approved the appointment of two key administrators Thursday night during a special board meeting. Cheryl Clark was named the next principal of William Allen High School effective Tuesday, Aug. 16, and Michael Q. Roth was hired as the district's chief academic officer. The two new administrators will be paid annual salaries of $137,000 and $160,000, respectively.
WFMZ-TV Online

2 friends open Pennsylvania Rye Company in downtown Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two friends just opened up a new bar and restaurant in downtown Allentown on Thursday. If whiskey is your thing, you’re going to love it. The Pennsylvania Rye Company is located at the site of the former Grain restaurant on the 500 block of Hamilton Street.
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton City Council bans consumer fireworks

EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council made the city a little less explosive when it banned the use of consumer fireworks Wednesday night during its meeting at city hall. Consumer fireworks encompass any combustible or explosive composition intended to produce "visible or audible effects by combustion," according to the legislation.
WFMZ-TV Online

Designs revealed for new East Side Middle School in ASD

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Plans are moving forward for the new East Side Middle School, set to be built on the district's Mosser Woods property, behind Mosser Elementary School. The Allentown School District Board of Directors on Thursday night forwarded project justification and a schematic design for the new 750-student middle school.
