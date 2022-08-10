Obituary of David Lake Strohn, 79

– David Lake Strohn, 79, passed away on Aug. 2 at Twin Cities Hospital in Templeton. David was born to Paul Fayette Strohn and Grace Jeanette (Jones) Strohn on Aug. 25, 1942 in King City at the King City Community Hospital.

He was raised on Rancho San Bernardo and lived in San Ardo for 35 years and King City for 45 years. His family traces back to seventh and eighth-generation Californians. He married his soul mate and love of his life, Linda Martella Strohn, in 1977. Wherever he was, she was; and wherever she was, he was.

David was born with Hirschsprung disease. When he was high school age, Dr. Andrus and Dr. Goenne worked as a team to do surgery on David to remove part of his colon, which blocked his intestine. During this time he lost one year of high school. Throughout his life as he got older, he had many complications with his stomach, which eventually led to his passing.

David’s career involved 34 years with PERS California Systems; 17 years with San Ardo School; and 17 years with the City of King City as a plant engineer. He worked in between with the Salinas Valley Fair.

He enjoyed a good barbeque with family and friends; and deer and wild boar hunting and fishing at Nacimiento Lake. He was known for being a “Jokester” and we know that David would have wanted us to mention his Best Friends growing up and through life: Arvid Myre, Ron Bernard, and Bobbie Scharf. He very often spoke of the pranks they pulled off and just being friends.

David is survived by his wife, Linda Strohn; children, Scott Strohn (wife, Connie Sue), Jennifer Auvil; grandchildren, Kaycie Strohn, Shelby Fee (husband, John), Arianna Neis (husband, David), Nicholas Auvil, Christopher Auvil; six great-grandchildren; sister, Faye Strohn; brother, Howard Strohn (wife, Minnie); brother-in-law, Harold Martella (wife, Paula); nieces, Tina Schrader (husband, Sam), Lisa Martella and her daughter, Bella.

The family would like to thank Dr. Irene Spinello of Twin Cities Hospital and her team for the comfort and care they gave to David. They were all so special.

If you wish to make a donation in memory of David, the family would appreciate donations to the San Ardo Fire Dept. P.O. Box 311, San Ardo, CA 93450 or to the charity of your choice

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Pine Valley Ranch on 1 Pine Valley Road in San Ardo (one mile up Pine Valley Road on the right).

Arrangements have been entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400.

– From Legacy.com

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.