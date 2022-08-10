Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in East Stroudsburg
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in East Stroudsburg, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WFMZ-TV Online
ASD revises plans to sell Cleveland, McKinley elementary schools
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors on Thursday night changed its strategy to liquidate two assets. During its meeting at the administration building, the board decided that the district will now sell the former Cleveland Elementary School and McKinley Elementary School to charitable organizations holding exempt status under the Internal Revenue Service's 501(c)(3) status.
Tackling food insecurity in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Inflation is causing even more food insecurity across the country and right here in our area. Fork Over Love held a distribution event in downtown Wilkes-Barre. This distribution was sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. Fork Over love raises the money, and restaurants in Luzerne...
Scranton woman meets stem cell donor from another continent
SCRANTON, Pa. — Megan Strachan was showing Benjamin Stephan around this past weekend at the Lackawanna Coal Mine Tour. Stephan and his wife are visiting from Germany, but technically, his DNA has been here for a while. Two years ago, Megan Strachan from Scranton was diagnosed with acute myeloid...
Patients picketing for Community Counseling Service
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Patients were picketing the closing of two mental health facilities in our area. Patients gathered at the Community Counseling Service in Wilkes-Barre, in protest of the news that both the CCS and First Hospital in Kingston, will soon close their doors. One of the patients’ picketing also started a petition […]
Roba Family Farms expands chaperone policy
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Roba Family Farms near Dalton has been a popular attraction for family activities in the fall. This year, as the Roba family prepares for the upcoming season, they decided to extend a chaperone policy to the entire farm property. Anyone 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by an adult over 21.
Restaurant donates sales to fire victims' family
NESCOPECK, Pa. — A restaurant in Luzerne County is the latest to step up for the surviving family members after a devastating fire. Thursday Silver Bullet Saloon in Nescopeck is donating money from sales of tacos and draft beers to help the victims of last week's deadly blaze that killed 10 people including three children.
WFMZ-TV Online
Norwescap Food Bank receives gamechanger grant to serve more families in western NJ
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A food bank that serves more than 12,000 people in western New Jersey each year is getting a big chunk of change from the federal government. U.S. Senator Cory Booker visited Norwescap Tuesday to announce the new grant. The goal is to allow Norwescap to serve even...
Pocono residents worried about proposed warehouse
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Cynthia Anglemyer from Pocono Township says her quiet, quaint, and nature-filled neighborhood could soon change if plans for a new warehouse are approved. "This is not the place for a warehouse. There is no exit or entrance onto Route 80 here. It's not on (Route) 611....
Cigar maker moving out of Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — Avanti Cigar Company's history in the Scranton area dates back almost a century. Then known as Parodi, the cigar company opened a factory in the Electric City in 1930 before moving to Dunmore about a decade ago. Now, the company's manufacturing is moving again, this time...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital celebrates opening of center focused on children's health, wellbeing
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital celebrated the establishment of the Michael & Christine Perrucci Center for Children’s Health and Wellbeing with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday. The center is located at LVHN–One City Center on 707 Hamilton Street in Allentown. LVHN says the center, which...
WNEP-TV 16
Mobile barbershop in Scranton giving free haircuts to kids
A hairstylist with a heart, her business is called "Kind Cutz" for a reason. The Scranton woman is now on the move with her talents and generosity.
WFMZ-TV Online
ASD hires new William Allen HS principal, chief academic officer
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown School District approved the appointment of two key administrators Thursday night during a special board meeting. Cheryl Clark was named the next principal of William Allen High School effective Tuesday, Aug. 16, and Michael Q. Roth was hired as the district's chief academic officer. The two new administrators will be paid annual salaries of $137,000 and $160,000, respectively.
WFMZ-TV Online
2 friends open Pennsylvania Rye Company in downtown Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two friends just opened up a new bar and restaurant in downtown Allentown on Thursday. If whiskey is your thing, you’re going to love it. The Pennsylvania Rye Company is located at the site of the former Grain restaurant on the 500 block of Hamilton Street.
Putting Pittston in the spotlight
PITTSTON — Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver toured downtown Pittston as part the Wol
'I'm losing money' — Local businesses struggling with internet outage
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — All is quiet inside Joseph Chermak's dealership in South Abington Township; no ringing phones or chatting with customers. The dealership doesn't have phone or internet service. Saturday afternoon, a tree came down along a road behind the dealership, tearing down phone and internet lines.
Op-Ed: First Hospital closure evokes pain of father’s lifelong mental health struggles
I am the son of a parent with schizophrenia. That has been the reality of my life for nearly 50 years. I learned the word before I
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County couple wins big at Transplant Games of America
MARTINS CREEK, Pa. - Albert and Vicki Piccotti from Martins Creek danced their way to victory at the 2022 Transplant Games of America. Representing Team Philly, the pair took home five gold medals each in the ballroom dancing competition. "They don't just hand them out. I mean, we got the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton City Council bans consumer fireworks
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council made the city a little less explosive when it banned the use of consumer fireworks Wednesday night during its meeting at city hall. Consumer fireworks encompass any combustible or explosive composition intended to produce "visible or audible effects by combustion," according to the legislation.
WFMZ-TV Online
Designs revealed for new East Side Middle School in ASD
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Plans are moving forward for the new East Side Middle School, set to be built on the district's Mosser Woods property, behind Mosser Elementary School. The Allentown School District Board of Directors on Thursday night forwarded project justification and a schematic design for the new 750-student middle school.
