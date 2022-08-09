ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo, NM

bernco.gov

I-25/Sunport Off Ramp Delays on Friday, Aug. 12

The county wants the community to be aware of some periodic delays at the I-25/Sunport Interchange ramps on Friday, Aug. 12, due to large girders being transported to the Sunport Boulevard Extension project worksite. The deliveries are expected to start around 5:30 a.m. and continue at periodic intervals ending by...
SWIMMING POOLS & SPRAY PARKS

BERNALILLO COUNTY PARKS & RECREATION’S AQUATICS DEPARTMENT OPERATES FOUR POOLS AND TWO SPLASH PADS. Rio Grande, Los Padillas (505) 314-0169: $100/hr. (2 hr. min.) South Valley Pool/Splash Pad (505) 314-0338: $150/hr. Wibit Rental $75. Alameda Spray Park (505) 898-1355: $67/hr. (2 hr. min.) All payments for pool rentals, swim...
