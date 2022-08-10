Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
USDA confirms Avian flu case in Northampton Co. affects western New Jersey too
The United States Department of Agriculture confirms a case of Avian Influenza was discovered in a backyard poultry flock in Northampton County in Pennsylvania, near Warren County in New Jersey. The investigation by USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture reports the Highly Pathogenic...
WFMZ-TV Online
ASD revises plans to sell Cleveland, McKinley elementary schools
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors on Thursday night changed its strategy to liquidate two assets. During its meeting at the administration building, the board decided that the district will now sell the former Cleveland Elementary School and McKinley Elementary School to charitable organizations holding exempt status under the Internal Revenue Service's 501(c)(3) status.
wkok.com
Spike in AP COVID Hospitalizations, 20K+ New Cases Reported
HARRISBURG – Although new COVID case counts have seemingly plateaued, more than 100 people throughout the commonwealth were admitted to hospitals for treatment of COVID symptoms in the past week and three separate Valley prison campuses reported an inmate death. The state Department of Health’s weekly update reports a...
Tackling food insecurity in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Inflation is causing even more food insecurity across the country and right here in our area. Fork Over Love held a distribution event in downtown Wilkes-Barre. This distribution was sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. Fork Over love raises the money, and restaurants in Luzerne...
'I'm losing money' — Local businesses struggling with internet outage
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — All is quiet inside Joseph Chermak's dealership in South Abington Township; no ringing phones or chatting with customers. The dealership doesn't have phone or internet service. Saturday afternoon, a tree came down along a road behind the dealership, tearing down phone and internet lines.
Company prints for free, raises money for Nescopeck family after fire
NESCOPECK, Pa. — Flowers and stuffed animals line a property on First Street in Nescopeck. It's a tribute in memory of the seven adults and three children who died in a fire in Nescopeck last week. Now, a business in nearby Berwick is stepping in to help spread the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital celebrates opening of center focused on children's health, wellbeing
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital celebrated the establishment of the Michael & Christine Perrucci Center for Children’s Health and Wellbeing with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday. The center is located at LVHN–One City Center on 707 Hamilton Street in Allentown. LVHN says the center, which...
Scranton woman meets stem cell donor from another continent
SCRANTON, Pa. — Megan Strachan was showing Benjamin Stephan around this past weekend at the Lackawanna Coal Mine Tour. Stephan and his wife are visiting from Germany, but technically, his DNA has been here for a while. Two years ago, Megan Strachan from Scranton was diagnosed with acute myeloid...
Central Pa. city owes the IRS $160K in penalties; ‘it’s an understatement our finances are a mess’
WILLIAMSPORT-The city of Williamsport owes the Internal Revenue Service $160,000 in civil penalties for not submitting certain required tax forms in 2017. That was revealed Tuesday at City Council’s finance committee meeting by Tracey Rash of Government Financial Solutions of Harrisburg. She was brought in to straighten out the...
Pocono residents worried about proposed warehouse
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Cynthia Anglemyer from Pocono Township says her quiet, quaint, and nature-filled neighborhood could soon change if plans for a new warehouse are approved. "This is not the place for a warehouse. There is no exit or entrance onto Route 80 here. It's not on (Route) 611....
Northumberland County unveils Family Engagement Center
SUNBURY, Pa. — Colorful paint and bright pictures cover the walls at the new Family Engagement Center in Sunbury. The center has been in the works in Northumberland County for more than ten years to bring and keep families together. "When you have stronger families in the neighborhood, you...
Walmart to open 400,000-square-foot ‘high-tech consolidation center’ in central Pa., will employ about 1,000
Walmart is doing it again. The retailer is opening another large facility in the midstate. This time, Walmart is opening a new 400,000-square-foot “high-tech consolidation center” in Lebanon County. The new center is located at 1625 Heilmandale Road in North Lebanon Township. About 500 people will work at the new center initially and about 1,000 people will work at the facility at full capacity. The new center is about 40 minutes from Harrisburg and is expected to open within the next three weeks.
Restaurant donates sales to fire victims' family
NESCOPECK, Pa. — A restaurant in Luzerne County is the latest to step up for the surviving family members after a devastating fire. Thursday Silver Bullet Saloon in Nescopeck is donating money from sales of tacos and draft beers to help the victims of last week's deadly blaze that killed 10 people including three children.
Roba Family Farms expands chaperone policy
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Roba Family Farms near Dalton has been a popular attraction for family activities in the fall. This year, as the Roba family prepares for the upcoming season, they decided to extend a chaperone policy to the entire farm property. Anyone 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by an adult over 21.
WFMZ-TV Online
Hotel among plans considered for former bank building
READING, Pa. — The Reading Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday heard a proposal for an adaptive reuse of 601 Penn St., the former 10-story office building for Santander/Sovereign Bank, which is currently the record owner of the property. Mark Koch, a Reading attorney representing the potential developer, Dream Ventures...
WFMZ-TV Online
Veteran honored at Musikfest after receiving mortgage-free home
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A story is touching a lot of hearts in the community. A veteran and his family were recognized and honored Wednesday night in front of a crowd at Musikfest. They recently received a mortgage-free home, donated by Wells Fargo. U.S. Marine Corps. Lance Cpl. James Fizer recently...
WNEP-TV 16
Mobile barbershop in Scranton giving free haircuts to kids
A hairstylist with a heart, her business is called "Kind Cutz" for a reason. The Scranton woman is now on the move with her talents and generosity.
pct.edu
Student receives award for extraordinary nursing students
Pennsylvania College of Technology presented a DAISY Award to nursing student Julia M. Abraham, of Milton, on Aug. 5. Abraham, who graduated on Aug. 6 with an associate degree in health arts: practical nursing emphasis, received The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Students. Abraham’s nominator wrote of her experience during...
Op-Ed: First Hospital closure evokes pain of father’s lifelong mental health struggles
I am the son of a parent with schizophrenia. That has been the reality of my life for nearly 50 years. I learned the word before I
WFMZ-TV Online
ASD hires new William Allen HS principal, chief academic officer
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown School District approved the appointment of two key administrators Thursday night during a special board meeting. Cheryl Clark was named the next principal of William Allen High School effective Tuesday, Aug. 16, and Michael Q. Roth was hired as the district's chief academic officer. The two new administrators will be paid annual salaries of $137,000 and $160,000, respectively.
