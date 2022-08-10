SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are still searching for a woman who was reported missing over the weekend, according to the Selma Police Department. Officials say 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was reported missing after she was last seen around 4:00 a.m. Sunday in Selma. Investigators did not provide any further details on where Fuentes was last […]

SELMA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO