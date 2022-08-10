Read full article on original website
Flora
3d ago
We know it's not safe for anyone to go out at that time. There is to much violence and Sex traffickers out on the streets. God forbid if she ran into something of that nature. I can feel the Grand fathers pain and it breaks my heart. Father God please let this young lady to be found safely. Please comfort her family at this time.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
IDENTIFIED: Woman who police say shot at deputies in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman who officers say shot at deputies in Fresno on Thursday – forcing deputies to shoot back – was identified by the Fresno Police Department on Friday. According to the police department, the female suspect is now in stable condition in the hospital after Fresno law enforcement officials say she […]
mendofever.com
Three Fresno Men Booked After Deputies Find Find Them With Ten Pounds of Marijuana
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call...
Man found dead in Tulare trash bin, police say
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found in a city trash bin, according to the Tulare Police Department. On Saturday afternoon, officers responded to a call on the 200 block of K street for a possible dead person. When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside […]
Man allegedly breaks into Parlier home, starts kissing teen girl
Parlier police arrested a man accused of sneaking into an apartment and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man shot by Madera County deputies, no deputies injured
An investigation is underway after a man was shot by Madera County deputies on Friday.
2 people hospitalized after gunfire, car crash in southeast Fresno
Detectives believe some sort of argument occurred before several people got into different cars and drove off, following each other.
Man arrested for starting grass fire in Visalia, police say
Visalia police have arrested an arson suspect after a grass fire was set at a shopping center just before 3 Friday afternoon.
kymkemp.com
Three Men Arrested for Transporting Marijuana
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Exeter man who buried wife alive denied parole
Cesar Navarro stabbed his wife several times in the head and neck with a screwdriver. He then buried her in the backyard of their home.
Woman who slipped out of handcuffs, fired at Fresno County deputies identified
A newly released image shows the moment 30-year-old Mariah Spate had a weapon turned on Fresno County deputies from the back of a patrol car after she had been placed in handcuffs.
Downtown Fresno barbershop gives out school supplies
A downtown Fresno barbershop is taking action to make sure local students have everything they need to head back to school.
Man shot in deputy-involved shooting in Madera
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot after an officer-involved shooting in Madera Friday night, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s office. Deputies say the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday night after a deputy conducted a “subject check” of a man in the area of Krohn and Ellis Streets in Madera. During the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police searching for missing woman in Selma
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are still searching for a woman who was reported missing over the weekend, according to the Selma Police Department. Officials say 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was reported missing after she was last seen around 4:00 a.m. Sunday in Selma. Investigators did not provide any further details on where Fuentes was last […]
Inmate death behind bars under investigation in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old inmate has died after she was found unresponsive in her cell on Friday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say correctional deputies and medical staff found 29-year-old Kelsi Fahrni unresponsive in her cell -where she was housed alone. Deputies and medical staff immediately administered first aid […]
dallasexpress.com
Loose Dog Puts 4-Year-Old in ICU
A Fresno child was released from the intensive care unit after being mauled by a loose pit bull while on a walk earlier this month. On August 1, the four-year-old was walking with his 15-year-old babysitter and her 7-year-old brother. The boy’s father, Cortney Neal, recounted to Click2Houston how his...
1 killed in early morning hit-and-run crash in Madera
California Highway Patrol officers are searching for the people involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Highway 99 and Avenue 16.
Friends of Missy Hernandez recognized by police
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The 32nd Annual Fresno and Madera Police Chiefs Association Awards Ceremony was held on Wednesday, August 10 at The Worship Center Church in Fowler. One of the recipients was Salina Barbo. Barbo is the friend of Missy Hernandez, who was found dead in the California Aqueduct back in February. Hernandez disappeared […]
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Mario C Hernandez
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Mario C Hernandez. Mario Hernandez is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Grand Theft. 41-year-old Hernandez is 5' 8" tall, 180 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Mario Hernandez is hiding,...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Man Killed in Garbage Truck Accident on Chestnut Avenue in Fresno
Authorities in Fresno reported a fatal garbage truck collision on the morning of Thursday, August 11, 2022. The traffic accident happened at approximately 9:10 a.m. at the intersection of Lane Avenue and Chestnut Avenue, according to the Fresno Police Department. Details on the Fatal Garbage Truck Collision in Fresno. An...
KMPH.com
Man wanted, accused of stealing items from elementary school in Madera
MADERA, Calif. — A man is wanted after police say he stole several items from a Head Start office in Madera. Sierra Vista Elementary says a man caught on camera was seen roaming around on campus. He can be seen wearing denim shorts and a black shirt. Anyone with...
Comments / 5