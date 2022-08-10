DENVER (AP) — The new Denver Broncos quarterback who wowed the crowd at Empower Field wasn't Russell Wilson but jourrneyman Josh Johnson.Johnson, who's 36 years old and playing for his 14th NFL team, threw a pair of first-half touchdown passes and the Broncos beat the penalty-prone Dallas Cowboys 17-7 on a starless and rainy Saturday night."I'm just enjoying the ride, honestly," Johnson said. "... I like to say for us backups, the preseason is the season."Johnson was signed in the offseason to compete with Brett Rypien for the job backing up Wilson, who sat this one out along with Cowboys...

DENVER, CO ・ 15 MINUTES AGO