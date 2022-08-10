ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFMZ-TV Online

ASD revises plans to sell Cleveland, McKinley elementary schools

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors on Thursday night changed its strategy to liquidate two assets. During its meeting at the administration building, the board decided that the district will now sell the former Cleveland Elementary School and McKinley Elementary School to charitable organizations holding exempt status under the Internal Revenue Service's 501(c)(3) status.
wkok.com

Spike in AP COVID Hospitalizations, 20K+ New Cases Reported

HARRISBURG – Although new COVID case counts have seemingly plateaued, more than 100 people throughout the commonwealth were admitted to hospitals for treatment of COVID symptoms in the past week and three separate Valley prison campuses reported an inmate death. The state Department of Health’s weekly update reports a...
Newswatch 16

Tackling food insecurity in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Inflation is causing even more food insecurity across the country and right here in our area. Fork Over Love held a distribution event in downtown Wilkes-Barre. This distribution was sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. Fork Over love raises the money, and restaurants in Luzerne...
Newswatch 16

Pocono residents worried about proposed warehouse

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Cynthia Anglemyer from Pocono Township says her quiet, quaint, and nature-filled neighborhood could soon change if plans for a new warehouse are approved. "This is not the place for a warehouse. There is no exit or entrance onto Route 80 here. It's not on (Route) 611....
PennLive.com

Walmart to open 400,000-square-foot ‘high-tech consolidation center’ in central Pa., will employ about 1,000

Walmart is doing it again. The retailer is opening another large facility in the midstate. This time, Walmart is opening a new 400,000-square-foot “high-tech consolidation center” in Lebanon County. The new center is located at 1625 Heilmandale Road in North Lebanon Township. About 500 people will work at the new center initially and about 1,000 people will work at the facility at full capacity. The new center is about 40 minutes from Harrisburg and is expected to open within the next three weeks.
Newswatch 16

Restaurant donates sales to fire victims' family

NESCOPECK, Pa. — A restaurant in Luzerne County is the latest to step up for the surviving family members after a devastating fire. Thursday Silver Bullet Saloon in Nescopeck is donating money from sales of tacos and draft beers to help the victims of last week's deadly blaze that killed 10 people including three children.
Newswatch 16

Roba Family Farms expands chaperone policy

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Roba Family Farms near Dalton has been a popular attraction for family activities in the fall. This year, as the Roba family prepares for the upcoming season, they decided to extend a chaperone policy to the entire farm property. Anyone 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by an adult over 21.
WFMZ-TV Online

Hotel among plans considered for former bank building

READING, Pa. — The Reading Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday heard a proposal for an adaptive reuse of 601 Penn St., the former 10-story office building for Santander/Sovereign Bank, which is currently the record owner of the property. Mark Koch, a Reading attorney representing the potential developer, Dream Ventures...
WFMZ-TV Online

Veteran honored at Musikfest after receiving mortgage-free home

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A story is touching a lot of hearts in the community. A veteran and his family were recognized and honored Wednesday night in front of a crowd at Musikfest. They recently received a mortgage-free home, donated by Wells Fargo. U.S. Marine Corps. Lance Cpl. James Fizer recently...
pct.edu

Student receives award for extraordinary nursing students

Pennsylvania College of Technology presented a DAISY Award to nursing student Julia M. Abraham, of Milton, on Aug. 5. Abraham, who graduated on Aug. 6 with an associate degree in health arts: practical nursing emphasis, received The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Students. Abraham’s nominator wrote of her experience during...
WFMZ-TV Online

ASD hires new William Allen HS principal, chief academic officer

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown School District approved the appointment of two key administrators Thursday night during a special board meeting. Cheryl Clark was named the next principal of William Allen High School effective Tuesday, Aug. 16, and Michael Q. Roth was hired as the district's chief academic officer. The two new administrators will be paid annual salaries of $137,000 and $160,000, respectively.
