Pennsylvania teen dies after getting pulled into woodchipper

A Pennsylvania teen died after he was partially pulled into a woodchipper while he worked, according to officials. Isiah Bedocs, 17, was among a crew working to remove trees in North Whitehall Township when the gruesome incident unfolded on Tuesday around 1:40 p.m., Lehigh Valley Live reported. Police said his clothes became tangled up in the machinery just before he was “partly pulled into a commercial woodchipper.”
EPA: High levels of cancer-causing chemicals found in 2 New Jersey towns caused by factory leak

LINDEN, N.J. — High levels of cancer-causing chemicals were found in two New Jersey towns. The toxic gas ethylene oxide was found in Linden and Franklin. The Environmental Protection Agency says the gas leaked from nearby commercial sterilization factories. The chemical is used to sterilize items and to make products like anti-freeze and plastic bottles.
Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa appointed California’s infrastructure advisor

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa was appointed infrastructure advisor for the state of California Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced. The appointment, in which Villaraigosa will be tasked with identifying priority projects in the state and help maximize access to federal funding, comes as $120 million in funding was awarded to California by the Department of Transportation for eight projects.
