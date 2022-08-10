Read full article on original website
Related
Losing faith in bishops over LGBTQ+ rights and their lack of empathy
Though I welcome the changes to the text of the Lambeth conference “call on human dignity”, removing the offensive and wrong-headed attempt to reaffirm a resolution from 1998 and its homophobic attitudes towards LGBTQIA+ people and our relationships, I am left distressed and bruised, like so many faithful members of the Church of England (Justin Welby forced to allow Anglican bishops to reject statement on sexuality, 26 July).
These Therapists Want to Help You Trip on Shrooms and Ecstasy
Laying in a bed in Bellevue Hospital with a blindfold over her eyes, Bronya saw the dragon.As her body metabolized the psilocybin, a hallucinogenic mushroom extract, the 55-year-old home health aide then somehow was inside the beast, resting in its belly like a baby in the womb as it flew over mountains.They arrived at what Bronya can only remember as a vast “fleshy thing, it was like flabs of pinkish tissue.” She pushed herself through. It enveloped her and she found herself in a dark cavern. There she saw a batch of glistening eggs. She was encased in a womb...
YOGA・
verywellhealth.com
Does Brushing Teeth With Baking Soda Really Work?
Sodium bicarbonate (baking soda) is a household staple used primarily in baking and cleaning. However, some people use baking soda for health-related conditions, like soothing mouth sores, heartburn, and brushing teeth. Research supports using baking soda paste to clean and whiten teeth, but the taste and texture of baking soda...
7 Easy Ways Help You to Bring Meditation into Your Life
MeditationPrasanth Inturi (pexels) Taming our monkey mind during meditation or simply finding time to sit down each day? Either way, you don't have to be afraid: By introducing meditation into your life, you can easily have a peaceful mind in your daily activit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Myth of Independent American Families
In 1970, a 17-year-old named Lars Tragardh left Sweden for America, trading in the collectivism of his home country for rugged individualism. Or so he thought. His disillusionment began while he was applying for college financial aid. He hoped to attend Pomona College in Southern California, and even back then, tuition seemed steep compared with the cost of education in Sweden, where university was free. When he learned that the school had two sets of aid forms—one regarding his own income, and one for his parents’—he was surprised. “Well, what does that have to do with me?” Tragardh recalls asking. “I’m an adult … I have no economic relations to my family anymore.” An administrator explained that in America, parents are expected to contribute to their children’s college costs.
ohmymag.co.uk
People pleasing: Stop doing these ‘nice' things at work
We all want to have decent, cordial relationship with the people we work with, after all, you spend more than half your waking time with them. However, some people tend to go the extra mile to ensure that the people around them are comfortable or happy with them. People pleasing affects your mental health and self-worth. Here’s how to know if you are the office pushover.
How To Be a Financially Gracious Houseguest When Staying With Friends or Family
Whether you're heading out of town or need a local place to crash for at least a few nights, you're saving a ton of money by staying with friends or family members. This is great, but just because you...
The Best Airlines That Allow You To Fly With Your Pets On Board
Are you planning on going on a family holiday with your furry friends? First check which airlines allow your pet on board, and what are the requirements.
PETS・
RELATED PEOPLE
artofhealthyliving.com
How To Take Care Of Your Spiritual Health
We all know how important it is to take care of our physical health, and mental health care has become prominent over the last few years too. These aspects of our well-being are crucial and we should be paying close attention to them, but many people are neglecting their spiritual health.
psychologytoday.com
Honoring Grief and Coping With Loss
Grief is an individualized process. Navigating grief with dissociative identity disorder is multifaceted. Renegotiating priorities can assist you in your grieving process. In the 18 years that I have worked in mental health, grief seems to be an often misunderstood and underrepresented emotion. It is an emotion that many do not take the time to process, nor are they encouraged to do so.
A 100-year-old neurologist who's still working shares his secrets to longevity
Guinness World Records named him 'world's oldest practicing doctor.'
Lines Drawn: Cultural Appropriation and Cultural Appreciation
Communities know best when it comes to the health inequities they experience, and the solutions that will have the greatest impact. The post Lines Drawn: Cultural Appropriation and Cultural Appreciation appeared first on Sahan Journal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
Replace processed sugar with these healthier alternatives
Sugar constitutes a routine part of our diet and occurs naturally in many kinds of foods. According to Harvard Medical School, while consuming sugar by itself is not detrimental to health, the problem arises when a majority of our sugar intake comes from ‘added sugar’, also called refined or processed sugar.
psychologytoday.com
Building Empathy in Children
Every parent wants an empathetic child. A child who knows how to understand someone else’s feelings and can have relationships with others that are healthy and nurturing. Depending on your child’s age you may have concerns: Is this vital skill developing, delayed or just not there at all?
KIDS・
A Simple Mobility Routine for Happy Joints
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Mobility encompasses all the features of a healthy joint: flexibility, stability, elasticity, strength, and coordination. Good mobility has cascading positive effects—hip...
How can you support kids with ADHD to learn? Parents said these 3 things help
COVID lockdowns and home schooling seemed never-ending for a lot of families. But there were some silver linings. Our new research published in two papers looked at children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) during lockdowns to understand what home learning was like for them. We surveyed more than 100 Australian parents of children with ADHD, asking them about the benefits, challenges and strategies they used. While this provided insights into into pandemic schooling, there are lessons here for learning beyond lockdowns. As COVID cases remain high, so too does the potential for more home learning. But parents can also use our findings...
KIDS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TODAY.com
What is the ayurvedic diet? A dietitian explains the centuries-old eating philosophy
Ayurveda is nothing new: It is a centuries-old practice. But with celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Aaron Rodgers and Kourtney Kardashian, touting the benefits of the lifestyle, it has become a wellness trend that is piquing people's interests. Ayurveda, which translates to the “science of life,” is a holistic medical healing...
Daydreams are the motivation of the soul.
Woman Daydreaming(LoveThisPic - free usage) I’m a writer. I’ll say it - I write some weird stuff. Dark humor tales of children dying in obscure ways (thanks Edward Gorey!), thrilling tales of the supernatural, the esoteric, the dark, the ludicrous, ridiculous, and farcical. My writing has won multiple awards and without fail, readers either love it or hate it, but they never forget it.
Refinery29
VR Meditation Has Changed My Life IRL
Right now I’m suspended in the air, high above the ground, as if gripped in an invisible giant’s fist. Strangely I don’t feel scared at all. Leaves dance around me in a milky, impossible sky. This time yesterday I was on a deserted beach, the horizon ahead of me a calm cerulean line, the waves crashing on the shore and receding with my breath. I feel still. Like time has slowed down and the vice around my ribcage has finally loosened. To clarify: I haven’t picked up a supernatural penchant for flying, nor do I have Taylor Swift’s private jet at my disposal to escape to faraway places on a whim. Recently I feel better than I have in a long time, and it’s down to one surprising life change: virtual reality.
Love Spells: How to Conjure Love
After many years of struggling with self-love and esteem, I am finally entering a more confident place in my life. The key? I am releasing unhealthy partnerships and healing the relationship I have with myself. The journey to understanding myself and being in healthy friendships and relationships didn’t happen overnight — it took time and work.
Comments / 1